Port Washington, WI

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
WEST ALLIS, WI
newsfromthestates.com

‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale

Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
GREENDALE, WI
CBS 58

Possible street racing causes fatal car crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say they responded to a fatal car crash that happened around 9:01 p.m. Wednesday night, Oct. 5 near Appleton and Fairmount. According to police, car one was travelling at a high rate of speed, possibly racing car two, when it lost control and hit car two. Car one and car two both lost control and car one hit several trees.
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

Car flies off bridge killing three and injuring one in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead and one person was transported to a nearby hospital after a car flew off a bridge and burst into flames in Milwaukee County. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., Milwaukee Police Department engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle allegedly involved in a suspected drug deal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood

A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Missing Sheboygan woman found

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Child shot in head near 37th and Marion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash near Appleton and Fairmount

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning, Oct. 6 on the city's northwest side. It happened just after midnight near Appleton and Fairmount – near Vogel Park. FOX6 News crews found two heavily damaged vehicles on scene. No additional details have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Mystery of south side stench solved

MILWAUKEE — There was a stinky situation in Bay View this week. Apparently, some maintenance work by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is to blame. The neighborhoods around Chase Avenue and the Kinnickinnic River have been dealing with the strong odor since Monday. Resident Vince Hack complained about the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Obituaries
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
MIX 108

One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin

Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....

