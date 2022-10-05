Goofballs, workaholics and dogs up to no good — all in skeleton form — are currently on display at the Berwick Heritage Museum. Museum curator and archivist Shannon McFate plans to change the display every four days throughout October and invites the public to “come checkout” what the skeletons are up to. The museum itself is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum and the Berwick Lighthouse Food Truck Court will hold trick-or-treating on Oct. 27, the museum from 6-8 p.m. and the food court from 5-8 p.m.

