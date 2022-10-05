ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, TX

inforney.com

Sheriff’s Office to increase campus walkthroughs

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies will make daily random checks of the schools in light of the gun incident at Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary School. “We do not take this lightly,” said Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery. “It will be a presence on campus.”. Vickery stepped up the walkthroughs at...
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Arrest made last week as rainbow fentanyl was found in Sinton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fentanyl continues to keep law enforcement on their toes as the drug manages to pop up in the Lone Star State. Just last week, San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted to his social media that one of his deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near the Ocean of Love Church in Sinton.
SINTON, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Killer lands back behind bars

Shawn Keith Fey, who was convicted of the 1996 slashing murder of Port Aransas hotelier Michael O’Bannon Robert, has returned to prison after violating his parole by engaging in illegal drug activity. Fey, 55, is incarcerated in the Garza West Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDJC) in Beeville. A felony-controlled substance conviction on May 25 of possession […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
#Elementary School
kjas.com

Missing Vernon Parish girl found with 26-year-old man in Aransas Pass, TX

A 14-year-old girl from Vernon Parish has been found with a 26-year-old man 320 miles away in Aransas Pass, Texas. Kaylee Brittain went missing last week from Evans, where she lived, and Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced Tuesday that the girl was found with Joseph Albert Phillips who was a suspect in her disappearance and had warrants for his arrest.
VERNON PARISH, LA
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Meals on Wheels Victoria has reached a big milestone in meal deliveries

VICTORIA, Texas – Meals on Wheels daily mission is to deliver meals to those in the Victoria area that are in need. Officials with Meals on Wheels tell us that serving those in need before, during, and after the pandemic, made the daily meal count rise to unprecedented levels. In fact, Meals on Wheels Victoria has now passed the 100,000 meals delivered.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

City of Victoria issues statement on passing of Tom Halepaska

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria issued the following statement on the passing of the City’s former Super District 6 councilman Tom Halepaska. “On remembering our friend and longtime colleague, we are saddened by the loss of Tom Halepaska. As a former city council member, community leader, and business owner, Tom had an incredible impact on our city. Our condolences go to Tom’s family and all those he had an impact on throughout his life, including ours.” – City of Victoria.
VICTORIA, TX
inforney.com

Life Chain holds local event

Every year on the first Sunday of October, for one whole hour, Highway 35 will have its sides covered in signs as people from across Port Lavaca come out to stand firm in their belief to end abortion. This annual, highly visible event has happened for nearly 20 years and...

