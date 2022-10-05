Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
Jeffrey Dahmer Met Most of His Victims at 219 Club; See the Bar Today
See what became of Club 219, the nightclub where serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer met some of his victims.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
newsfromthestates.com
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
CBS 58
Possible street racing causes fatal car crash in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say they responded to a fatal car crash that happened around 9:01 p.m. Wednesday night, Oct. 5 near Appleton and Fairmount. According to police, car one was travelling at a high rate of speed, possibly racing car two, when it lost control and hit car two. Car one and car two both lost control and car one hit several trees.
UPMATTERS
Car flies off bridge killing three and injuring one in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead and one person was transported to a nearby hospital after a car flew off a bridge and burst into flames in Milwaukee County. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., Milwaukee Police Department engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle allegedly involved in a suspected drug deal.
milwaukeemag.com
Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood
A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Missing Sheboygan woman found
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
CBS 58
Child shot in head near 37th and Marion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash near Appleton and Fairmount
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning, Oct. 6 on the city's northwest side. It happened just after midnight near Appleton and Fairmount – near Vogel Park. FOX6 News crews found two heavily damaged vehicles on scene. No additional details have been...
WISN
Mystery of south side stench solved
MILWAUKEE — There was a stinky situation in Bay View this week. Apparently, some maintenance work by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is to blame. The neighborhoods around Chase Avenue and the Kinnickinnic River have been dealing with the strong odor since Monday. Resident Vince Hack complained about the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Milwaukee neighborhood stripped of a sense of safety after triple shooting
A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after a triple shooting near 21st and Keefe on Tuesday. Neighbors in the area say a larger police presence is needed to save lives.
These are the best public middle schools in Milwaukee area in 2023: List
Lake Country School in Hartland, Wis. is the best public middle school in the Milwaukee area - for the second year in a row - a ranking from Niche.com found.
MPD tows more than 100 vehicles under new tow policy
Since the Milwaukee Police Department's new tow policy went into place, the department has towed more than 100 vehicles.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
Man Enters Wrong Wisconsin Hotel Room With 100 Bags Of Drugs In His Possession
No one ever claimed criminals were smart. An Illinois man was arrested last week and is facing charges after he attempted to enter the wrong Wisconsin hotel room door, while carrying a large amount of illegal drugs. The incident happened in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, a community located just to the...
Comments / 0