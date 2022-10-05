Read full article on original website
Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'
Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
Cheryl Burke Says She Kicked Ex Matthew Lawrence Out of the House in Message on Self Respect
Watch: Cheryl Burke's TikTok on "Self-Respect" After Matthew Lawrence Divorce. Cheryl Burke is showing herself some R-E-S-P-E-C-T. On the same day her divorce from Matthew Lawrence was finalized, the Dancing With The Stars pro took to social media to share a message about knowing her worth. In a TikTok posted Sept. 19, Cheryl got in on the viral video trend of lip-synching along to a scene from Amazon Prime's anthology series Modern Love.
ETOnline.com
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live
Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up. Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show...
BET
Actress Taylour Paige Gets Married On Her 32nd Birthday With A Lovely Hollywood Wedding!
Taylour Paige and fashion designer Rivington Starchild are officially married! The lovebirds tied the knot on Wednesday (Oct. 5) with a lovely wedding ceremony in Hollywood. At the moment, information on their marriage is limited. However, wedding photographs show Paige marrying Starchild in a beautiful floral ceremony. For her big day, the blushing bride looked stunning in a custom white gown that commanded attention.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins
Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
Kate Walsh Accidentally Announces Engagement to Andrew Nixon: ‘My Fiance’
A happy accident! Kate Walsh inadvertently revealed that she and boyfriend Andrew Nixon are engaged. The Grey’s Anatomy star, 54, dropped the big news during an Instagram Live with Amy Brenneman on Wednesday, October 5, when her beau walked through the frame. “Here comes the jungle cat,” the Emily in Paris actress told viewers. “That is my fiancé.”
Jada Pinkett Smith to Address "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Upcoming Memoir
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith's First Appearance Since Oscars 2022 Slap. Jada Pinkett Smith is starting a new chapter. The Matrix Resurrections actress, 51, is releasing a new memoir in Fall 2023, according to a press release obtained by People. So what will the book cover? Per the release, it "chronicles...
Hilary Swank Revealed How Much Money She Made From "Boys Don't Cry" And This Is Not What I Was Expecting At All
"That same year I had an Academy Award but didn’t have health insurance."
Tell Us About The Best Horror Movie That You Can Never, Ever Rewatch
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
tvinsider.com
Comedian Judy Tenuta, ‘The Love Goddess,’ Dies at Age 72
The beloved “Aphrodite of the Accordion” and “The Love Goddess” Judy Tenuta died on Thursday in her home in Studio City, Calif. She died of ovarian cancer at age 72. Tenuta was a guest star in many television shows and movies and she hosted the popular HBO special, Women Of The Night, which featured contemporaries Ellen DeGeneres, Rita Rudner, Martin Short, and Paula Poundstone.
Harper's Bazaar
Why women are attracted to men who play with gender
Oscar-winning costume designer Catherine Martin has a theory about the type of men that women are attracted to. Far from the idealised jock-style heartthrobs that have always been heralded as pin-ups, she says that the sex appeal of stars like Elvis, Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles proves that what young women really want is men who subvert gender norms.
