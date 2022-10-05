Read full article on original website
Related
This South Dakota Pheasant Hunting Video Has 2 Million Views
The South Dakota pheasant hunting season is right around the corner and people from all over the United States ascend on our great state for the festivities. Over the years, many TV shows and national hunting experts have also made the South Dakota pheasant hunting season a part of their traditions as well.
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
Weirdest Tourist Traps in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
The South Dakota "touristy trap" pick may be undeniable. I don't know if everyone will agree with the writers at Thrillist Travel, about which tourist attractions are the weirdest in the tri-state area. I mean there are so many strange things to see when you travel. From giant pheasants and...
YouTuber Says Travelers Should Avoid Doing This In South Dakota
South Dakota is full of beauty and wonder. People from all over the country and even different parts of the world travel to the Black Hills, Mount Rushmore, and Sioux Falls throughout the year. When you're packing your suitcase in preparation for your visit to the lovely sites of South...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This City in Iowa Is One of the Best for Sober Living in America
There are places in America where 'drunk and disorderly' seems to be the norm. In fact, well-known party towns like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando have all landed in the top ten of a new poll of the spots where things get wild on a regular basis. But what...
Free Online Tutoring Now Available for South Dakota Kids
In the past, individual tutoring has been something that has been tough to come by for a lot of school-aged children due to cost and availability. But all of that is about to change in South Dakota. The state's Board of Regents and Department of Education are rolling out the...
Are These The Best Nachos In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota?
This survey says these restaurants are where you will find the BEST NACHOS in all of Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. What do you think?. It's hard to beat a good plate of nachos for the table when you are eating out at your favorite restaurant with friends. But some...
See Minnesota Fall Colors While Riding The Train
Up north is one of the better ways to see the colors of fall as the hardwoods are putting on a spectacular show. You may like to take a specific route through Minnesota, but hopping on a train for a leisure ride is one of the better tours. Throughout Minnesota,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LOOK: South Dakota Is Home to World’s Largest Pheasant [PICTURES]
So where did this giant symbol come from, and why did he appear at all?. The world's largest pheasant stands proudly along Highway 14 in the State Fair City of Huron, South Dakota. South Dakota Is Home to World's Largest Pheasant. Hunters are gearing up for the statewide pheasant hunting...
Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates
One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
10 Delicious Iowa Cheese Curds That Drive Wisconsin Crazy
When you live in the Midwest, it's really hard to pass up mouth-watering cheese curds. Cheese curds are basically a meal in itself. You really cannot go wrong with cheese curds from any Midwestern state. Sure Wisconsin is known for its tasty cheese curds. But other states like Iowa actually have pretty cheesy cheese curds to enjoy. Iowans swear by it!
South Dakota Overdose Deaths, 4th Highest In U.S.
Here in the upper plains states, South Dakota is high on the list with a 22% increase in drug-related overdose deaths nationwide. In the past year, there were 95 deaths reported. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and one report finds that drug overdoses have risen 50% since 2019...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nurses Pay Much Better In Minnesota Than South Dakota and Iowa
A new survey says Minnesota nurses are making much higher wages than South Dakota or Iowa nursing professionals. I think we all agree how very important our compassionate, competent, medical nursing professionals are in all communities. Over the last few years especially we have found out how much we as...
Hy-Vee Recalls Cheese Products Because of Possible Contamination
A possible Listeria contamination has led a major local grocery store chain to voluntarily recall a series of cheese products. Des Moines-based Hy-Vee is recalling eight products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese's U.S. distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
South Dakota Sets Locations for October Sobriety Checkpoints
Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the October locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 16 different counties in September, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month. In a press release, the DPS outlined...
South Dakota’s Underwater Ghost Town in the Black Hills
Lake Pactola in the Black Hills supplies Rapid City with a lot of its water and is also a large part of the state's flood control plan. You may be thinking, "I didn't even know there was an underwater ghost town in South Dakota!" You're probably not alone, but- - surprise!
What is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com All About?
The other day I was watching the NFL games on our local affiliate and a commercial popped up plugging a Sioux Falls website I had never heard of before. It got me asking myself, what is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com all about?. When you go to the website, it references a ordinance in...
South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Receive Millions for Safer and Healthier Learning
A boost for education in several states is coming in the form of awards to schools to strengthen learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success. South Dakota and Minnesota will both benefit from nearly $1 billion awarded by the U.S. Department of Education. In a Dear Colleague...
Game Trail Cams in South Dakota & Minnesota, Illegal or Not?
As the colors of the season change, bring on the hunting seasons. For anyone who wears camo, tromps through knee-high grass sits in a blind for hours, and lives for the hunt, this is your favorite time of the year. Many hunters like to scope out their regular hunting grounds...
Just West of Sioux Falls, ‘Our Farm, SD’ Is a Real Gourd Mine!
Did you know South Dakota has a GREAT pumpkin patch, and it's just 37 minutes west of Sioux Falls?. One of the state's best-kept secrets during the autumn months is quickly becoming a Fall favorite for families all over the Sioux Empire. I'm talking about "Our Farm, SD." Located just...
Mix 97-3
Sioux Falls, SD
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0