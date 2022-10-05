Read full article on original website
Related
Firefighter injured in Fort Worth warehouse fire
A Fort Worth warehouse was gutted by a large, fast-moving three-alarm fire that broke out Thursday night, fire officials say. The immediate cause of the fire was not known.
dallasexpress.com
Local Dumpster Fire Triggers Three-Alarm Blaze
Authorities announced on Friday that an overnight fire broke out at a warehouse that may have been full of packs of hand sanitizer. At about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Fort Worth fire officials responded to multiple calls about a building that caught fire on the 2300 block of Cullen Street.
dallasexpress.com
Local Firefighter Dies of Occupational Cancer
A Flower Mound firefighter has died from cancer at the age of 33. The death of G. Wade Cannon was announced by the Flower Mound Fire Department in a Sunday morning Facebook post. “The Flower Mound Fire Department is saddened by the loss of Firefighter/Paramedic G. Wade Cannon. Firefighter Cannon...
Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate to temporary facility
This conceptual rendering shows one possible design for the new Lewisville fire administration building and Central Fire Station as part of the new public safety complex. (Rendering courtesy city of Lewisville) Lewisville City Council approved plans for a temporary police and fire administration facility during its Oct. 3 meeting. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTEN.com
Sherman Animal Shelter closed over health concerns
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until at least Tuesday. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said the shutdown at the facility at 1800 East Ida Road is a precaution after several dogs at the shelter were diagnosed with upper respiratory symptoms.
South Mesquite sewer main failure spills approximately 200,000 gallons of wastewater into South Mesquite Creek, East Fork Trinity River
MESQUITE, Texas — The City of Mesquite experienced a domestic wastewater spill from a 30-inch sewer main located at 3500 Lawson Road this morning. The wastewater spill began at approximately 11:45 a.m. The volume spilled was estimated at 200,000 gallons at 4:45 p.m. City of Mesquite and North Texas...
vanalstyneleader.com
Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC
Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
Construction to improve intersection of U.S. Hwy 80, SH 205, FM 148 and replace bridge in Terrell to begin Oct. 10
TERRELL, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin construction on Monday, Oct. 10 at US 80/SH 205 and FM 148 in Terrell. There will be various daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews work on replacing a bridge and improving the intersection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Equestrian Therapy Center To Hold Fundraiser
A North Texas horse therapy center that promotes therapeutic riding to its clients will hold a fundraiser in mid-October. The Victory Therapy Center, or Victory Therapeutics (VTC), is a non-profit equestrian therapy center that provides therapeutic riding and physical therapy by utilizing the healing power of horses to relieve physical, mental, and emotional distress in clients. Victory Therapeutics is located in Roanoke, about 33 miles Northwest of Dallas.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fort Worth on Wednesday night. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
CEO Claire James’ Road to Success Shaped by Family
Claire James is the founder and CEO of the North Texas-based company Brava Team, a full-service brokerage firm that works as a manufacturer representative for customers trying to get their products into Costco. It also has clients whose products are already in Costco but need support to continue scaling their...
dallasexpress.com
200,000 Gallons of Wastewater Spills into Local Creek
More than 200,000 gallons of wastewater spilled Tuesday in Mesquite, potentially causing issues with some of the residents’ drinking water, although Mesquite officials said much of the water supply was unaffected. The spill took place at 3500 Lawson Rd. just before noon, and 200,000 gallons had accumulated by 4:45...
dallasexpress.com
Local Community Supporting Family of Injured Teen
Sixteen-year-old Peyton Jones of Crandall, a beloved high school student and varsity cheerleader, was injured in a car accident over the weekend that her mother says she is not expected to survive, CBS 11 reported. Her parents have made the decision to take her off life support and donate her...
fox4news.com
Euless police investigating area around elementary school
EULESS, Texas - Euless police are investigating an incident in the area of Oakwood Terrace Elementary School. Details are limited at this time, but Euless police say that students are safe and officers are present in and around the school. HEB ISD said the school was placed on lockdown due...
dallasexpress.com
Meals On Wheels Faces Delivery Driver Shortage
Meals On Wheels is facing a shortage of delivery drivers amid stronger-than-normal demand for the organization’s service. Meals on Wheels is a program that delivers meals to individuals at home who are unable to purchase or prepare their own meals. The organization operates throughout the country with a mission to address senior hunger and isolation.
Fire heavily damages home in Fort Worth Poly neighborhood; investigators say it is structurally unsound
The investigation continues in Fort Worth where a home was heavily damaged by a fire in the Fort Worth Poly neighborhood Monday night.
dallasexpress.com
Missing Dallas Woman’s Remains Found Near Local Lake
Dallas Police Department officials announced on Wednesday that they had identified the remains of a woman found near Princeton, Texas, in February. The victim, identified by the Collin County medical examiner’s office as Mercedes Clement, 25, had been missing since October 11, 2020. She was identified through dental records earlier this week.
About 200,000 gallons of wastewater spill from sewer main Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An estimated 200,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Mesquite on Tuesday. The spill came from a 30-inch sewer main at 3500 Lawson Road at about 11:45 a.m. By 4:45 p.m., Mesquite officials said the volume spilled was about 200,000 gallons. The spill is flowing into South Mesquite Creek, which flows into the East Fork of the Trinity River.Those who use private drinking water supply wells located within half of a mile of the spill should only use water that has been distilled of boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute. Those with private water wells should have their water well tested and disinfected if necessary. The spill doesn't impact the potable water system, officials say. Officials say the public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the overflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
Comments / 0