Read full article on original website
Related
Meals on Wheels Victoria has reached a big milestone in meal deliveries
VICTORIA, Texas – Meals on Wheels daily mission is to deliver meals to those in the Victoria area that are in need. Officials with Meals on Wheels tell us that serving those in need before, during, and after the pandemic, made the daily meal count rise to unprecedented levels. In fact, Meals on Wheels Victoria has now passed the 100,000 meals delivered.
THROWBACK THURSDAY: The Hangout Spot Known as ‘Hastings’
Hastings holds so many memories for so many of us in the Victoria area! I know that times have changed and the term video store is obsolete. However, Hastings was so much more than a video store, it was also: a bookstore, a comic book store, a game store, a coffee shop, an anime stop, and you could even get an instrument there.
City of Victoria issues statement on passing of Tom Halepaska
VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria issued the following statement on the passing of the City’s former Super District 6 councilman Tom Halepaska. “On remembering our friend and longtime colleague, we are saddened by the loss of Tom Halepaska. As a former city council member, community leader, and business owner, Tom had an incredible impact on our city. Our condolences go to Tom’s family and all those he had an impact on throughout his life, including ours.” – City of Victoria.
US 59 to close completely on Thursday through Friday morning
VICTORIA, Texas – Hunter Industries, LTD, will completely close US 59, near the SH 185 overpass, as part of the ongoing frontage road construction project on US 59 between US 87 and SH 185. The closure will take begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10 p.m. and end by 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, weather permitting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing Child Found ‘Out of It’ Sleeping Under a Bench In Texas
Tuesday, October 4 Aransas Pass police received a call from law enforcement in Louisiana. A 14-year-old girl from Lousianna had been missing, and local authorities think they had just got a hit in Texas. POLICE RECEIVED A TIP. A 14-year-old girl and man popped up on the radar when they...
inforney.com
Law enforcement officials make 26 arrests
The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Local law enforcement made 26 arrests...
Application period opens for 2023 Citizens Academy
VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria Communications & Public Affairs is accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy. The four-week educational program will provide residents with an inside look at local government and show them how to get involved. Communications Director Ashley Strevel released the following statement. “We’re...
inforney.com
Student had gun at school
A student was removed from Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary School Campus Friday after bringing an unloaded gun to the campus, according to a press release from Calhoun County ISD. “We are very thankful that everyone is safe and will continue to be proactive about safety moving forward,” said Superintendent Evan Cardwell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockport police arrest man responsible for 19 car burglaries
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport police say they have the man behind bars, responsible for 19 car burglaries, which included a theft of at least half a dozen weapons left in those cars by residents. Police told 3NEWS they have Joseph Clinton Edwards in the Aransas County Detention Center...
kjas.com
Missing Vernon Parish girl found with 26-year-old man in Aransas Pass, TX
A 14-year-old girl from Vernon Parish has been found with a 26-year-old man 320 miles away in Aransas Pass, Texas. Kaylee Brittain went missing last week from Evans, where she lived, and Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced Tuesday that the girl was found with Joseph Albert Phillips who was a suspect in her disappearance and had warrants for his arrest.
inforney.com
Sheriff’s Office to increase campus walkthroughs
Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies will make daily random checks of the schools in light of the gun incident at Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary School. “We do not take this lightly,” said Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery. “It will be a presence on campus.”. Vickery stepped up the walkthroughs at...
Kiewit scaffold builder who fell to his death identified
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who died after falling off an oil rig into the water below has been identified by San Patricio County authorities. Ricardo Jazael Loredo Padron, 29, from Aransas Pass, died in the accident over the weekend, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
Comments / 0