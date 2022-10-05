Read full article on original website
First Look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Popcorn Bucket and Spirit Jersey Coming to Disneyland Resort Next Year
A purple and silver chromatic Mickey popcorn bucket will...
Walt Disney World Railroad Tracks Continue to be Installed at TRON Lightcycle Run Site in Magic Kingdom
While the Walt Disney World Railroad STILL isn’t quite ready to welcome guests back at the Magic Kingdom, a big sign of its impending return can be seen in Tomorrowland. Train tracks continue to be assembled between Space Mountain and TRON Lightcycle Run. The railroad hasn’t operated for guests...
BREAKING: Opening Date Announced for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland
An opening day has been announced for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland. The attraction will open on January 27, 2023. While it was previously announced that the ride and Mickey’s Toontown would open simultaneously, Runaway Railway is opening early for the kickoff of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.
‘The World’s Largest Pin Truck’ Attempts to Distract Guests from the Extinction of Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
During our most recent trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom we noticed an unusual addition to Dinoland U.S.A. With the recent removals of Primeval Whirl and Dino Diner, Dinoland U.S.A. has been missing a major attraction. Unfortunately, this is not it, as the addition is simply a pin display truck. While not a major attraction, this is a fun way to spend a few minutes and adds to the needed activities at Dinoland U.S.A. The truck displays a variety of pins no longer available, thus ”extinct”.
Disney Parks Exclusive Bambi Loungefly Backpack Released At Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom
This bag features Bambi, Thumper and Flower, as well as floral imagery throughout. It creates a calming vintage look to this unique Loungefly addition. The front...
Disney Parks Exclusive Hercules Loungefly Backpack Goes The Distance to Walt Disney World
Hercules Loungefly Backpack – $85.00. This back features a pattern featuring Hercules, The Muses,...
Walt Disney World Saved The Life of a 14-Year-Old Gay Boy
In an article for The Daily Beast, singer Bill McKinley wrote about how, at 14-years-old, he “ran away” to Walt Disney World and the experience saved his life. McKinley first heard about Walt Disney World on Friday, October 29, 1971, at 8:00 p.m., in Grand Rapids, Ohio. He remembers every detail of watching “Disney’s Wonderful World of Color” on NBC in the library of Nazareth Hall Military Academy at 11-years-old.
Cirque Du Soleil ‘Drawn to Life’ Adding Sunday Matinee Performances in 2023
Cirque Du Soleil is adding Sunday matinee performances to their 2023 schedule for “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs. The show is currently being performed at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. most Tuesdays through Saturdays. Starting on January 4, 2023, the show will shift to Wednesday through Sunday...
The American Adventure Reopening Date Set for EPCOT
After closing on September 19th, The American Adventure has finally announced a reopening at EPCOT. As of the writing of this article, it is unknown what updates have been made, if any, during the refurbishment of this fan-favorite Audio-Animatronic show. The show is set to reopen to guests on December...
New Tatooine Planet Series, ’77 Collection, and More ‘Star Wars’ Merchandise at Disneyland Resort
New collections of "Star Wars" merchandise arrived at Disneyland Resort this week. We found the Tatooine planet series, 1977 collection, and more in Star Trader. Jawa Plush – $22.99. This plush features a Jawa...
Xandarian Snack ‘Zarg Nuts’ May Be Available Soon at EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, No Word on ‘Cake Toast’
The Zarg Nuts available at the “Wonders Of Xandar” booth at the 2022 New York Comic Con have made a lasting impression with visitors, and it seems that this Xandarian delight will soon be available to more connoisseurs of galactic cuisine. The booth at New York Comic Con...
“The Creature from the Black Lagoon” Room Now Open Upstairs at The Dead Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando
In just over a month, we’ve watched the Dead Coconut Club transform into the hottest spot in CityWalk. With its beautiful decor, fun live entertainment, and relics from former monstrous locations, we didn’t think it could get any better. Well, they’ve outdone themselves again because now guests can now lounge in Captain Lucas’s Lagoon Room, themed around the classic horror film “The Creature of the Black Lagoon”. Let’s head upstairs to check it out.
UPDATE: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Reopening October 7
One of the last vestiges of the Hurricane Ian saga last week is the continued closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. But it seems work at the site is complete, and the resort will reopen tomorrow. A notice was posted on the Walt Disney World website informing...
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland to Receive Special Decorations and Fountains for 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company
The 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is next year and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. As part of the celebrations, Sleeping Beauty Castle will receive special decorations. “At Disneyland park, Walt Disney’s original Sleeping Beauty Castle will be dressed in style for the...
New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Apparel Available at Disneyland Resort
A "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" apparel collection has arrived at Disneyland Resort ahead of the film's premiere next month. We found this collection at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District. It's separate from...
Zero Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disneyland Resort, Coming Soon to Magic Kingdom
The light-up Zero popcorn bucket, shaped like Jack's ghost dog from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," is available at Disneyland Resort as of today, October 7. @disneyparks. 🚨ZERO POPCORN BUCKET ALERT!🚨 Available at Disneyland Oct....
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 9/30/22 (Halloween Horror Nights Reopens After Hurricane Ian, Captain Lucas’s Lagoon Room at the Dead Coconut Club, Low Crowds, and More)
We’re back at the Universal Orlando Resort! The parks have been closed due to Hurricane Ian, but today, Volcano Bay and CityWalk reopened for resort guests. Even though the theme parks did not open today, Halloween Horror Nights was still on for guests with tickets. Of course, we made our way over to the Universal Orlando Resort late in the afternoon, excited to be back in the fog.
‘Ratatouille’ Ear Headband Debuts at Walt Disney World Resort
During our latest visit to World of Disney at Disney Springs, we found a scrumptious looking pair of ears inspired by Ratatouille! Perfect for fans of the ride and movie, this pair of ears features food and characters from each.
Oogie Boogie Round Crossbody Bag by Loungefly Available at Disneyland
As Oogie Boogie sings when he first sees Santa in his lair, "Well, well, well, what have we here?" What we have here is the Oogie Boogie Round Crossbody Bag by Loungefly. We found this frightfully gorgeous bag in Port Royal Curios and Curiosities shop in Disneyland.
PHOTOS: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Light-Up Zero Popcorn Bucket at Disneyland Resort
As we reported earlier today, the Disney Parks Tik Tok shared the release of the new light-up Zero souvenir popcorn bucket. This new bucket has shown up at the ice cream carts throughout Disneyland Park and at select popcorn carts throughout the resort.
