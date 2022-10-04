Read full article on original website
James Cameron Has Already Shot the First Part of ‘Avatar 4’
There’s really never been a film franchise quite like what’s about to happen with Avatar. Some studios have taken on a chance on making two sequels back-to-back; the last two Back to the Futures were shot that way, as were the first two Matrix sequels. But James Cameron isn’t making two Avatar sequels back to back; he’s making four back to back to back to back. And while the first of these movies, Avatar: The Way of Water, doesn’t even debut until December, Cameron has already shot a significant portion of the fourth film — which isn’t even scheduled to open in theaters under the best circumstances for another four years.
‘Knives Out’ Sequel To Play in Theaters Before Hitting Netflix
As a general rule, Netflix and the biggest theater chains do not get along well. And why would they? They are essentially competitors; Netflix wants you to stay home and watch Netflix all the time, which is sort of against the ethos of movie theaters, which require you to leave the house to enjoy their goods and services. While Netflix has released some of its bigger movies to select theaters, mostly arthouses and smaller indie chains, their titles have essentially never played in the bigger multiplexes around the country.
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Sets Release Date With First Trailer
Emancipation stars Will Smith as a slave who escapes from a plantation in the South in the 1860s and then tries to evade his captors. The trailer suggests the film, which will premiere in theaters followed by a release on the Apple TV+ streaming service, has stunning cinematography from Robert Richardson, and powerful direction from Antoine Fuqua.
Watch Barry Keoghan’s ‘The Batman’ Audition That Got Him Cast as Joker
His role was ultimately cut down to a tiny cameo, and he was credited only as “Unseen Arkham Prisoner,” but Barry Keoghan was The Batman’s version of the Joker. In the film, he appears in a very brief scene near the end of the story, where he strikes up a conversation with a fellow Arkham innmate, the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.
Is ‘Smile’ A Horror Movie Worth Watching? [REVIEW]
My wife doesn't like watching many horror genre movies, and our daughter is not quite old enough to be watching most of them yet. That means I need to call up a sibling or friend to catch one in theaters or wait until the wife and daughter are out of town to watch them at home. This weekend I decided to hit up my brother Max and catch the recently released horror film, 'Smile'.
Whoopi Goldberg Says She Gets the ‘Sister Act 3’ Script This Month
A Sister Act 3 was first announced for Disney+ way back in 2018, before the service ever actually debuted. Whoopi Goldberg confirmed her involvement in the movie in the fall of 2020, but two years later, we still have no new Sister Act to show for it. Usually the kind...
Velma Officially Confirmed as Gay in New ‘Scooby-Doo’
Velma Dinkley is finally depicted as a lesbian in the upcoming film Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!. It’s something that other writers have attempted to show in a more direct way, but for one reason or another, has never panned out. In the case of the James Gunn Scooby-Doo movies from the early 2000s, it came down to studio interference.
A ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan? Jamie Lee Curtis Would Like to See It
Jamie Lee Curtis is no stranger to reprising past roles. And if it were up to her, she'd love to revisit her role in Freaky Friday. While in Mexico City to promote her most recent movie, Halloween Ends, Curtis shared she would be open to making another Freaky Friday movie with co-star Lindsay Lohan.
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Is Disney+’s Biggest Film Premiere Ever
Given the intensity of the original movie’s fans, maybe this isn’t too shocking but: Hocus Pocus 2 is a big hit on Disney+. According to a press release, it is now the #1 film premiere on Disney+ to date “based on hours streamed in the first three days of its release.”
‘Dune’ TV Series Casts Lead Roles
Well before Dune every premiered in theaters (which it ultimately did in the fall of 2021), Warner Bros. and HBO announced development on a prequel television series for the project. It’s been a long time since we heard much about the project — most of the news about the Dune-iverse has been focused on the upcoming sequel and rumors of Warner Bros. attempting to turn it into a long-running film franchise — but we’re now hearing that the prequel show has found its lead stars.
Steve Perry Previews New Holiday Song ‘Maybe This Year’
Former Journey singer Steve Perry has given fans a preview of his upcoming holiday song, "Maybe This Year." "Hello, everyone. I'm Steve Perry, and this is my recording studio,” the rocker began in a video uploaded to Tik Tok. “And these are my holiday lights, and these are my holiday assistants,” he continued, showing colorful lights and children’s toys decorating his workspace.
Classic Video Game ‘Oregon Trail’ Will Become a Movie Musical
Who says video game movies never live up to the hype? It’s not a hard rule. Will Speck and Josh Gordon are stepping up to the plate to adapt The Oregon Trail. Somehow, it seems like video game adaptations are treated as sacred. You have to really care about the source material, otherwise, rabid fans aren’t going to be happy. The Oregon Trail does hold a special place in the hearts of many kids of the ’80s and ’90s. But it’s a weird game overall.
What Horror Movie Disturbed You So Bad, You Either Had To Leave The Theater Or Turn It Off?
Sometimes, walking out of a theater is self-care.
‘Frasier’ Sequel Series Officially Coming to Paramount+
Despite starting as a spin-off of Cheers, Frasier is one of the most critically-acclaimed sitcoms of all time... And now, he’s getting a sequel. The show saw Dr. psychotherapist Frasier Crane running his own radio show, on which he would offer advice to various callers. It’s easy to think that the premise wouldn't translate to TV very well, but Frasier was seen as a classy, high-brow endeavor, and also very funny.
Everything Leaving Netflix in October
If you want to get the most out of your Netflix subscription this month, here’s what you need to know: The following movies and TV shows are going to be gone in a matter of weeks, if not days. If you’ve been waiting to binge, say, Sofia the First with your kids (or without your kids, no judgment here), you better hurry up because the clock is ticking.
It Sounds Like William Shatner Had A Terrible Time In Outer Space, And Going There Filled Him With "Overwhelming Sadness"
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Glasses Are for Sale for $150,000
The infamous aviator-style eyeglasses serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer wore in prison are currently for sale for $150,000. According to TMZ, the notorious glasses are being sold by Taylor James, the founder of Cult Collectibles. The Canada-based shop specializes in cult-related collectibles and true crime "murderabilia." James told TMZ he is...
