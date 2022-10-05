Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
Khloé Kardashian's Thigh-High Boots Couldn't Have Gone Any Higher
Boot season has officially arrived, which means it's time to pull out your combats, knee-highs, and booties — or in Khloé Kardashian's case, extreme thigh-highs. On Friday, the Good American founder shared a slideshow of photos featuring her latest fall look on Instagram, and the outfit included a pair of black leather boots that completely covered her legs and reached just below her butt. Khloé teamed the daring thigh-highs with a black, backless, and side-boob-baring SKIMS bodysuit. The onesie scooped super low from behind and featured a sexy halter neckline.
In Style
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She'd Love to Make a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel With Lindsay Lohan
Ever since 2003, when Freaky Friday made its debut, fans have been clamoring for more from stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. And now that things seem to be on the up and up for Lohan (it seems her days of dancing in Mykonos are in the rear view), Curtis spoke about how she'd love to revisit the film — and how she and Lohan are still in contact.
In Style
Reese Witherspoon Said She Doesn’t Think She and Ava Phillippe Look Alike
When it comes to celebrity mother-daughter doppelgängers, few duos are as popular (or as obviously identical) as Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe — but according to Reese, she just doesn’t see it. Witherspoon’s groundbreaking comment came during a Tuesday appearance on NBC’s Today With Hoda...
In Style
Kylie Jenner Matched Her Leather Two-Piece Skirt Set to a Pair of Leg Warmers
In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner is very much here for the return of leg warmers — and she doesn’t want us to forget it. Just months after the Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a sleek and sexy pair of the ‘80s staple for a summer night out, she made them work again for fall by matching the accessory to a two-piece look during a daytime autumnal outing.
RELATED PEOPLE
In Style
Gabrielle Union's Sexy Take on Menswear Includes a Baggy Blazer with Nothing Underneath
No longer is the power suit traditional, tailored, and well, boring. Instead, it's now sexy, skin-bearing, and more suitable for date night than an afternoon at the office. Just ask Gabrielle Union, who put a sultry spin on mens suiting while stepping out with her husband Dwyane Wade for a night out in New York City yesterday.
In Style
Gabrielle Union Paired Her Fall Outfit with a Very Summery Shoe
The transition from summer to fall (especially when it comes to getting dressed) is hard on everyone, even celebrities. Just look at Gabrielle Union, who, despite her best efforts to embrace the shift of seasons with her latest outfit, still couldn't let go of her warm weather shoes. On a recent date night, the actress stepped out with her husband Dwyane Wade in a chilly New York City, wearing open-toe sandals. She paired the chocolate brown platforms with a collared cardigan that featured a colorful checkered print and a single buttoned fastened above her midriff, as well as a coordinating maxi skirt that reversed her top's pattern.
‘Wednesday’: Showrunners Call Netflix Series an ‘8-Hour Tim Burton Movie’
All of the exciting news about the upcoming Netflix series 'Wednesday' announced at New York Comic Con 2022.
What Horror Movie Is Absolutely Brilliant, But Too Disturbing For You To Ever Rewatch?
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Style
The Viral Makeup Brand Used by Sarah Jessica Parker and Bella Hadid Just Launched Its First Skincare Product
Merit Beauty is a universally loved brand. The curated range of minimalist cosmetics has editors’ stamp of approval, in addition to supermodels and celebrities like Bella Hadid, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Mandy Moore. So far, the brand has only produced makeup products, albeit frequently formulated with skincare ingredients. But...
In Style
TBT: George Clooney Watched Stacy Keibler on 'Dancing with the Stars' Before They Dated
Who: Two-time Oscar-winning actor George Clooney, 61, and former WWE wrestler, dancer, and model Stacy Keibler, 42. How They Met: Five years before they dated, George and Stacy met at an Oscars party in 2006. And much to the WWE star’s surprise, the Oscar winner already knew who she was. “It’s so funny,” she previously told People. “George Clooney came up to me, and he was like, ‘You’re so great. You should win.’ And I said, ‘You watch Dancing with the Stars?’”
In Style
Nicole Huff Knows How to Play the Mean Girl
When Nicole Huff first auditioned for The Luckiest Girl Alive, she had no idea what she was getting herself into. While it was far from Huff's first venture into Hollywood (she’s worked steadily since landing Degrassi: The Next Generation back in 2015), and not even her first experience working on a Netflix adaptation of a novel (she nabbed a supporting role in the streaming giant's Tiny Pretty Things series back in 2020), the young actress admits she originally knew nothing about the Mila Kunis-fronted dark mystery, aside from its title.
In Style
The Inconspicuous Jeans Jennifer Garner Wears Are Now Available for an Unheard-of Price at Amazon
Jennifer Garner is a jean girly through and through. Yes, she wears leggings when she’s getting her daily steps in (celebs, they’re just like us!), but when she’s running errands, picking up her kids from school, or grabbing a chilled cup of joe on a hot L.A. day, she’s likely in down-to-earth jeans. And she’s likely also in a pair from Joe’s Jeans, an under-the-radar denim label that — while maybe not as recognizable to the average person — counts Garner, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and more celebrities as fans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Style
The Anti-Thinning Shampoo Alyssa Milano Said “Helped Tremendously” With Hair Loss Is on Sale Now
There are a number of reasons why you could be losing hair, whether it’s genetic, stress, or one of Covid’s bizarre side effects. But regardless of the cause, there is one universal thing those who experience it can all agree on: wanting it back. Thinning hair plagues many — according to one recent study, up to 50 percent of women can expect to experience it. But there are ways to mitigate the amount of hair left at the bottom of your shower after each wash, and one of our favorite solutions is currently on sale.
In Style
Hailey Bieber’s Nostalgic Pants Made Her Foolproof Fall Outfit Anything but Basic
Whether you’re running late for work, rallying to make it to brunch after a night out, or simply feeling like you’re in a fashion rut, there comes a point every season where having a stylish go-to outfit formula in your back pocket becomes vital to your wardrobe’s health. Of course, no one knows the importance of this specific category better than celebrities — so it’s only natural that our newest fall fashion uniform comes from the queen of model-off-duty style herself, Hailey Bieber.
Comments / 0