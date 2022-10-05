Read full article on original website
Unresponsive driver found lying on active power line after rollover crash
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The driver of a pickup truck is in critical condition after a rollover crash left him unresponsive and lying on top of an active power line in Littlefield, Arizona on Tuesday. Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire Department confirmed with ABC4 that the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. […]
Community Calendar, Oct 7 – 9
Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080. Mesquite Job Fair & Community Event: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road....
Local fundraising for new comedy mystery film, First Haunt
Mesquite local Mercedes Murguia has requested the help of her hometown in funding the necessary equipment and support needed to launch Tanner McCowan’s upcoming film, First Haunt. Growing up in Mesquite, Murguia found a community that was supportive and safe, now as she supports the creation of her boyfriends...
