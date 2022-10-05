Read full article on original website
therebelwalk.com
Eli Manning Named to 2022 SEC Football Legends Class
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Former Ole Miss quarterback and 2003 Maxwell Award winner Eli Manning is one of 14 members of the 2022 Southeastern Conference Football Legends class, the league office announced on Thursday. The class will be honored at the 2022 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions” December 2-3...
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
SEC Basketball: Tennessee, Ole Miss among biggest September recruiting winners
Taking a look at the entirety of September, there were multiple SEC Basketball teams who added a commitment during the last month. Of that group overall, which teams were the biggest recruiting winners during the month of September? (NOTE: Recruiting rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite) Tennessee, Ole Miss among...
wvlt.tv
Lane Kiffin wonders ‘what if?’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Who knew years ago, as chaos was taking place on the UT campus, that the man at the root of the issue would be second-guessing that decision. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Thursday he might not have left Tennessee to take the USC job given the ability to go back in time.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss reveals uniform combination in advance of Saturday's game vs. Vanderbilt
Ole Miss is bringing their game to Nashville this weekend to take on Vanderbilt. The No. 9 Rebels have released their uniform combination for the game and it’s about what you would expect for road uniforms. It’s white on white with navy blue helmets and red stripes everywhere. The...
thelocalvoice.net
Denise Knighton Retires from the University of Mississippi After Almost 40 Years
Ole Miss associate registrar leaves legacy of dedication. Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said.
5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in Mississippi
MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
Tennessee Man Scores Huge Lottery Win: 'I Guess I Got Lucky'
"My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket," the lucky winner said.
South Reporter
Marshall County loses great servant
District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
Brother defends man accused of murdering Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss. — Almost three months after Ole Miss grad Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee was reported missing, the family of the man who is accused of murdering Lee is speaking up. FOX13 told you Wednesday night that Timothy Herrington Jr. filed a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he is in jail illegally.
wcbi.com
Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
wvlt.tv
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Wednesday night after surviving a head-on collision with a driver in Hardeman County, according to the county sheriff. Sheriff John Doolen says that around 6 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18,...
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a head-crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said […]
desotocountynews.com
Hernando Police Chief announces retirement plans
A change will be coming at the top of the Hernando Police Department late this year with Thursday’s announcement from Police Chief Scott Worsham of his intention to retire. Worsham has been Chief of Police in Hernando the past seven years, coming to the position from the Horn Lake Police Department.
thelocalvoice.net
Chicago Woman Arrested for Grand Larceny at Oxford, Mississippi Home on Woodglenn Cove
On June 1st, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to Woodglenn Cove to take a stolen property report. A female was discovered to be at the residence during the time the items were stolen and was gone by the time the owner returned home. After investigation, Tammy Lynn Davis, 47,...
Former director of Mississippi airport accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, auditor says
The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility’s debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric Konupka. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Truck chase from West TN into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
A suspect reportedly rammed several law enforcement vehicles during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville.
Marshall County supervisor dies after school bus crash: MHP
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Marshall County supervisor has died, days after he was badly hurt in a crash involving a school bus he was driving, Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday. Eddie Dixon, 77, of Holly Springs was seriously injured last Thursday afternoon when authorities say the school bus he was driving collided with a pickup […]
wtva.com
Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
panolian.com
Heating costs expected to soar – B’ville board told to warn customers bills will be higher
Batesville homes and businesses that rely on natural gas can expect to see the cost of staying warm this winter to double, and possibly more, city board members learned last week. In a special called meeting Thursday at City Hall, officials heard from Howard Randolph, who has brokered and managed...
