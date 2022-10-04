ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

KOOL 101.7

James Cameron Has Already Shot the First Part of 'Avatar 4'

There’s really never been a film franchise quite like what’s about to happen with Avatar. Some studios have taken on a chance on making two sequels back-to-back; the last two Back to the Futures were shot that way, as were the first two Matrix sequels. But James Cameron isn’t making two Avatar sequels back to back; he’s making four back to back to back to back. And while the first of these movies, Avatar: The Way of Water, doesn’t even debut until December, Cameron has already shot a significant portion of the fourth film — which isn’t even scheduled to open in theaters under the best circumstances for another four years.
MOVIES
KOOL 101.7

'Knives Out' Sequel To Play in Theaters Before Hitting Netflix

As a general rule, Netflix and the biggest theater chains do not get along well. And why would they? They are essentially competitors; Netflix wants you to stay home and watch Netflix all the time, which is sort of against the ethos of movie theaters, which require you to leave the house to enjoy their goods and services. While Netflix has released some of its bigger movies to select theaters, mostly arthouses and smaller indie chains, their titles have essentially never played in the bigger multiplexes around the country.
TV & VIDEOS
KOOL 101.7

Will Smith's 'Emancipation' Sets Release Date With First Trailer

Emancipation stars Will Smith as a slave who escapes from a plantation in the South in the 1860s and then tries to evade his captors. The trailer suggests the film, which will premiere in theaters followed by a release on the Apple TV+ streaming service, has stunning cinematography from Robert Richardson, and powerful direction from Antoine Fuqua.
MOVIES
KOOL 101.7

Is 'Smile' A Horror Movie Worth Watching? [REVIEW]

My wife doesn't like watching many horror genre movies, and our daughter is not quite old enough to be watching most of them yet. That means I need to call up a sibling or friend to catch one in theaters or wait until the wife and daughter are out of town to watch them at home. This weekend I decided to hit up my brother Max and catch the recently released horror film, 'Smile'.
MOVIES
KOOL 101.7

Velma Officially Confirmed as Gay in New 'Scooby-Doo'

Velma Dinkley is finally depicted as a lesbian in the upcoming film Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!. It’s something that other writers have attempted to show in a more direct way, but for one reason or another, has never panned out. In the case of the James Gunn Scooby-Doo movies from the early 2000s, it came down to studio interference.
MOVIES
KOOL 101.7

'Dune' TV Series Casts Lead Roles

Well before Dune every premiered in theaters (which it ultimately did in the fall of 2021), Warner Bros. and HBO announced development on a prequel television series for the project. It’s been a long time since we heard much about the project — most of the news about the Dune-iverse has been focused on the upcoming sequel and rumors of Warner Bros. attempting to turn it into a long-running film franchise — but we’re now hearing that the prequel show has found its lead stars.
TV SERIES
KOOL 101.7

Steve Perry Previews New Holiday Song 'Maybe This Year'

Former Journey singer Steve Perry has given fans a preview of his upcoming holiday song, "Maybe This Year." "Hello, everyone. I'm Steve Perry, and this is my recording studio,” the rocker began in a video uploaded to Tik Tok. “And these are my holiday lights, and these are my holiday assistants,” he continued, showing colorful lights and children’s toys decorating his workspace.
MUSIC
KOOL 101.7

Classic Video Game 'Oregon Trail' Will Become a Movie Musical

Who says video game movies never live up to the hype? It’s not a hard rule. Will Speck and Josh Gordon are stepping up to the plate to adapt The Oregon Trail. Somehow, it seems like video game adaptations are treated as sacred. You have to really care about the source material, otherwise, rabid fans aren’t going to be happy. The Oregon Trail does hold a special place in the hearts of many kids of the ’80s and ’90s. But it’s a weird game overall.
VIDEO GAMES
KOOL 101.7

'Frasier' Sequel Series Officially Coming to Paramount+

Despite starting as a spin-off of Cheers, Frasier is one of the most critically-acclaimed sitcoms of all time... And now, he’s getting a sequel. The show saw Dr. psychotherapist Frasier Crane running his own radio show, on which he would offer advice to various callers. It’s easy to think that the premise wouldn't translate to TV very well, but Frasier was seen as a classy, high-brow endeavor, and also very funny.
TV SERIES
KOOL 101.7

Everything Leaving Netflix in October

If you want to get the most out of your Netflix subscription this month, here’s what you need to know: The following movies and TV shows are going to be gone in a matter of weeks, if not days. If you’ve been waiting to binge, say, Sofia the First with your kids (or without your kids, no judgment here), you better hurry up because the clock is ticking.
TV SHOWS
KOOL 101.7

Jeffrey Dahmer's Glasses Are for Sale for $150,000

The infamous aviator-style eyeglasses serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer wore in prison are currently for sale for $150,000. According to TMZ, the notorious glasses are being sold by Taylor James, the founder of Cult Collectibles. The Canada-based shop specializes in cult-related collectibles and true crime "murderabilia." James told TMZ he is...
CELEBRITIES
