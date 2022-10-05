ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Source: Russell Wilson gets injection for shoulder injury

DENVER — (AP) — Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson received an injection on Friday to alleviate discomfort near his throwing shoulder, a person with knowledge of the procedure confirmed to The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor the QB's camp...
Game between No. 14 NC State-FSU delayed by lighting issue

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The kickoff of Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference game between No. 14 North Carolina State and Florida State was delayed slightly because of a pregame problem with the Wolfpack’s stadium lights. The game was set to kick off around 8:10 p.m. But as the sun went down, the stadium lights in Carter-Finley Stadium remained off with only ribbon and scoreboard lights offering any illumination of the dimly lit field. The school issued a delay announcement on its end-zone videoboard and asked fans to move out of the seating bowl for the concourse. The school said the game wouldn’t start for 47 minutes once the lights come on, though that ultimately amounted to a delay of just a few minutes beyond the scheduled TV kickoff time. ___
