Oxford, MS

therebelwalk.com

Eli Manning Named to 2022 SEC Football Legends Class

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Former Ole Miss quarterback and 2003 Maxwell Award winner Eli Manning is one of 14 members of the 2022 Southeastern Conference Football Legends class, the league office announced on Thursday. The class will be honored at the 2022 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions” December 2-3...
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
wvlt.tv

Lane Kiffin wonders ‘what if?’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Who knew years ago, as chaos was taking place on the UT campus, that the man at the root of the issue would be second-guessing that decision. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Thursday he might not have left Tennessee to take the USC job given the ability to go back in time.
thelocalvoice.net

Denise Knighton Retires from the University of Mississippi After Almost 40 Years

Ole Miss associate registrar leaves legacy of dedication. Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said.
WKRG News 5

5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in Mississippi

MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
South Reporter

Marshall County loses great servant

District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Brother defends man accused of murdering Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. — Almost three months after Ole Miss grad Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee was reported missing, the family of the man who is accused of murdering Lee is speaking up. FOX13 told you Wednesday night that Timothy Herrington Jr. filed a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he is in jail illegally.
wcbi.com

Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
WREG

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a head-crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said […]
desotocountynews.com

Hernando Police Chief announces retirement plans

A change will be coming at the top of the Hernando Police Department late this year with Thursday’s announcement from Police Chief Scott Worsham of his intention to retire. Worsham has been Chief of Police in Hernando the past seven years, coming to the position from the Horn Lake Police Department.
Magnolia State Live

Former director of Mississippi airport accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, auditor says

The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility’s debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric Konupka. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
WREG

Marshall County supervisor dies after school bus crash: MHP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Marshall County supervisor has died, days after he was badly hurt in a crash involving a school bus he was driving, Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday. Eddie Dixon, 77, of Holly Springs was seriously injured last Thursday afternoon when authorities say the school bus he was driving collided with a pickup […]
wtva.com

Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
