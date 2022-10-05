ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Likely Are You To Hit A Deer In South Dakota?

Is South Dakota one of the worst states for deer collisions in the country? The numbers say yes. A recent study by carinsurance.com showed which states are the worst for animal collisions, including deer. So, where does the Mount Rushmore State rank? Surprisingly, the risk is higher than you might...
ANIMALS
The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota

South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates

One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Elusive White Buffalo Spotted in Iowa

As seen in most of the animal kingdom, white buffalo are exceedingly rare. In fact, only one in every ten million is born this way. But at least one of these elusive animals is fairly easy to find if you know where to look. Tucked away in western Iowa is...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Has Some of the Least Distracted Drivers in America

No matter where we turn in this modern world we are bombarded with more distractions than ever before. That's especially true when we get behind the wheel, where the latest hi-tech gadgets and gizmos in our vehicles can make concentrating on driving difficult at times. According to 24/7 Wall St.,...
IOWA STATE
This City in Iowa Is among the Most Educated in America

If you're looking to surround yourself with a bunch of smart people, one city in Iowa is one of the best places in the country to head to. 24/7 Wall St., using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, zeroed in on the most educated cities in the country, with the highest percentage of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
IOWA STATE
South Dakota Sets Locations for October Sobriety Checkpoints

Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the October locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 16 different counties in September, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month. In a press release, the DPS outlined...
POLITICS
