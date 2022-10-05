Read full article on original website
Related
225batonrouge.com
This week in Baton Rouge: mystery cases, Oktoberfest, jazz music and more
Hear how a forensic genealogist solved a mystery on Monday. Shayna Landry is a researcher featured in the Netflix documentary I Just Killed My Dad. She will reveal her part in solving the mystery on Monday, Oct. 10. Find out how Landry used her forensic knowledge to bring justice to...
225batonrouge.com
‘The Mascot’ feature film set to shoot during LSU-Tennessee game
The Mascot, a scripted film featuring LSU and Mike the Tiger, will be shooting during Saturday’s home football game against the University of Tennessee, the writer/director says. The family-friendly sports comedy will tell the story of a blue-chip high school quarterback who loses his LSU football scholarship and seeks...
Comments / 0