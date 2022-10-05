ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This DC Tennis Player Is Heading to Spain For The Rare Opportunity to Train at Rafa Nadal’s Academy!

By BreAnna Holmes
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
 3 days ago

Source: Antonio Garcia Recena / Getty

Jacob Poole, a 16 year old Maryland athlete is preparing for a life changing experience in his young tennis career. He is making a name for himself and catching the eyes of tennis players around the world. “He’s known throughout the city,” Coach Spyke Henry said. “Every tennis court knows his name, if they don’t they recognize his face.”

In an interview with wjla Jacob humbly shares that he’s only “recently” realized how good he’s gotta from his beginnings as a 3 years old tennis player. Now, Jacob will be traveling to Spain to train at the Rafa Nadal’s High-Performance Academy with Rafa Nadal who is currently the No. 2 in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals. This is a 6 day program and with the help of the DMV community, Jacob was able to raise the money to take on this rare opportunity by a tennis legend. He’s met his goal but if you would like to contribute to his GoFundMe before the program begins in November, click here.

Jacob said he’s learned a lot from his coach through the safety program in D.C., a nonprofit that gives back to young students called S.A.F.E (Smart Activities for Fitness & Education). “The fact of going to Spain to improve your game and get better at it, that is what it is all about,” Jacob’s Coach Spyke said.

“According to Events D.C., S.A.F.E. is an FY2021 and FY2022 Events D.C. Community Grant awardee. As an active and engaged member of the community, Events D.C. is committed to continuing supporting the future of non-profit organizations in the District that promote youth participation in the arts and athletics.” If you or a young person you know is interested in this program, applications for the second grant cycle will open in December. Events DC encourages organizations to apply for a grant through the community grant program (click here).

Jacob has the goal of one day winning the U.S. Open and with the blazing path he’s on now we have no doubt he will definitely make it happen!

source: wjla

WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

