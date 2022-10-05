ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jets X-Factor

3 advantages NY Jets have over Miami Dolphins

Where the New York Jets can exploit the Miami Dolphins. The New York Jets (2-2) are preparing for a massive October meeting with the rival Miami Dolphins (3-1). It’s New York’s first divisional game of the season, and it comes at a time when the upstart Dolphins are particularly vulnerable. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the game and many other key starters are on Miami’s injury report as of Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

The Giants' depth chart is getting tested ... and it's passing

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The injury list for the New York Giants following Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears was long. It was eleven deep from that contest alone. It included multiple quarterbacks, offensive linemen, defensive backs and edge rushers. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) highlighted the list. His backup, Tyrod Taylor (concussion), was there as well.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
City
Green Bay, WI
NJ.com

Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say

And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
247Sports

WATCH: Texas commit Sydir Mitchell shows disruptive presence in mid-season film

Bo Davis pulled off a big coup landing Sydir Mitchell over the summer. The four-star defensive lineman out of Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic chose the Longhorns over offers from programs like Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU, Michigan and Penn State. With a big need to add SEC-ready size on the defensive line, Texas was able to win Mitchell over. Bergen Catholic is one of the top programs in the country and Mitchell is looking to win a second state title this year. So far, he's been a disruptive player in the middle, and his mid-season film reflects that.
ORADELL, NJ
thecomeback.com

Aaron Boone gets honest about potential playoff matchup

The New York Yankees are in the Major League Baseball playoffs this season as the No. 2 seed in the American League after a dominant performance during the regular season, particularly early in the season. However, the Yankees don’t yet know their opponent as they’ll face the winner of the Wild Card round between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy