There’s really never been a film franchise quite like what’s about to happen with Avatar. Some studios have taken on a chance on making two sequels back-to-back; the last two Back to the Futures were shot that way, as were the first two Matrix sequels. But James Cameron isn’t making two Avatar sequels back to back; he’s making four back to back to back to back. And while the first of these movies, Avatar: The Way of Water, doesn’t even debut until December, Cameron has already shot a significant portion of the fourth film — which isn’t even scheduled to open in theaters under the best circumstances for another four years.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO