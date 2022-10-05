Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Motorcyclist killed in collision near Bridgwater
A motorcyclist has died at the scene of a collision in Somerset. Officers were called to the Cannington Bypass near Bridgwater at 6:20 BST after reports of a serious collision between a car and motorcycle. "Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene. Specially-trained officers are now supporting the family during...
BBC
Family 'devastated' after motorcyclist killed in Fife crash
The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on the A917 in Fife have said they are "devastated" by his death. Ryan Bayne, 28, died when his Kawasaki ZX9 left the road near Elie at around 21:50 on Tuesday. His family said in a statement: "We are devastated and...
Father poured boiling water down baby’s throat, police say
PRICHARD, Ala. — A man is facing child abuse charges after police said he poured boiling water down the throat of his 1-year-old child. The little girl, named Royalty, suffered severe burns in the attack, WALA reported. “19% of her head is burnt up,” Niktoria Lett, the child’s mother,...
Horrifically injured woman is awarded more than $1MILLION compo after wedging her handbag in train doors while trying to catch it as it departed
A woman has won a huge payout after falling between a moving train and the platform when her bag was caught in the door. Aluk Majok Chol was awarded more than $1 million in a David and Goliath courtroom battle against Sydney Trains after she was seriously injured in 2016.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Drive-by pooping' incident sparks inner-city mystery as locals release CCTV images of man who defecated in a laneway before driving off: 'It's beyond my comprehension that someone would be so foul'
A desperate manhunt has been launched to track down a motorist caught with his pants down defecating in an inner-city laneway just metres away from homes. Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning. CCTV captured...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Man fell to his death while trying to climb down from balcony, inquest told
A man fell to his death from the balcony of a third-floor flat after he climbed over it and tried to descend the building while fearing for his safety, an inquest heard.Gary Henderson, 64, travelled in a taxi from Harwich in Essex where he lived to a party at the block in Duke Street in Ipswich, which he had not visited before.Mr Henderson travelled in the taxi with Timothy Gill, who knew the flat’s occupant Rebecca Hibble, Monday’s hearing in Ipswich was told.Maintenance man Mr Henderson was pronounced dead by paramedics at 2.36am on June 24, 2020.Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel...
Moment driver is hounded and surrounded by BMW convoy then run over 'before he was chased by gang wielding bars'
This is the moment a driver was hounded, surrounded and brought to a standstill by a convoy of angry BMW drivers. Ben Phillips was on his way from Ibiza with his wife, when a car suddenly cut in front of him causing him to beep his horn. The pair had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boy left with serious injuries after being attacked by three teenagers
A teenage boy was left with serious injuries after he was set upon by a gang of three youths in Dundee.The 13-year-old was attacked in the city’s Lothian Crescent on Monday at 6.45pm, Police Scotland said, and was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.Officers have now launched an appeal for anyone with information about the attack or footage from the area to speak to police.Police in Dundee are appealing for information following the serious assault of a 13-year-old boy in the Lothian Crescent area, around 6.45pm on Monday, 3 October. The boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.READ MORE: https://t.co/zDRBg6Kwtf pic.twitter.com/TfENGcoJxt— Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) October 4, 2022Detective Sergeant Sean McCabe said: “This attack has left the victim with serious injuries and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to identify the males responsible.“We ask anyone with information, which could assist our investigation, to please call police on 101, quoting incident 2087 of October 3.” Read More Zelensky fires back at Musk’s Twitter poll on Russia Ukraine peaceKwarteng blames ‘pressure’ of Queen’s death for botched mini-budget
Moment police swoop on mum & arrest her in front of her four children after ‘Twitter row’
THIS is the moment police swooped to arrest a mum in front of her kids after an alleged Twitter row. Caroline Farrow was at home with her husband, Robin, and their four children when officers arrived to take her into custody. She was in the middle of cooking a roast...
Grim and tonic: Drunk driver is filmed sipping from gin glass moments before he smashed into a lamppost at 90mph in crash that nearly killed his girlfriend
This is the shocking moment a drunk driver sipped from a gin glass before he smashed into a lamppost and seriously injured his girlfriend. Dane Wood was travelling at around 90mph in Sunderland on the way to collect a takeaway with the woman when he crashed after going through a red light.
BBC
Saskatchewan suspect killed 11, including brother, police say
The suspect in a deadly mass stabbing that stunned Canada acted on his own - and his own brother was among the victims, police say. Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on a motorway on 7 September. His brother, 31-year-old Damien, was found dead several days earlier. Ten other...
BBC
Loud radio made lorry driver unaware he killed biker in Nitshill
A lorry driver's radio was so loud he was unaware he had killed a biker, a court has heard. Alistair Campbell, 43, hit 62-year-old George Glasgow while changing lanes approaching traffic lights on the B773 in Nitshill, Glasgow, in August 2020. Mr Glasgow's motorbike was pushed along the road while...
Man dies in hospital after being shot by officers in police station car park
A man has died in hospital after being shot by armed officers responding to reports from colleagues of a knifeman in a police station car park, Derbyshire Constabulary said.Officers reported seeing the man in the car park of Ascot Drive police station, in Derby, at 9.55am on Friday, the force said.Armed officers were called and shot the man at 10.03am, it added.The man was treated by officers until paramedics arrived.Armed officers were sent to the scene and at 10.03am where a police firearm was discharged.The man, whose identity is unknown, sustained a gunshot injury and East Midlands Ambulance Service were...
Twisted Development After Bodies in Suitcases Discovery: Report
The suitcases that were stuffed with the bodies of two children and discovered after a family unknowingly purchased the contents at auction were reportedly moved between storage units a year before the remains were found. A person familiar with the storage facility in New Zealand where the bodies of a primary school-aged boy and girl were kept told Stuff that while there were dead flies and rats in the storage unit, there was no smell or cause for alarm that would alert others to the presence of the children’s bodies in the suitcases. Authorities previously have said they believe the...
BBC
Call for action after couple die in crossing crash
A coroner has asked for visibility to be improved on a road where a couple died while out with their dog. Paul Morris, 70, and his wife Alison, 57, had been on holiday in Herefordshire when they were struck by a motorcyclist while crossing the A44, outside Kington. The...
BBC
St Helens crash: Man charged with murdering boy, 17
A man has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a crash. Harley Lea died from head injuries in hospital after the collision involving a car and two motorbikes in St Helens at about 00:30 BST on Tuesday. Brandon Glover, 24, of St Helens, has also...
BBC
Man knocked off bike by car and stabbed in Slough 'had kindest heart'
The mother of man who died after he was knocked off his bike before being attacked by a group of men, has paid tribute to her son, saying he had "the kindest heart". Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on Sunday at about 20:50 BST. His mother said:...
Boy, six, is fighting for his life with serious head injuries after quad bike he was a passenger on smashed into a motorbike at nature reserve
A six-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a quad bike he was a passenger on smashed into a motorbike in a head-on crash. The youngster was thought to be riding with his father when their off-road motorbike collided with another at Wintersett Nature Reserve in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.
BBC
Search continues for missing teenager Freddy from Somerset
More than 100 police officers are involved in the search for a teenager who has been missing for over two weeks. Freddy, aged 17, has not been seen since he left his home in Stolford, Somerset, on 20 September. Avon and Somerset Police are using specialist dog handling teams and...
Comments / 0