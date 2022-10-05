Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Overwatch 2 hit with second DDoS attack as long queues persist
Another distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack has plagued Overwatch 2 just one day after its launch. The attack occurred early Wednesday, merely eight hours after the first DDoS attack caused servers to go awry. The issue is contributing to the game’s continued queue size issues, which has players waiting hours to get into a round.
Ars Technica
Unpatched Zimbra flaw under attack is letting hackers backdoor servers
An unpatched code-execution vulnerability in the Zimbra Collaboration software is under active exploitation by attackers using the attacks to backdoor servers. The attacks began no later than September 7, when a Zimbra customer reported a few days later that a server running the company's Amavis spam-filtering engine processed an email containing a malicious attachment. Within seconds, the scanner copied a malicious Java file to the server and then executed it. With that, the attackers had installed a web shell, which they could then use to log into and take control of the server.
Meta says it detected more than 400 malware apps targeting users’ Facebook login information
Facebook’s parent company Meta said on Friday that it has detected more than 400 malware apps this year designed to steal users’ Facebook login information. The apps, which were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, were disguised to look like fun or useful apps, from photo editors to VPNs to fitness trackers, Meta said in a press release.
Ars Technica
Valve’s Steam Deck and official dock are widely available for the first time
The Steam Deck's long-delayed official dock is now available for order, according to Valve, the company behind it. The dock was initially planned to launch alongside the Steam Deck this summer but was delayed due to supply chain challenges. Officially called the "Steam Deck Docking Station," it functions as both...
Ars Technica
What happened to the virtual reality gaming revolution?
Six years ago, consumer virtual reality seemed set to be the next major tech breakthrough. With the demonstration of his impressive prototype Oculus Rift head-mounted display (HMD) in 2012, Palmer Luckey managed to instantly erase the poor image VR had garnered from ‘90s movies like The Lawnmower Man and woefully premature commercial curios like Nintendo’s Virtual Boy. This led the Kickstarter campaign for the first Oculus developer kit to balloon past its $250,000 funding goal on the way to a final haul of $2.4 million. Two years later, Oculus accepted a $2 billion buyout offer from Facebook.
Ars Technica
Judge delays Musk/Twitter trial, gives them three weeks to complete merger [Updated]
Update at 7:30 pm ET: Delaware Court of Chancery Judge Kathaleen McCormick granted Elon Musk's request for a stay in an order that gives the parties three weeks to negotiate and close the merger. The trial won't begin on October 17 as scheduled and would be canceled entirely if the merger closes by the end of this month. If deal talks fall apart, a trial would be scheduled for November.
Intel promises its drivers 'will get there' as Arc Alchemist A770 readies for launch
Not long to go until we find out if this is going to be a three-horse race.
EU wants to know if Microsoft will block rivals after Activision deal
BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are asking games developers whether Microsoft (MSFT.O) will be incentivised to block rivals' access to "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard's (ATVI.O) best-selling games, according to an EU document seen by Reuters.
