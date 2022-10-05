Read full article on original website
Something To Crow About? Fall Pheasant Forecast For North Dakota
The North Dakota Game and Fish have just released their annual summer roadside pheasant brood counts and it looks like some good news for the state. North Dakota is up 9% statewide from last year's pheasant broods. That's despite spring crowing counts being down this past spring. The higher brood...
The Best Food Craze of South Dakota, Minnesota & Iowa
Do the foods where you live define you? Wow, that's a mouth full! Considering one of South Dakota's favorite nosh is bull testicles. The food fads across the country differ from state to state. In the upper plains, it may seem that our palettes pale in comparison with others. Yes,...
This South Dakota Pheasant Hunting Video Has 2 Million Views
The South Dakota pheasant hunting season is right around the corner and people from all over the United States ascend on our great state for the festivities. Over the years, many TV shows and national hunting experts have also made the South Dakota pheasant hunting season a part of their traditions as well.
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
Weirdest Tourist Traps in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
The South Dakota "touristy trap" pick may be undeniable. I don't know if everyone will agree with the writers at Thrillist Travel, about which tourist attractions are the weirdest in the tri-state area. I mean there are so many strange things to see when you travel. From giant pheasants and...
YouTuber Says Travelers Should Avoid Doing This In South Dakota
South Dakota is full of beauty and wonder. People from all over the country and even different parts of the world travel to the Black Hills, Mount Rushmore, and Sioux Falls throughout the year. When you're packing your suitcase in preparation for your visit to the lovely sites of South...
How Likely Are You To Hit A Deer In South Dakota?
Is South Dakota one of the worst states for deer collisions in the country? The numbers say yes. A recent study by carinsurance.com showed which states are the worst for animal collisions, including deer. So, where does the Mount Rushmore State rank? Surprisingly, the risk is higher than you might...
This City in Iowa Is One of the Best for Sober Living in America
There are places in America where 'drunk and disorderly' seems to be the norm. In fact, well-known party towns like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando have all landed in the top ten of a new poll of the spots where things get wild on a regular basis. But what...
Free Online Tutoring Now Available for South Dakota Kids
In the past, individual tutoring has been something that has been tough to come by for a lot of school-aged children due to cost and availability. But all of that is about to change in South Dakota. The state's Board of Regents and Department of Education are rolling out the...
The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota
South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
See Minnesota Fall Colors While Riding The Train
Up north is one of the better ways to see the colors of fall as the hardwoods are putting on a spectacular show. You may like to take a specific route through Minnesota, but hopping on a train for a leisure ride is one of the better tours. Throughout Minnesota,...
LOOK: South Dakota Is Home to World’s Largest Pheasant [PICTURES]
So where did this giant symbol come from, and why did he appear at all?. The world's largest pheasant stands proudly along Highway 14 in the State Fair City of Huron, South Dakota. South Dakota Is Home to World's Largest Pheasant. Hunters are gearing up for the statewide pheasant hunting...
Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates
One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
Elusive White Buffalo Spotted in Iowa
As seen in most of the animal kingdom, white buffalo are exceedingly rare. In fact, only one in every ten million is born this way. But at least one of these elusive animals is fairly easy to find if you know where to look. Tucked away in western Iowa is...
Iowa Has Some of the Least Distracted Drivers in America
No matter where we turn in this modern world we are bombarded with more distractions than ever before. That's especially true when we get behind the wheel, where the latest hi-tech gadgets and gizmos in our vehicles can make concentrating on driving difficult at times. According to 24/7 Wall St.,...
Nurses Pay Much Better In Minnesota Than South Dakota and Iowa
A new survey says Minnesota nurses are making much higher wages than South Dakota or Iowa nursing professionals. I think we all agree how very important our compassionate, competent, medical nursing professionals are in all communities. Over the last few years especially we have found out how much we as...
This City in Iowa Is among the Most Educated in America
If you're looking to surround yourself with a bunch of smart people, one city in Iowa is one of the best places in the country to head to. 24/7 Wall St., using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, zeroed in on the most educated cities in the country, with the highest percentage of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
South Dakota Sets Locations for October Sobriety Checkpoints
Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the October locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 16 different counties in September, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month. In a press release, the DPS outlined...
DNR Reminds Minnesota Hunters to Brush Up On These Gun Safety Rules
This weekend, Minnesota's fall turkey hunting season begins which also means we're just over a month away from the deer firearm opener, which is November 5. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to brush up on Minnesota's firearms regulations and be sure to follow them all when out on a hunt.
2022 Coolest Halloween Costumes For Kids, Adults, & Pets
Halloween time in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota means if you are thinking of a costume idea for grownups, kids, and pets you have to keep in mind it could be worn in a snow storm. If you need ideas for Halloween costumes this year Market Watch has come out...
