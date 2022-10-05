ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ

A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
HOLMDEL, NJ
94.3 The Point

Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Washington, NJ
City
Washington Township, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
County
Morris County, NJ
94.3 The Point

Linden, NJ bank robber got away on mountain bike

No high-speed chase here. The FBI and Linden police are looking for male who robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday and then made his escape on a mountain bike. The robber stood in line at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on West Saint Georges Avenue in Linden around 12:30 p.m. When he got to the teller he handed over a demand note while holding what appeared to be a handgun, according to the FBI.
LINDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Struck In Head By Dumpster In Morris County: Police

A 57-year-old man was taken to Morristown Medical Center after being struck in the head by a dumpster in the morning on Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said. The man was operating a garbage truck when he was hit by the dumpster as it was being moved by a winch near the B Buildings on Farmhouse Lane in Morristown, Police Capt. Stuart Greer told DailyVoice.com.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
94.3 The Point

Wawa continues to open new stores in New Jersey

A few months ago, I told you about Wawa’s aggressive expansion plans with the goal of doubling the number of stores within eight years, which would bring the grand total to around 1,800 stores. They just opened a new one this week in Union on Route 22, with at...
UNION, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Attacks#Dog Bite#Nj#The American Kennel Club
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.3 The Point

NJ pressing ahead with a plan for free, full-day preschool

Gov. Phil Murphy is pressing ahead with a plan offer free full-day preschool for every child in New Jersey. During a visit to the Betty McElmon Elementary School in West Long Branch on Thursday, Murphy announced the release of the preliminary New Jersey Strategic Plan for Preschool Expansion report, produced by the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Joe Parisi, former Englewood Cliffs mayor, dies at 62

Joseph C. Parisi, Jr., a Democrat who served as mayor of Englewood Cliffs from 2008 to 2015, died on October 6. He was 62. He had served as chairman and CEO at the Otterstedt Insurance Agency, as a director of ConnectOne Bank, and as a trustee of Holy Name Hospital.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list

Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
PRINCETON, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy