Families are sharing memories of a state 4-H camp that was lost to a recent wildfire in the Nebraska Sandhills. Kathleen Lodl, 4-H Program Administrator with Nebraska Extension, tells Brownfield stories have been poring in. “From it was my first time away from home, to I never thought I’d want to be that far away from a large community, to having my prom there, to going down the water slide, to meeting to friends that came to be lifelong friends that they’re still visiting with them today even as adults.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO