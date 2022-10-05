ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Janet Jackson Is Front Row Royalty At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week

By Marsha Badger
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1bHp_0iN7gsfW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wniY7_0iN7gsfW00

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Another day, another Janet Jackson slay. The living icon and musical genius is slaying Paris Fashion Week, and we’re just glad she’s documenting the journey. In a TikTok video posted to social media, the singer and actress showed off her swaggy style and cool transitions as she prepared for Louis Vuitton’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. The video begins with Jackson throwing a metallic puffer jacket in the air as she walks out of the room. In the next frame, she struts back into the room in a complete wardrobe change that includes the jacket.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The simple caption reads, “@louisVuitton x @theestallion #beforeafter #gettingready.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIjZv_0iN7gsfW00

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Jackson posed with shoe designer extraordinaire Christian Louboutin. The songbird opted for a casual, street-style look by the brand. She partnered her metallic puffer jacket with black cargo pants and chunky black boots.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFD71_0iN7gsfW00

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Jackson reserved all the drama for her hair and makeup. Her baby hairs strategically framed her face and styled her braids in a few ponytails. The Why Did I Get Married actress wore wine red lipstick that matched her rosy cheeks. She brightened up her eyes with a silvery shadow. Issa Look!

I love seeing Jackson out and about, living her best life. She looks great!

DON’T MISS…

Janet Jackson Storms The Runway At The Thom Browne Fashion Show

Harlem’s Fashion Row &amp; LVMH Kicks Off Fashion Week with Issa Rae, Janet Jackson And More!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXZgE_0iN7gsfW00

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Issa Rae
Hypebae

Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week

Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#The Louis Vuitton Show#Tiktok#Womenswear Spring Summer
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week

After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Janet Jackson Talks Thom Browne, Paris, and Her Most Iconic Y2K Look

The reliably fashion-forward Janet Jackson arrived at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 show wearing a look that deftly mixed masucline and femine prep codes. The academy-ready ensemble was a natural progression of what Jackson does best. She’s been blurring and mixing traditional gender boundaries for decades now: That boxy oversized blazer she wore in “When I Think Of You;” Her form-fitting “Rhythm Nation” military garb; A leather bandeau paired with baggy jeans at the 1993 VMAs. “Even when I was a kid, I loved wearing the suits and the ties and the bow ties,” Jackson says. “I was very much so a tomboy and I still am at this stage in my life.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Ella Emhoff Sees Birds and Bees With Prep School Inspiration for Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row

Ella Emhoff arrived at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday wearing the brand. The model, designer and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris wore a prep school silhouette with a camp-like spin featuring a duck and bee motif. Emhoff wore a navy blazer narrow shoulder jacket with a gray skinny tie, and an off-white button-up shirt. She coordinated with a khaki skirt that was also emblazoned with the print.More from WWDMiu Miu RTW Spring 2023Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2023Situationist RTW Spring 2023 Emhoff accessorized with Thom Browne’s Mrs. Thom bag in black calfskin with a top...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNN

Brand worn by Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner and Beyoncé makes Paris Fashion Week debut

Brand worn by Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner and Beyoncé makes Paris Fashion Week debut. Speaking backstage Monday after the brand's open-air runway debut in Paris at the Petit Palais, Zimmermann's creative director Nicky Zimmermann told CNN Style that, after nearly three years of travel restrictions due to Covid-19, the brand was ready to do "something different." And Paris Fashion Week was a natural choice.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

The Top 10 Shoes of Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2023

The spring summer ’23 season of Paris Fashion Week had promised to be jam packed with all of the usual presentations and appointments, and then some. But while the week delivered in its pace and quantity, it was also filled with missteps and miscalculations on quality. Even if its a common saying in fashion, more is not always more. Still, the season offered a point of view on what comes next, especially as the world muddles through pandemic and economic uncertainty. The same goes for footwear, an accessory that tends to reflect feelings of security (or lack thereof), celebration and shifting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Touch Weekly

Kim Kardashian Stunned on the Runway at the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week Show: Photos

Ciao, Kim. Kim Kardashian turned heads as she strutted down the catwalk to take a bow at the Dolce & Gabbana runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, September 24. The Kardashians star, 41, slayed in a sparkling black spaghetti strap, floor-length dress as she made her grand entrance down the runway. Her silhouette was the first sighting before the lights revealed the stunning ensemble the designers chose for her.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

North West Conquered Fashion Week in Patent-Leather Jeans and Platform Boots

North West's recent Milan Fashion Week appearances helped cement her status as a rising style icon. On Sunday, Oct. 2, mom Kim Kardashian shared an image of the 9-year-old star sightseeing in a decidedly edgy look. Committing to her style signatures, West layered a black single-breasted blazer with wide lapels over a logo T-shirt and finished with wide-leg patent-leather trousers and chunky platform boots. The all-black ensemble, with its nonchalant yet considered flair, had all the hallmarks of a memorable look. Keeping accessories minimal, she wore a small beaded choker with tiny studs. Her four big braids were adorned with black beads, which felt perfectly on theme.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Shailene Woodley Tips Her Hat for Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row

Shailene Woodley made a chic entrance for the Dior ready-to-wear spring 2023 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress wore a button-up blouse with a white polka-dot pattern and layered ruffles across the bodice. Her look accompanied high-waisted beige trousers with navy blue suspenders. She coordinated with patent leather heels embellished with buckles, a boater hat and a necklace.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Zendaya Holds Court in Sheer Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Runway Show

Zendaya brought her star power to Valentino’s front row on Sunday, joining a star-studded group of celebrities to watch the design house’s spring 2023 runway show. The actress attended the runway show hosted during Paris Fashion Week wearing an all-black, Valentino monogrammed set consisting of an oversize blazer, shorts and a sheer bodysuit from the spring 2023 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Louis Vuitton Taps French Artist Philippe Parreno for Paris Fashion Week Stage

Philippe Parreno, a French artist known for his large-scale installations, designed the stage for Louis Vuitton’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The set, a monumental installation shaped like a blooming flower, was located in the courtyard of the Louvre. It was constructed of red nylon fabric panels to create a circular form that at its highest point rose to more than 90 feet. Collaborating with production designer James Chinlund and Nicolas Ghesquière, the French luxury house’s womenswear creative director, Parreno said the concept for the installation was inspired by circuses. He also drew on horror classics like King Kong...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

307
Followers
1K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy