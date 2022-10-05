During our most recent trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom we noticed an unusual addition to Dinoland U.S.A. With the recent removals of Primeval Whirl and Dino Diner, Dinoland U.S.A. has been missing a major attraction. Unfortunately, this is not it, as the addition is simply a pin display truck. While not a major attraction, this is a fun way to spend a few minutes and adds to the needed activities at Dinoland U.S.A. The truck displays a variety of pins no longer available, thus ”extinct”.

TRAVEL ・ 3 HOURS AGO