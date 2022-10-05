Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer leaves fans with immense guilt following inclusion of vengeful penguins
With the first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movies, the reception has been very mixed, but one particular glow-up has fans remembering some of their greatest gaming sins. Super Mario 64 was an amazing game and remains one of the most ground-breaking in the series, but it’s also potentially the only video game in existence to let players commit mass penguin genocide. If you weren’t throwing the adorable polygon penguins off the map, you’re lying.
An awe-inspiring epic never getting the sequels it deserved still stings almost 20 years later
Not every movie designed with the intention of launching a multi-film franchise is lucky enough to be rewarded with one, but it’s been almost 20 years, and fans are still struggling to come to terms with the acclaimed seafaring epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World existing as a standalone feature – as opposed to the launchpad for more installments it deserved to be.
Why was Pinhead’s gender changed for Hulu’s ‘Hellraiser?’
The new Hellraiser has been a well-received reboot of the classic series, and it featured one brand new twist: the terrifying Pinhead is a different gender. This simple change brought both hatred and joy from different parts of the internet. In an interview with Salon, director David Bruckner talked about...
‘Hellraiser’ director addresses a potential ‘Friday the 13th’ reboot
The Hellraiser reboot on Hulu is getting a lot of attention for a lot of different reasons, but one of those is the pedigree of the director. David Bruckner has directed a number of horror movies, and for a time, he was attached to a Friday The 13th reboot movie.
Plenty of movies that wasted their own limitless potential deserve to be remade, but good this time
There are few things worse and more frustrating for film fans than seeing ideas that sound (and very often look) awesome on paper being turned into crushingly disappointing movies, with the creative minds behind the projects in question interpreting the famed saying the other way around by turning chicken salad into chicken sh*t.
The classic remake of an already-classic psychological thriller tortures and terrorizes streaming hostages
Remaking a classic is a bold move that’s proven to be foolish on a number of occasions, but when one of the greatest directors in history decides to partner up with one of the silver screen’s finest talents for a seventh time to reinvent Cape Fear, then who’s going to argue?
‘Hellraiser’ 2022 ending, explained
The new Hellraiser movie on Hulu has been delighting audiences with its trademark gore and faithfulness to the original movie – this is the 11th Hellraiser, after all. The ending, however, left some people scratching their heads. Spoilers ahead, obviously. Hellraiser 2022 was directed by David Bruckner and written...
It wasn’t the books or Peter Jackson’s trilogy that hooked a ‘Rings of Power’ star on ‘The Lord of the Rings’
When most people reveal what got them into Lord of the Rings, it’s usually the Peter Jackson movies. Less known is a 1978 animated LOTR movie. However, that’s just what got Rings of Power star Charles Edwards into the franchise. In ROP, Edwards plays the crafty elf, Celebrimbor,...
Good Morning, Baltimore: The Pope of Trash is directing his first movie in almost twenty years
Some directors go away forever, or eventually get tired and retire from making movies. John Carpenter, for example, last directed in 2010 with The Ward. But the Pope of Trash, the Duke of Dirt himself, John Waters, is coming back with a new movie, his first as director since 2004.
‘Werewolf by Night’ star reveals the unlikely inspirations behind the MCU’s hirsute horror
It’s blindingly obvious that classic monster movies, particularly those put out by Universal during the studio’s heyday for all things Gothic and terrifying, were the main aesthetic inspirations behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Werewolf by Night. However, star Gael García Bernal took his research down some more left-field avenues.
The subpar sequel to a hit horror that’s already being rebooted as a trilogy cleaves into the streaming Top 10
Few genres run out of fresh ideas faster than horror, and never has that been truer than the recent announcement that The Strangers was being rebooted and relaunched as a three-film series. The original only arrived in 2008, where it went on to earn $82 million at the box office...
‘Deadpool’ star rules out a return after blasting Ryan Reynolds, but nobody wants them back anyway
So far, the only confirmed cast members for Deadpool 3 are Ryan Reynolds as the titular antihero and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, but that’s more than enough to get fans more stoked than ever about the Merc with a Mouth’s long-awaited return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated installment.
Eagle-eyed horror fans observe an Easter egg that interestingly connects ‘It’ with ‘Tom & Jerry’
Film buffs and detail-oriented horror fans alike are notorious for indulging in rewatches of past movies in order to take a closer look at minuscule hints scattered throughout the project. And while some horror features like Candyman (2021) and Us (2019) boast a slew of distinctive Easter eggs, other sneaky items are less obvious to the naked eye — which is precisely the case with Andy Muschietti’s supernatural horror film It Chapter Two (2019).
The vastly superior sequel to a loathsome sci-fi thriller redeems itself on streaming
Even though the first installment recouped its production budget three times over and then some at the box office, nobody was exactly clamoring for a sequel to sci-fi thriller Skyline, for the sole reason that it was terrible. A 15 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 18 percent user rating hardly...
Unconfirmed rumors are all it takes for Superman fans to finally board the ‘Black Adam’ hype train
Looks like Superman is really headed for Kahndaq. After months of teasing by Black Adam leading man Dwayne Johnson, the rumors that Henry Cavill is showing his face around the upcoming DC Extended Universe flick are sturdier than ever. According to industry insider @MyTimeToShineH on Twitter, Henry Cavill is reprising...
‘Captain Phillips’ director to helm new Stephen King adaptation
Paul Greengrass is the captain now, well, the captain of a new Stephen King adaptation of his novel Fairy Tale. The Captain Phillips director will handle the property after Universal Pictures won a contentious bidding war for it. Greengrass will produce the film as well with help from another producer:...
The Grinch joins Winnie the Pooh in becoming a murderous horror villain, ruining even more childhoods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey became one of the year’s most unexpectedly headline-grabbing horror movies thanks to the sheer insanity of transforming beloved childhood favorites into bloodthirsty murderous villains. Seeking to capitalize on the buzz, the Grinch is getting in on the act with The Mean One slated for release on December 15 of this year.
No one can rain on Lea Michele’s parade after her astounding performance on GMA
Lea Michele stunned Times Square with her live performance of Funny Girl‘s “Don’t Rain on My Parade” on Friday Morning on ABC’s Good Morning America. Michele’s casting for the Broadway production of Funny Girl was initially met with controversy, both for the way Beanie Feldstein was pushed aside from the project and for the accusations against Michele for toxicity and racist remarks on the set of Glee.
