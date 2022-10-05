Read full article on original website
inforney.com
Sheriff’s Office to increase campus walkthroughs
Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies will make daily random checks of the schools in light of the gun incident at Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary School. “We do not take this lightly,” said Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery. “It will be a presence on campus.”. Vickery stepped up the walkthroughs at...
Rockport police arrest man responsible for 19 car burglaries
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport police say they have the man behind bars, responsible for 19 car burglaries, which included a theft of at least half a dozen weapons left in those cars by residents. Police told 3NEWS they have Joseph Clinton Edwards in the Aransas County Detention Center...
Missing Child Found ‘Out of It’ Sleeping Under a Bench In Texas
Tuesday, October 4 Aransas Pass police received a call from law enforcement in Louisiana. A 14-year-old girl from Lousianna had been missing, and local authorities think they had just got a hit in Texas. POLICE RECEIVED A TIP. A 14-year-old girl and man popped up on the radar when they...
Arrest made last week as rainbow fentanyl was found in Sinton
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fentanyl continues to keep law enforcement on their toes as the drug manages to pop up in the Lone Star State. Just last week, San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted to his social media that one of his deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near the Ocean of Love Church in Sinton.
Positively Pink: A terminal diagnosis is not keeping one Coastal Bend woman from living
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue our Positively Pink: Survivor series with a true go-getter defying the odds of her breast cancer diagnosis while helping others. Amanda Medina hopes her experiences guide others on a similar path... but has one big wish. If you are looking for someone full...
portasouthjetty.com
Killer lands back behind bars
Shawn Keith Fey, who was convicted of the 1996 slashing murder of Port Aransas hotelier Michael O’Bannon Robert, has returned to prison after violating his parole by engaging in illegal drug activity. Fey, 55, is incarcerated in the Garza West Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDJC) in Beeville. A felony-controlled substance conviction on May 25 of possession […]
Habitat for Humanity is building houses for children, too
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity is known for building houses for low income families. While continuing that mission, they are on a new mission of teaching kids about the joys of homeownership while providing them a safe place to play. "Through our mission, we want to definitely...
New details released in case against 41-year-old woman
VICTORIA, Texas – A Victoria County grand jury indicted Lauren Kaffie on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records show Kaffie is accused of trying to hit a woman with her vehicle. The incident happened on or around September 5, 2022. Court documents show Kaffie is...
kjas.com
Missing Vernon Parish girl found with 26-year-old man in Aransas Pass, TX
A 14-year-old girl from Vernon Parish has been found with a 26-year-old man 320 miles away in Aransas Pass, Texas. Kaylee Brittain went missing last week from Evans, where she lived, and Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced Tuesday that the girl was found with Joseph Albert Phillips who was a suspect in her disappearance and had warrants for his arrest.
Meals on Wheels Victoria has reached a big milestone in meal deliveries
VICTORIA, Texas – Meals on Wheels daily mission is to deliver meals to those in the Victoria area that are in need. Officials with Meals on Wheels tell us that serving those in need before, during, and after the pandemic, made the daily meal count rise to unprecedented levels. In fact, Meals on Wheels Victoria has now passed the 100,000 meals delivered.
City of Victoria issues statement on passing of Tom Halepaska
VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria issued the following statement on the passing of the City’s former Super District 6 councilman Tom Halepaska. “On remembering our friend and longtime colleague, we are saddened by the loss of Tom Halepaska. As a former city council member, community leader, and business owner, Tom had an incredible impact on our city. Our condolences go to Tom’s family and all those he had an impact on throughout his life, including ours.” – City of Victoria.
Application period opens for 2023 Citizens Academy
VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria Communications & Public Affairs is accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy. The four-week educational program will provide residents with an inside look at local government and show them how to get involved. Communications Director Ashley Strevel released the following statement. “We’re...
Kiewit scaffold builder who fell to his death identified
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who died after falling off an oil rig into the water below has been identified by San Patricio County authorities. Ricardo Jazael Loredo Padron, 29, from Aransas Pass, died in the accident over the weekend, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
inforney.com
Life Chain holds local event
Every year on the first Sunday of October, for one whole hour, Highway 35 will have its sides covered in signs as people from across Port Lavaca come out to stand firm in their belief to end abortion. This annual, highly visible event has happened for nearly 20 years and...
Police search for missing Bay City man last seen at his residence 2 weeks ago
Have you seen him? The missing 37-year-old was last seen at his residence located at 5100 7th Street on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
US 59 to close completely on Thursday through Friday morning
VICTORIA, Texas – Hunter Industries, LTD, will completely close US 59, near the SH 185 overpass, as part of the ongoing frontage road construction project on US 59 between US 87 and SH 185. The closure will take begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10 p.m. and end by 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, weather permitting.
