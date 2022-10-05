ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
People

Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'

Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Cheryl Burke Says She Kicked Ex Matthew Lawrence Out of the House in Message on Self Respect

Watch: Cheryl Burke's TikTok on "Self-Respect" After Matthew Lawrence Divorce. Cheryl Burke is showing herself some R-E-S-P-E-C-T. On the same day her divorce from Matthew Lawrence was finalized, the Dancing With The Stars pro took to social media to share a message about knowing her worth. In a TikTok posted Sept. 19, Cheryl got in on the viral video trend of lip-synching along to a scene from Amazon Prime's anthology series Modern Love.
TV & VIDEOS
BET

Actress Taylour Paige Gets Married On Her 32nd Birthday With A Lovely Hollywood Wedding!

Taylour Paige and fashion designer Rivington Starchild are officially married! The lovebirds tied the knot on Wednesday (Oct. 5) with a lovely wedding ceremony in Hollywood. At the moment, information on their marriage is limited. However, wedding photographs show Paige marrying Starchild in a beautiful floral ceremony. For her big day, the blushing bride looked stunning in a custom white gown that commanded attention.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Madonna
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Zawe Ashton
Person
Harold Pinter
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins

Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#A Separation#Channel 4#Othello
tvinsider.com

Comedian Judy Tenuta, ‘The Love Goddess,’ Dies at Age 72

The beloved “Aphrodite of the Accordion” and “The Love Goddess” Judy Tenuta died on Thursday in her home in Studio City, Calif. She died of ovarian cancer at age 72. Tenuta was a guest star in many television shows and movies and she hosted the popular HBO special, Women Of The Night, which featured contemporaries Ellen DeGeneres, Rita Rudner, Martin Short, and Paula Poundstone.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Why women are attracted to men who play with gender

Oscar-winning costume designer Catherine Martin has a theory about the type of men that women are attracted to. Far from the idealised jock-style heartthrobs that have always been heralded as pin-ups, she says that the sex appeal of stars like Elvis, Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles proves that what young women really want is men who subvert gender norms.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy