Ex-Saints star Drew Brees wants what Giants’ Eli Manning has
Eli and Peyton Manning have a pretty good set up going on. They’re both retired from the field, but get to keep football in their lives by hosting “ManningCast,” an alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football on ESPN. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According...
3 advantages NY Jets have over Miami Dolphins
Where the New York Jets can exploit the Miami Dolphins. The New York Jets (2-2) are preparing for a massive October meeting with the rival Miami Dolphins (3-1). It’s New York’s first divisional game of the season, and it comes at a time when the upstart Dolphins are particularly vulnerable. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the game and many other key starters are on Miami’s injury report as of Wednesday.
NFL Wouldn’t Have Fired UNC Before Tagovailoa Investigation Concluded
The league and players association announced the findings of an investigation into the Dolphins quarterback’s injury against the Bills.
The Giants' depth chart is getting tested ... and it's passing
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The injury list for the New York Giants following Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears was long. It was eleven deep from that contest alone. It included multiple quarterbacks, offensive linemen, defensive backs and edge rushers. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) highlighted the list. His backup, Tyrod Taylor (concussion), was there as well.
Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say
And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
TORONTO — (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in...
WATCH: Texas commit Sydir Mitchell shows disruptive presence in mid-season film
Bo Davis pulled off a big coup landing Sydir Mitchell over the summer. The four-star defensive lineman out of Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic chose the Longhorns over offers from programs like Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU, Michigan and Penn State. With a big need to add SEC-ready size on the defensive line, Texas was able to win Mitchell over. Bergen Catholic is one of the top programs in the country and Mitchell is looking to win a second state title this year. So far, he's been a disruptive player in the middle, and his mid-season film reflects that.
Aaron Boone gets honest about potential playoff matchup
The New York Yankees are in the Major League Baseball playoffs this season as the No. 2 seed in the American League after a dominant performance during the regular season, particularly early in the season. However, the Yankees don’t yet know their opponent as they’ll face the winner of the Wild Card round between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays.
