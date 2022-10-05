Read full article on original website
Nightmare on Main Street is Ready to Give You a Scare this October in Vernon
October is the best month of the year because we get awesome haunted houses. Over in Vernon, Nightmare on Main Street is ready to terrify you. So many great Halloween activities are taking place across Texoma right now. If you want to make the trip over to Vernon, Nightmare on Main Street is open Fridays and Saturdays throughout the rest of the month. Since Halloween falls on a Monday this year. That final weekend in October, they will be open four straight days so you can enjoy a fright on Halloween night.
Wichita Falls Brunch Review: Karat Bar and Bistro
I have made it a goal to try new places this year and I am going to share my results throughout the rest of the year. So everyone knows I am a big Dallas Cowboys fan. When the Cowboys have a noon game, I always have thought Wichita Falls was lacking in places to go pregame. What I mean by this are two things.
‘These Texas Roots Don’t Go Away’ – Steve Trevino on Upcoming Wichita Falls Show
We have a great night of comedy to look forward to here in Wichita Falls. Steve Trevino is set to take the stage at Memorial Auditorium on Friday, November 4 at 7:00 pm. Score a pair of tickets to the show right here. Ahead of the performance, Steve was kind...
The City of Lawton was a Trivia Question on Barstool Sports This Week
I knew this one in half a second when I was watching this morning. I am not sure how many of you watch 'The Dozen' trivia show. It was something Barstool Sports started back in 2020 when everything was shut down. Basically, do twelve rounds of trivia over Zoom to put some content out. Everyone was talking about Tiger King during 2020, I was binging the hell out of this. If you like trivia, I highly recommend you check it out. Below is a best of the first season.
TikTok Cleaning ‘Hack’ Fried My Garbage Disposal [VIDEO]
So I don't spend a lot of time on TikTok, but the things I enjoy on their is the way people clean/organize their house. I have a bit of OCD, so I do enjoy seeing ways people get things done. One thing that I seem to never be able to clean is my garbage disposal.
Wichita Falls Freebies and Deals for National Coffee Day
For me, a day without coffee is like a day without sunshine. It’s just so much better when I have it. I’m a pretty basic coffee drinker, though. I take my coffee black and rarely deviate from medium roast. Yep, I’m kind of old school like that.
Celebrate Naruto Day in Wichita Falls With This Awesome Anime Meal
I love food, so I may need to check this out. I will not lie to you. I literally know nothing about Naruto. The only thing I know about Naruto is the Naruto run. ^You may have seen people doing this before. That is because the character on the show runs like that...for some reason (I don't read the manga or watch the show, sorry nerds).
City of Bowie Receives Film Friendly Texas Designation
Congratulations are in order for our friends in Bowie. In a press release on Thursday, September 29, Governor Greg Abbott announced The City of Bowie had received the designation of being a Film Friendly Texas community:. I congratulate the City of Bowie on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and...
Willkomen and Bienvenue to Cabaret in Lawton, Oklahoma!
Madames and Monsieurs, Lawton Community Theatre has invited us all to their production of "Cabaret!" In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies (Kristoffer Pendergraft) welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff (Bryson Petersen), a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles (Mikki Hankins). Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider (Morgan Dayley), proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz (Bob Dickerson), a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Musical numbers include "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama" and "Two Ladies."
