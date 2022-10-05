OPEC announces it will cut production by 2 million barrels a day, a move likely to send gas and oil prices back up

Read full article on original website
David Rance
2d ago
How odd that right after Biden went to Saudi Arabia that opec says they’ll cut production and drive prices back up ….. anyone else see the correlation here .
Frank Murphy
2d ago
So basically Biden is allowing our economy to be controlled by the Russians and OPEC, hes already sent most manufacturing jobs to China, the best one yet is having the Chinese manufacture parts for our fighters and bombers.
Charles Cortez
2d ago
oh your not going to drill your own oil well then will just double from what we originally said from one million to 2 million and with the midterms coming up I wonder if our oil is even our US oil anymore our did the child grouper sell that too?
