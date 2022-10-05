Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
theadvocate.com
Conni Castille brings out south Louisiana in her films: 'I just love storytelling'
Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. Conni Castille left her Breaux Bridge home for Texas when she was 17 years old and pregnant to get away her country way of life.
HSL: Acadiana wildlife rehabber needs help
The Humane Society of Louisiana is asking Acadiana to support our wildlife rehabber, and they're offering to match some monetary donations.
Fascinating cloud formations caught in Acadiana
Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish
A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
With school threats occurring more often than ever, officials say it's time for everyone to step up.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana area prep football week 6 scores, statistics and schedules
RUSHING - ACAD: Keven Williams 15-210, 4 TDs; Ayden Trahan 2-68; Ezekiel Hypolite 9-49; Caden DiBetta 4-40, 2 TDs; Tayden Collins 3-6, TD; Cameron Monette 2-4; Tayvein Lemaire 2-1. PASSING - ACAD: DiBetta 3-8-0, 106 yds. RECEIVING - ACAD: Lemaire 1-59; Russell Babineaux 2-47. NEXT - Acadiana (5-1) hosts John...
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Lafayette hospital
Lafayette Police are investigating after a woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital.
KPLC TV
Jeff Davis Parish kicks off 127th annual fair
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The historic Jeff Davis Parish Fair draws a large crowd each year, and vice president of Jeff Davis Fair Board Kori Myers said this year won’t be any different. ”Our talent show, our queens contest, and our carnival bring in our crowds people also come...
‘How can they do that to the elderly’ Gueydan resident concerned, frustrated with high electricity bills
GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) Barton Kibodeaux, a Gueydan resident, says despite having cut back on utility usage at his home he is still faced with a high electric bill. He shared with News 10 that his electricity bill for the month of September was over $700. As frustrated as he is by his own problems, […]
Taking You Back To Rob Robin’s 1986 Farewell On TV In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Are you ready to back in time? Rob Robin who by far is the most well-known media personality in the Lake Charles area for years now has been in the media in the Southwest Louisiana area for over five decades now. You can stop any native Lake Charles or Southwest...
Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters
Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced on October 5, 2022, that it had received an apparent low bid for the building of two new ferry boats for Cameron Parish’s Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma placed the lowest bid of $49,706,865.
kadn.com
Food desert impacting Jeanerette's community
Jeanerette, LA (KADN)- Four months after a fire destroyed their only grocery store, residents in the town of Jeanerette in Iberia Parish have found themselves still living in a food desert. Residents tell NEWS15 that the luckiest people in town are those that have vehicles saying they were lucky to...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 14
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 14. Louisiana – On October 6, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 2:30 p.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a multiple-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur, Louisiana.
Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream Already Found in South Louisiana Walmart
A listener submitted this photo of the Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream flavor and she tells me that she found it at a south Louisiana Walmart store.
2022 St. Landry Cemetery Tours & Historical Reenactments
The St. Landry Catholic Church Cemetery Tours and Historical Reenactments in Opelousas, LA, has chosen the theme "20 Year Tribute to Our Ancestors" for 2022.
stmarynow.com
3rd District candidates meet for forum
Four candidates who hope to represent Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District appeared Wednesday at a St. Mary Chamber forum — but not the man they hope to unseat. U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, was a no-show Wednesday. So were three other candidates who qualified for the Nov. 8 primary, a Tuesday election. Early voting begins Oct. 25.
L'Observateur
Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Calcasieu Parish Crash
Calcasieu Parish – On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 near Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Harry T. Methvin of DeQuincy. The preliminary investigation...
Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location
Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff searching for 15-year-old runaway
Jaida Settoon,15, who ran away from 1643 Prairie Ronde Hwy in the Opelousas area, was last seen Oct. 3 around 2 a.m.
