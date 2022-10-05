Read full article on original website
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ
A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
Kearny PD: Human waste returns, but this time, it’s in golden liquid form
On Sept. 21 at 10:51 p.m., a 23-year-old town resident walked in to police headquarters to report an incident of domestic violence. The woman reported to Officer Josh Lopez that she and her 23-year-old boyfriend, a Jersey City man, had argument at around 2:40 a.m. about his Instagram usage. The boyfriend allegedly became agitated and grabbed the complainant’s arm forcefully enough to bruise it.
Princeton, NJ schools employee stole, sold $95K in goods, authorities say
PRINCETON — A Philadelphia woman and former employee of this Mercer County public school district is charged with multiple counts related to her alleged stealing and selling of district property for personal gain, prosecutors said Thursday. April Taylor, 58, was arrested Monday, according to a release from the Mercer...
Linden, NJ bank robber got away on mountain bike
No high-speed chase here. The FBI and Linden police are looking for male who robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday and then made his escape on a mountain bike. The robber stood in line at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on West Saint Georges Avenue in Linden around 12:30 p.m. When he got to the teller he handed over a demand note while holding what appeared to be a handgun, according to the FBI.
NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them
A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.
20-year-old man arrested for fatal Sept. 17 shooting in Plainfield, NJ
PLAINFIELD — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a Somerset resident. The Union County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday that Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Officers on Sept. 17, before 7 p.m., responded...
Dog missing for three weeks after flight from Puerto Rico to N.J.
A six-year-old foster dog escaped from her crate after arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport from Puerto Rico three weeks ago and remains missing, according to a frequent shelter volunteer. The light brown lab mix, named Sukie, was on a flight from a shelter outside of San Juan when she...
Man Struck In Head By Dumpster In Morris County: Police
A 57-year-old man was taken to Morristown Medical Center after being struck in the head by a dumpster in the morning on Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said. The man was operating a garbage truck when he was hit by the dumpster as it was being moved by a winch near the B Buildings on Farmhouse Lane in Morristown, Police Capt. Stuart Greer told DailyVoice.com.
Facebook Hack Threatens Holiday Light Display in Union Beach, NJ
An enormously popular holiday light display in Monmouth County that raises money for the Children's Miracle Network is in jeopardy because someone hacked the Facebook page used to promote it. For years, thousands have flocked to the Gress Holiday Light Spectacular in Union Beach. Brandon Gress and his family deck...
ShopRite supermarket in N.J. faces 2 lawsuits after women say they were injured by defective shopping carts
A ShopRite in Essex County, N.J., is facing separate lawsuits from two women claiming they were seriously injured while pushing defective shopping carts. Doris Stanzione, 61, of Belleville, claims in court papers she was hurt at ShopRite of Belleville, located in the 700 block of Washington Avenue. “Stanzione was placing...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
4 Seriously Hurt In Double NJ Turnpike Crashes (PHOTOS)
Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries in two crashes on the New Jersey Turnpike just hours apart on Thursday, Oct. 6, first responders said. Robbinsville and Bordentown Township firefighters responded to the first crash near milepost 59.2 south of exit 7A and found that a person had a severe head injury after a truck had overturned in the outer lanes around 9:20 a.m., the Robbinsville Fire Department said.
Probe Continuing Into Death Of Beloved Hawthorne Widow Struck While Walking Dog: Authorities
Nearly two weeks after a popular 67-year-old Hawthorne widow was struck and killed by an out-of-control vehicle while walking her dog, authorities suddenly announced that they were continuing an investigation into her death. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James Knepper didn’t explain why they're now...
Long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in N.J. once visited by Staten Island movie-goers to be redeveloped
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Steak In The Whole State
If you crave steak, really good steak, then you have plenty of amazing choices in every corner of New Jersey. Have you ever had the best steak the Garden State has to offer?. It certainly would be a feather in your cap to say you have tried the absolute best steak this great state has to offer. So, where do you go to get it?
Sussex resident asks for chicken ordinance change
A Sussex Borough resident requested on Oct. 5 that the Borough Council adopt an ordinance that would allow his to raise chickens on his property. Kirt Young, a borough resident of about 20 years, said about two years ago, his daughter incubated chickens as a high school project and during that process the family fell in love with the chickens. They then bought a coop and raised the chickens in the backyard of their property.
These 3 NJ Spots Rank Among the ‘50 Best Places’ to Live in U.S.
There are three New Jersey communities that made an annual list of the top 50 places to live in the country. The ranking by the website Money involved factors like quality of life, diversity, economic opportunities, and positive future outlooks. Of the three NJ spots that made the prestigious list...
Gridlock expected as Biden comes to NJ – What you need to know
President Joe Biden will be in New Jersey this afternoon, and his travels could cause gridlock during the afternoon rush hour period. Biden will first visit the IBM offices in Poughkeepsie, NY, before traveling to Gov. Phil Murphy's Middletown mansion for a private fundraiser. The exact route Biden will take...
