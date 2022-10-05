ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Joe Blow
3d ago

Blake Bortles is retiring? Oh no not Blake Bortles he was my favori..........Wait a minute, who's Blake Bortles and why should I give two sheets about him!

NFL Analysis Network

Green Bay Packers Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Week 5

The Green Bay Packers have responded in a big way since their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They have won three games in a row since and will be looking to make that four against the New York Giants this weekend overseas in London. This is the...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week

As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB

A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player

UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
NFL
Aaron Rodgers
ClutchPoints

‘Both guys can be ‘dudes’: Aaron Rodgers’ comments on Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson will excite Packers fans

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense have had a slow start to the 2022 season. It’s clear Rodgers is working on figuring things out with his new cast of wide receivers, which has been quite a tall task considering the team traded away Davante Adams this offseason. Still, that hasn’t stopped the Packers from jumping out to a 3-1 start on the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

Packers or Church on Sunday morning? Why not both?

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are set to kick off in London Sunday morning, at a time that many Packers fans in Wisconsin would normally be headed to church. So, the Rev. Sarah Stumme, pastor of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, came up with a new game plan. The church will host a Packers tailgate and watch party, with worship services scheduled pre-game and at half-time.
GREEN BAY, WI
