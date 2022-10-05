Read full article on original website
Western Nebraska ethanol plant to have state’s first carbon capture, storage
A Colorado-based carbon capture company has unveiled plans to build Nebraska’s first commercial carbon sequestration and storage project. Carbon America CEO Brent Lewis says the project will capture, transport and store carbon from an ethanol plant in the western town of Bridgeport. “There happens to be just pretty good geology right around that plant. It made it practically and economically viable to sequester and capture CO2 right by the ethanol plant.”
4-H leaders assess damage to lost state camp as stories flood in
Families are sharing memories of a state 4-H camp that was lost to a recent wildfire in the Nebraska Sandhills. Kathleen Lodl, 4-H Program Administrator with Nebraska Extension, tells Brownfield stories have been poring in. “From it was my first time away from home, to I never thought I’d want to be that far away from a large community, to having my prom there, to going down the water slide, to meeting to friends that came to be lifelong friends that they’re still visiting with them today even as adults.”
Nearly contained, Nebraska’s Bovee fires chars 19,000 acres of forest, ranchland
The latest wildfire in the Nebraska sandhills has burned nearly 19,000 acres of ranchland, but officials say it’s almost contained. The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Service says the Bovee Fire was 94 percent contained Thursday morning. This week rancher Jason Hoffman told Brownfield conditions continue to deteriorate. “There’s...
Iowa farmer begins 2022 corn harvest
Northwest Iowa farmer Kelly Nieuwenhuis says he’s optimistic about his corn crop despite a year of drought-related challenges. “We’ve started on our first field and it’s probably going to be our worst yielding field,” he said. “It’s 16% moisture and 58-pound test weight, so overall I think it’s going to be pretty good quality. I think our yields will go up from there.”
Ear mold pressure widespread in Corn Belt
An agronomist says ear mold is prevalent across the Corn Belt this harvest season. Ron Roling with AgriGold is encouraging farmers to scout fields. “If they do have it, get it identified, get it harvested in a timely manner and try to do it as early as they can,” he said. “Once they get that grain into the bin, get it dried down to below 15%. That will keep all of the infections from spreading.”
