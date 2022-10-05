ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, LA

stmarynow.com

St. Mary Excel reports third-quarter activities

(Editor's note: St. Mary Excel submitted this quarterly report for July 1-Sept. 30.) St. Mary Excel continues its work to implement recommendations of the Urban Land Institute panel, “Morgan City and Berwick Louisiana: Building the Foundation for a New Economy Along the Atchafalaya River.”. St Mary Excel:. —Sent a...
brproud.com

Students to receive iPads from 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge in literacy initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Students in the East Baton Rouge School System will be receiving iPads from the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge to improve literacy. The organization is giving 500 iPads to EBR Schools students in its “BRidging the Gap” initiative. School leaders and 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will hold a presser at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 about the initiative.
NOLA.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
stmarynow.com

Berwick High student is National Merit semifinalist

Evan White of Berwick High School has been named a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program. White is among the 235 Louisiana high school juniors who scored highest on the 2021 PSAT test, a preliminary to the SAT college entrance exam. He’s the son of Brett and Mary White....
stmarynow.com

3rd District candidates meet for forum

Four candidates who hope to represent Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District appeared Wednesday at a St. Mary Chamber forum — but not the man they hope to unseat. U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, was a no-show Wednesday. So were three other candidates who qualified for the Nov. 8 primary, a Tuesday election. Early voting begins Oct. 25.
stmarynow.com

Halloween and heritage

Goofballs, workaholics and dogs up to no good — all in skeleton form — are currently on display at the Berwick Heritage Museum. Museum curator and archivist Shannon McFate plans to change the display every four days throughout October and invites the public to “come checkout” what the skeletons are up to. The museum itself is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum and the Berwick Lighthouse Food Truck Court will hold trick-or-treating on Oct. 27, the museum from 6-8 p.m. and the food court from 5-8 p.m.
WWL

Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
stmarynow.com

Central Catholic homecoming

Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna has signed a proclamation making Oct. 9-15 Central Catholic Homecoming Week. He's shown with members of the homecoming court, standing from left: Hailey Skiles, Olivia Babin, Sarah David, Natalie Sloane, Bri’Yannah Johnson, Madison Landry, Hannah Domingue and Isabella Duval. Shown seated are Mary Brinkley, Amaya Williams, Chloe Estay, Emily Lipari, Emily Wise, Dragna, Jolie Boudreaux, Sophie Webster, Presley Bruni, Sofia Saleme and Jillian Morell.
107 JAMZ

Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana

Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
