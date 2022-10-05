ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

‘The World’s Largest Pin Truck’ Attempts to Distract Guests from the Extinction of Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

During our most recent trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom we noticed an unusual addition to Dinoland U.S.A. With the recent removals of Primeval Whirl and Dino Diner, Dinoland U.S.A. has been missing a major attraction. Unfortunately, this is not it, as the addition is simply a pin display truck. While not a major attraction, this is a fun way to spend a few minutes and adds to the needed activities at Dinoland U.S.A. The truck displays a variety of pins no longer available, thus ”extinct”.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Saved The Life of a 14-Year-Old Gay Boy

In an article for The Daily Beast, singer Bill McKinley wrote about how, at 14-years-old, he “ran away” to Walt Disney World and the experience saved his life. McKinley first heard about Walt Disney World on Friday, October 29, 1971, at 8:00 p.m., in Grand Rapids, Ohio. He remembers every detail of watching “Disney’s Wonderful World of Color” on NBC in the library of Nazareth Hall Military Academy at 11-years-old.
GRAND RAPIDS, OH
Epcot
Facebook
Disney
Instagram
WDW News Today

The American Adventure Reopening Date Set for EPCOT

After closing on September 19th, The American Adventure has finally announced a reopening at EPCOT. As of the writing of this article, it is unknown what updates have been made, if any, during the refurbishment of this fan-favorite Audio-Animatronic show. The show is set to reopen to guests on December...
WDW News Today

“The Creature from the Black Lagoon” Room Now Open Upstairs at The Dead Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando

In just over a month, we’ve watched the Dead Coconut Club transform into the hottest spot in CityWalk. With its beautiful decor, fun live entertainment, and relics from former monstrous locations, we didn’t think it could get any better. Well, they’ve outdone themselves again because now guests can now lounge in Captain Lucas’s Lagoon Room, themed around the classic horror film “The Creature of the Black Lagoon”. Let’s head upstairs to check it out.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Reopening October 7

One of the last vestiges of the Hurricane Ian saga last week is the continued closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. But it seems work at the site is complete, and the resort will reopen tomorrow. A notice was posted on the Walt Disney World website informing...
WDW News Today

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland to Receive Special Decorations and Fountains for 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company

The 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is next year and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. As part of the celebrations, Sleeping Beauty Castle will receive special decorations. “At Disneyland park, Walt Disney’s original Sleeping Beauty Castle will be dressed in style for the...
ANAHEIM, CA
WDW News Today

New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Apparel Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” apparel collection has arrived at Disneyland Resort ahead of the film’s premiere next month. We found this collection at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District. It’s separate from...
WDW News Today

Zero Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disneyland Resort, Coming Soon to Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The light-up Zero popcorn bucket, shaped like Jack’s ghost dog from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” is available at Disneyland Resort as of today, October 7. @disneyparks. 🚨ZERO POPCORN BUCKET ALERT!🚨 Available at Disneyland Oct....
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 9/30/22 (Halloween Horror Nights Reopens After Hurricane Ian, Captain Lucas’s Lagoon Room at the Dead Coconut Club, Low Crowds, and More)

We’re back at the Universal Orlando Resort! The parks have been closed due to Hurricane Ian, but today, Volcano Bay and CityWalk reopened for resort guests. Even though the theme parks did not open today, Halloween Horror Nights was still on for guests with tickets. Of course, we made our way over to the Universal Orlando Resort late in the afternoon, excited to be back in the fog.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

‘Ratatouille’ Ear Headband Debuts at Walt Disney World Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. During our latest visit to World of Disney at Disney Springs, we found a scrumptious looking pair of ears inspired by Ratatouille! Perfect for fans of the ride and movie, this pair of ears features food and characters from each.
WDW News Today

Oogie Boogie Round Crossbody Bag by Loungefly Available at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As Oogie Boogie sings when he first sees Santa in his lair, “Well, well, well, what have we here?” What we have here is the Oogie Boogie Round Crossbody Bag by Loungefly. We found this frightfully gorgeous bag in Port Royal Curios and Curiosities shop in Disneyland.
