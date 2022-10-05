ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

CBS 42

North Avondale Neighborhood reacts to Stallworth conviction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For three years, residents of Tom Brown Village have worked to cope with the loss of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Now they have endured a weeklong trial ending in the conviction of Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, who was found guilty of kidnaping and conspiracy to kidnap. Neighborhood president Zachary Watkins tells CBS42 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Bessemer man’s family searching for answers in love one’s disappearance

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are still looking for a Bessemer man who went missing at the end of September and his family is desperate for answers. “If you know anything, just help us out because its hurts. Y’all know my brother don’t bother nobody,” Robin Jefferson said in tears while talking about her brother’s disappearance.
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Fairfield

A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday night in Fairfield. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials say they were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive. Once on the scene, witnesses told them the female victim was walking in an unlit area of the road when...
FAIRFIELD, AL
95.3 The Bear

LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured

It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
NORTHPORT, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

