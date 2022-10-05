ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer leaves fans with immense guilt following inclusion of vengeful penguins

With the first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movies, the reception has been very mixed, but one particular glow-up has fans remembering some of their greatest gaming sins. Super Mario 64 was an amazing game and remains one of the most ground-breaking in the series, but it’s also potentially the only video game in existence to let players commit mass penguin genocide. If you weren’t throwing the adorable polygon penguins off the map, you’re lying.
wegotthiscovered.com

An awe-inspiring epic never getting the sequels it deserved still stings almost 20 years later

Not every movie designed with the intention of launching a multi-film franchise is lucky enough to be rewarded with one, but it’s been almost 20 years, and fans are still struggling to come to terms with the acclaimed seafaring epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World existing as a standalone feature – as opposed to the launchpad for more installments it deserved to be.
wegotthiscovered.com

Why was Pinhead’s gender changed for Hulu’s ‘Hellraiser?’

The new Hellraiser has been a well-received reboot of the classic series, and it featured one brand new twist: the terrifying Pinhead is a different gender. This simple change brought both hatred and joy from different parts of the internet. In an interview with Salon, director David Bruckner talked about...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Hellraiser’ 2022 ending, explained

The new Hellraiser movie on Hulu has been delighting audiences with its trademark gore and faithfulness to the original movie – this is the 11th Hellraiser, after all. The ending, however, left some people scratching their heads. Spoilers ahead, obviously. Hellraiser 2022 was directed by David Bruckner and written...
wegotthiscovered.com

Eagle-eyed horror fans observe an Easter egg that interestingly connects ‘It’ with ‘Tom & Jerry’

Film buffs and detail-oriented horror fans alike are notorious for indulging in rewatches of past movies in order to take a closer look at minuscule hints scattered throughout the project. And while some horror features like Candyman (2021) and Us (2019) boast a slew of distinctive Easter eggs, other sneaky items are less obvious to the naked eye — which is precisely the case with Andy Muschietti’s supernatural horror film It Chapter Two (2019).
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Captain Phillips’ director to helm new Stephen King adaptation

Paul Greengrass is the captain now, well, the captain of a new Stephen King adaptation of his novel Fairy Tale. The Captain Phillips director will handle the property after Universal Pictures won a contentious bidding war for it. Greengrass will produce the film as well with help from another producer:...
wegotthiscovered.com

The Grinch joins Winnie the Pooh in becoming a murderous horror villain, ruining even more childhoods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey became one of the year’s most unexpectedly headline-grabbing horror movies thanks to the sheer insanity of transforming beloved childhood favorites into bloodthirsty murderous villains. Seeking to capitalize on the buzz, the Grinch is getting in on the act with The Mean One slated for release on December 15 of this year.
wegotthiscovered.com

No one can rain on Lea Michele’s parade after her astounding performance on GMA

Lea Michele stunned Times Square with her live performance of Funny Girl‘s “Don’t Rain on My Parade” on Friday Morning on ABC’s Good Morning America. Michele’s casting for the Broadway production of Funny Girl was initially met with controversy, both for the way Beanie Feldstein was pushed aside from the project and for the accusations against Michele for toxicity and racist remarks on the set of Glee.
