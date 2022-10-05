Read full article on original website
KEYT
All eyes on Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to replace Sen. Sasse
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Speculation is rampant that Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is the most likely person to replace U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who appears ready to resign to become president of the University of Florida. Ricketts stands to be out of a political job due to term-limits at the end of the year. Should he want to serve as senator, he could name himself to fill the term until a 2024 special election. But he said Friday that he would leave that decision to the next governor — likely to be Republican Jim Pillen, whom Ricketts has supported to be his successor.
KEYT
North Dakota tribes want exclusive rights on online gambling
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes want exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting throughout the state utilizing servers located on their reservations. The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea, under tribal-state agreements known as a compacts. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them. The governor wouldn’t comment on the proposal because negotiations are ongoing. Tribes argue the provision is needed because of the explosion of electronic pull tab machines across the state that have hurt their casinos, which are central to many tribes’ economies.
KEYT
Indictment says ex-NSA worker thought he was helping Russia
DENVER (AP) — Court documents say a former National Security Agency employee from Colorado charged with espionage thought he was sending classified information to Russia when he was talking to an undercover FBI agent. The indictment of 30-year-old Jareh Sebastian Dalke issued Thursday said the information he is accused of providing includes a threat assessment of the military offensive capabilities of a foreign country, which was not named. He is being represented by federal public defenders who do not comment publicly on cases. The Army veteran allegedly told the undercover agent that he had $237,000 in debts and that he had decided to work with Russia because his heritage “ties back to your country.”
KEYT
Maryland AG joins family’s appeal in ‘Serial’ murder case
BALTIMORE (AP) — The office of Maryland’s attorney general is supporting an appeal by a slain woman’s family after a Baltimore judge overturned a man’s murder conviction in a case chronicled by a groundbreaking podcast. Hae Min Lee’s brother has asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to halt court proceedings for Adnan Syed, whose conviction for Lee’s 1999 killing was reversed in September. Lee’s brother argues that his family didn’t get adequate notice of a the hearing last month where Syed’s conviction was reversed. Attorney General Brian Frosch’s office said in a court filing Friday that Lee’s brother has a right to appeal given his status as the victim’s representative.
KEYT
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents are being allowed to return to a coastal Florida island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian. But the governor on Saturday is still warning residents that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services. Gov. Ron DeSantis says portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials are being trucked in for residents who want to stay. While residents were initially allowed back on the island after the storm, officials shut down access to allow teams to finish searching the wreckage for possible victims.
KEYT
Serial ‘jogger rapist’ to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by...
KEYT
FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed
SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency airworthiness directive concerning Otter seaplanes. It warned of potential cracks and corrosion in a part called the elevator, a movable surface of the horizontal tail that controls the plane’s pitch. The newspaper reported the warning was not the result of the investigation into the Sept. 4 crash off Whidbey Island. The directive said officials received “multiple recent reports” of cracks in that particular part.
