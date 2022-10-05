ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Lavaca, TX

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Meals on Wheels Victoria has reached a big milestone in meal deliveries

VICTORIA, Texas – Meals on Wheels daily mission is to deliver meals to those in the Victoria area that are in need. Officials with Meals on Wheels tell us that serving those in need before, during, and after the pandemic, made the daily meal count rise to unprecedented levels. In fact, Meals on Wheels Victoria has now passed the 100,000 meals delivered.
VICTORIA, TX
98.7 Jack FM

THROWBACK THURSDAY: The Hangout Spot Known as ‘Hastings’

Hastings holds so many memories for so many of us in the Victoria area! I know that times have changed and the term video store is obsolete. However, Hastings was so much more than a video store, it was also: a bookstore, a comic book store, a game store, a coffee shop, an anime stop, and you could even get an instrument there.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

City of Victoria issues statement on passing of Tom Halepaska

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria issued the following statement on the passing of the City’s former Super District 6 councilman Tom Halepaska. “On remembering our friend and longtime colleague, we are saddened by the loss of Tom Halepaska. As a former city council member, community leader, and business owner, Tom had an incredible impact on our city. Our condolences go to Tom’s family and all those he had an impact on throughout his life, including ours.” – City of Victoria.
VICTORIA, TX
inforney.com

Law enforcement officials make 26 arrests

The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Local law enforcement made 26 arrests...
PORT LAVACA, TX
inforney.com

Student had gun at school

A student was removed from Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary School Campus Friday after bringing an unloaded gun to the campus, according to a press release from Calhoun County ISD. “We are very thankful that everyone is safe and will continue to be proactive about safety moving forward,” said Superintendent Evan Cardwell.
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Missing Vernon Parish girl found with 26-year-old man in Aransas Pass, TX

A 14-year-old girl from Vernon Parish has been found with a 26-year-old man 320 miles away in Aransas Pass, Texas. Kaylee Brittain went missing last week from Evans, where she lived, and Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced Tuesday that the girl was found with Joseph Albert Phillips who was a suspect in her disappearance and had warrants for his arrest.
VERNON PARISH, LA
inforney.com

Sheriff’s Office to increase campus walkthroughs

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies will make daily random checks of the schools in light of the gun incident at Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary School. “We do not take this lightly,” said Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery. “It will be a presence on campus.”. Vickery stepped up the walkthroughs at...
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX

