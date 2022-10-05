COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone Electric Cooperative reported power restored after outages hit the utility across a swath of Boone County on Wednesday morning.

The outages were reported at about 10 a.m. and power was restored a little after 11 a.m. More than 1,800 members were without power at the outage's peak.

The utility's online outage map showed outages concentrated mostly in southern and western Boone County, including Rocheport, the Scott Boulevard area of Columbia and the Midway area west of the city.

The utility said in posts on its social media accounts that the cooperative's transmission provider had equipment problems, which cut power to cooperative members.

The post Boone Electric restores power after widespread outages appeared first on ABC17NEWS .