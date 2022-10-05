Read full article on original website
President Biden to Pardon Felony Marijuana Possession, Casper Business Owners Respond
On Thursday, President Biden announced his plans to pardon all prior federal offenses of marijuana possession. The president made this announcement on Twitter, with both a video and a thread of his plans and hopes for the future of marijuana in America. "As I've said before, no one should be...
Share a Picture of Wyoming Life, Enter Rural Health Photo Contest
National Rural Health Day is Novemeber 17, and the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health is sponsoring a a contest. Wyoming residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in the National Rural Health Day Photo Contest. Prizes will be awarded in two...
Give Yourself Extra Time When Heading To Wyoming Reservoirs
If you're heading to popular fishing and boating destinations Glendo or Keyhole Reservoirs here in Wyoming, make sure you're prepared for a mandatory boat inspection. Aquatic Invasive Species have been a big topic of discussion over the past few years, one of the more serious AIS is the zebra mussels. In July, Pactola Reservoir in South Dakota was declared to be infested with zebra mussels causing an increased risk for Wyoming water.
Eighteen Ferrets Released on Historic Wyoming Ranches
The small mammal was once thought to be extinct, but was rediscovered in Wyoming forty-one years ago. Since then, the Game and Fish has been working on their recovery. Last week the Wyoming Game and Fish released eighteen black-footed ferrets on historic recovery sites near Meeteetse, according to a news release. They coaxed twelve males and six females into burrows in their new wild lands home.
What Makes Wyoming A Great State To Live Off-Grid?
If you've been contemplating moving off-grid and living away from other people, you've got a leg up on most people by living in Wyoming. The cowboy state is ranked in the top 10 of best states for off-grid living. What does 'off-grid living' actually mean? Merriam-Webster.com gives the definition as:...
Food Bank Harvests Over 10,000lbs Potatoes for Wyoming Tables
Food Bank of Wyoming and two University of Wyoming Extension programs worked together to get locally grown potatoes onto the tables of Wyoming families. Through efforts by the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC) and the Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP), over 10,000 pounds of potatoes were harvested and bagged in September, right outside Lingle, and donated to Food Bank of Wyoming.
What In The Wide World Of Desserts Is Wyoming Pudding?
If you go to Google and ask what Wyoming's State Bird is, the Western Meadowlark pops right up. What's the Wyoming State flower? Answer: Indian Paintbrush. What's Wyoming's favorite dessert? Answer: German Chocolate Cake, Huckleberry ice cream, Cowboy Cookies and Truffles were a few of the desserts that were mentioned.
Wyomingites V.S Other States: Who is Friendlier
Sometimes it’s good to take a break from home, work, school, life in general. While on vacation there are things you will notice that you thought everybody did, but don’t. You spend your WHOLE life surrounded by certain types of people, and that’s all you know. As it turns out, there's so much more out there. More faces, more attitudes, more voices, more ways to process thoughts, just more people you’ve never even thought about.
Wyoming Can Relate To A New Movie Called Alex/October
In Hollywood, you never know what you're going to get with some movies. I don't claim to be a movie critic, or even know the first thing of being one. I do know that when a movie has meaning to it, that we can all relate to, it needs to be seen and talked about.
Wyoming Supreme Court Affirms 30 to 40 Year Sentence of James Wallace
The Wyoming Supreme Court affirmed the Laramie County District Court's judgment and sentencing of James Brian Wallace of Cheyenne on Wednesday. Wallace, 51, filed an appeal to challenge the District Court's judgement on October 19, 2021. Wallace was permitted to file with the Court a pro se brief specifying the...
Watch This Video And Understand What’s Going On Under Wyoming
You've heard it time and time again. "Boy, you're in trouble if Yellowstone blows" The super volcano that sits under Yellowstone National Park is surely something you could sit around and worry about, but also it hasn't gone off for thousands of years. Worrying about it, doesn't do you any good.
Wyoming Fall Fishing’s Really Different Than In The Spring
Wyoming is known for great fishing all year long. Reservoirs, rivers, ponds and creeks are full of outdoor lovers fishing for their favorite fish to catch. Obviously throughout the year we have different ways we have to fish these areas. When springtime is here, the water is cold and there's usually plenty. As summertime rolls around, the water warms up and the levels start dropping. In the fall the water temperatures start to fall and the levels are really low. Then by the time winter gets here, the water is now covered by ice and ice huts are a plenty.
A New Pre-Historic Reptile Has Been Found In Wyoming
It's hard to believe that Wyoming was once underwater, a hot spot for dinosaur and home to some of the creepiest creatures. The history in Wyoming is quite incredible and every day there are more discoveries that add to the lure of this state. If you were to take a trip to Thermopolis today, you could dig for dinosaur bones, you could visit the Tate Geological Museum, check out the Glenrock Paleontological Museum or you could even stumble on a new discovery that would cement the wild history of the state.
Governor Gordon Appoints Karl Allred Secretary of State
Following the resignation of Ed Buchanan as Wyoming's Secretary of State, it was unclear who would serve as the interim Secretary, until the newly-elected Secretary of State is sworn in next January. Now that question is answered, as Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Karl Allred as the Secretary of State...
Governor Gordon Talks About Women, Equality, and Mental Health
Governor Gordon was the keynote speaker on Wednesday at the connect2women conference in Casper. Did Gordon feel a little awkward being the only man at this thing?. "I'll tell you, I don't" he said. Gordon knows a thing or two about women and mental health. "I can tell you from...
Wyoming Game & Fish Release Their Favorite Photos
It's no secret that Wyoming is home to pretty cool animals. The Wyoming Game and Fish have collected their favorite photos from traveling across the state. The photos were taken by Patrick Owen, Grant Frost, Mark Nelson, Stan Harter and Justin Binfet. CHECK THEM OUT HERE. A Stunning Look At...
The 7 Funniest Yellowstone T-Shirts You Can Own
Every year we see tourists flood to Yellowstone National Park, and every year we see tourons throw themselves into danger and consequently get injured. No matter how many safety notices the park puts out, some people just don't seem to get it. If these T-Shirts don't explain it to tourists...
LOOK: This Is When Wyoming’s Fall Colors Will Be At Their Peak
Growing up in Wisconsin, I associate Fall with bold and brightly colored leaves. Red, Gold, Yellow, Pink, and even Rusty Brown leaves would cover our yard. Granted, I wasn't a huge fan of raking up those leaves, but jumping in a massive leaf pile was always a fair reward for the work.
Do You Remember How To Do The Wyoming Line Dance?
Line dancing is a dancing style that's been around since the 1800's and has been a staple of the American dance scene ever since. In the 1980's thanks to movies like 'Urban Cowboy' & in the 1990's thanks to Billy Ray Cyrus 'Achy Breaky Heart', there was a surge of line dancing and you could go to any country dance club and see dancers lined up kickin' up sawdust to all the top country songs.
Wyoming Game & Fish Urges Hunters to Use Safe Practices
It's hunting season and the Wyoming Game and Fish urges folks to know and follow a few safety tips to avoid tragedy. Katie Simpson, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter education coordinator, and numerous hunter education instructors in the state use the acronym T.A.B.K. as a reminder of four key safety elements:
