About 99% of my shopping is for curbside pickup. I keep my car running, doors locked and windows up. Inside shopping, regardless of which store, is always done with my husband.
I would not walk at Rudman . There has been several instances of guys hiding along the way . I would not walk at Bergfeild either . I have had a issue on that road ! Just not safe to walk alone now days !
Please remember when the Walmart on 323/64 first opened a young woman from Chandler was getting off and going to her car. A man grabbed her forced her into her car and kidnapped her. He later killed after assaulting her. Law enforcement did eventually catch up to him and killed him , but it was too late. Although Walmart called the police to report him acting strangely in the parking lot with customers, loitering, and saying strange things, the police came talked to him and left. A few hours later he kidnapped the young girl. So, beware some of us have never forgotten her. The Tyler police failed that day. They proved later the man had a record along with mental illness.
