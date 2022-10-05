ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

kq2.com

City of St. Joseph explains contract with Rick Smith

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph decided to end its contract with former Kansas City police chief Rick Smith after the Department of Justice's investigation. Smith was hired under contract to do an assessment on the police department and how it could better serve the community. But last...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Local investment club marks 35 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local financial investment group was recognized for being an active chapter for 35 years Thursday evening. Better Investing is a nationwide non-profit that has a chapter here in St. Joseph which is part of the Greater Kansas City group. Better Investing is an organization that helps...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Farmers impacted by climate and inflation this harvest season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Weather conditions, supplies and equipment are some of the key parts to farming. Now it's harvest season and some farmers have explained what an impact climate and inflation have had on their jobs and their crops. Tyler Schwader grows corn and soybeans and raises cattle in St....
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Northwest organization raises awareness for domestic violence

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Northwest Missouri State University is helping give victims of violence their voices back. Friday marked the first day of their annual Clothesline Project art installment. The week-long installment -- put on by the university's sexual violence prevention group It's On...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Steve Holdenried joins the Black Archive Museum's Hall of Fame

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Black Archives Museum Inducted Stephen Holdenried into the Archive's Hall of Fame Wednesday evening. Holdenried was inducted for his continuous dedication to his community members, no matter the color of their skin, economic status, age or gender. "Steve has just done some amazing things in our...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

SJPD responds to 2 accidents on North Belt Highway Thursday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police responded to two crashes on North Belt Highway Thursday night. According to police, the first crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of North Belt Highway and Rochester Road. Police said a motorcycle was southbound on the Belt when an SUV pulled out of the McDonald's parking lot. The motorcycle then hit the SUV. The driver of the motorcycle was said to have mild injuries.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Students carve pumpkins for Pumpkinfest

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pumpkinfest volunteers aren't the only helpers carving pumpkins for the pumpkin mountain which is showcased each October in mid-town. Students across the city are taking this week to dedicate time and carve pumpkins that will be displayed on the pumpkin mountain. KQ2 got the chance to join...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Pumpkinfest kicks off for 26th year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pumpkinfest kicked off for the 26th year on Friday night--attracting thousands of St. Joseph residents to see the pumpkin mountain at the Pony Express National Museum. "It's a beautiful thing every year to see people come out just go look around watch people's faces smile," Katelynn Fleming...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

