St. Mary Excel reports third-quarter activities
(Editor's note: St. Mary Excel submitted this quarterly report for July 1-Sept. 30.) St. Mary Excel continues its work to implement recommendations of the Urban Land Institute panel, “Morgan City and Berwick Louisiana: Building the Foundation for a New Economy Along the Atchafalaya River.”. St Mary Excel:. —Sent a...
Superintendents: Proposed accountability changes not best for students
The state superintendents' association says changes proposed to the state's accountability system aren't in the best interests of our students.
First female principal at Catholic High to take over as president of Baton Rouge school
The first woman to serve Catholic High School as principal will take over as president of the school after the retirement of Gene Tullier. Tullier announced late last month that he will step down as chief executive officer of the all-boys school at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Principal Lisa Harvey will replace him.
Students to receive iPads from 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge in literacy initiative
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Students in the East Baton Rouge School System will be receiving iPads from the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge to improve literacy. The organization is giving 500 iPads to EBR Schools students in its “BRidging the Gap” initiative. School leaders and 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will hold a presser at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 about the initiative.
Dr. Caroline Robichaux, Family Medicine, joins the Medical Staff of Thibodaux Regional
Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Caroline Robichaux, Family Medicine, to the active medical staff. Dr. Robichaux is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic located at 1238 St. Charles Street, Houma, (985) 872.5267. Dr. Robichaux earned her undergraduate degree from...
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
With school threats occurring more often than ever, officials say it's time for everyone to step up.
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
Berwick High student is National Merit semifinalist
Evan White of Berwick High School has been named a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program. White is among the 235 Louisiana high school juniors who scored highest on the 2021 PSAT test, a preliminary to the SAT college entrance exam. He’s the son of Brett and Mary White....
3rd District candidates meet for forum
Four candidates who hope to represent Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District appeared Wednesday at a St. Mary Chamber forum — but not the man they hope to unseat. U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, was a no-show Wednesday. So were three other candidates who qualified for the Nov. 8 primary, a Tuesday election. Early voting begins Oct. 25.
A company got tax breaks but didn't meet job goals. What should parish leaders do about it?
After a small Geismar plant failed to meet job and payroll promises that got it a tax break, Ascension Parish officials are struggling with whether to ask the state to claw back money. In 2017, Mauser USA and its landlord, Talon, won a nearly $1 million industrial tax exemption over...
Gordon McKernan Is Giving Away Thirty $100 Gift Cards In Louisiana
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will be celebrating their 30-year anniversary in a big way and you could score a $100 gift card. McKernan wants to show his thanks and appreciation for Louisiana residents' support during their 30 years of service in our communities. Gordon recognizes that his success is largely...
3 candidates have their eyes set on becoming next La. attorney general
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a little over a year from now, there will be a new attorney general for the state, and three candidates believe their numbers have been called. They have already started campaigning with law and order at the forefront of their messages. “It’s a calling...
Gov. John Bel Edwards to announce bridge repair funding in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to travel to Zachary on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The governor plans to tour maintenance on the Pettit Road bridge around 10:30 a.m. He will also announce bridge repair funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.
Halloween and heritage
Goofballs, workaholics and dogs up to no good — all in skeleton form — are currently on display at the Berwick Heritage Museum. Museum curator and archivist Shannon McFate plans to change the display every four days throughout October and invites the public to “come checkout” what the skeletons are up to. The museum itself is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum and the Berwick Lighthouse Food Truck Court will hold trick-or-treating on Oct. 27, the museum from 6-8 p.m. and the food court from 5-8 p.m.
Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections
NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
Central Catholic homecoming
Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna has signed a proclamation making Oct. 9-15 Central Catholic Homecoming Week. He's shown with members of the homecoming court, standing from left: Hailey Skiles, Olivia Babin, Sarah David, Natalie Sloane, Bri’Yannah Johnson, Madison Landry, Hannah Domingue and Isabella Duval. Shown seated are Mary Brinkley, Amaya Williams, Chloe Estay, Emily Lipari, Emily Wise, Dragna, Jolie Boudreaux, Sophie Webster, Presley Bruni, Sofia Saleme and Jillian Morell.
Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana
Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
