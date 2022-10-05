Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
EU leaders struggle to bridge gas price cap divide
PRAGUE (AP) — European Union leaders are meeting in Prague to try to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia’s war on Ukraine fuels the energy crisis. It’s hoped that a price cap will contain a crisis that is driving up prices for consumers and business. It could lead to rolling blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep recession over the winter. As the Europeans bolster their support for Ukraine in the form of weapons, money and aid, Russia has reduced or cut off natural gas to 13 member nations. Standing in the way of an agreement at Friday’s summit is the simple fact that each member country depends on different energy sources and suppliers.
KEYT
Germany wants climate losses issue on agenda at UN talks
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says her country wants the question of loss and damage due to global warming to be discussed at this year’s United Nations climate talks. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions are having around the world. But rich nations that account for most planet-warming emissions have largely opposed efforts to formally debate the “loss and damage” issue for fear they might have to pay climate reparations. Last year’s U.N. climate talks in Glasgow failed to reach an agreement on establishing a fund for loss and damage. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke Friday after meeting with her counterpart from Pakistan, which saw devastating floods this year.
KEYT
UK offers new North Sea oil, gas licenses despite opposition
LONDON (AP) — The British government has opened a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration, despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the fight against climate change. The North Sea Transition Authority said Friday that almost 900 areas of the North Sea are available, with up to 100 licenses likely to be issued. The Conservative government argues that extracting more fossil fuels from the North Sea will create jobs is less environmentally harmful than importing gas and oil from abroad. Environmentalists say the only way to limit global warming to the internationally approved target of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) is to stop extracting fossil fuels.
KEYT
UN group adopts 2050 goal of net-zero emissions from planes
A United Nations organization on Friday committed to sharply cut carbon emissions from air travel by 2050. Environmental groups praised the move on Friday, but they cautioned that the goal needs to be backed up by tough policies by governments around the world. Aviation is a relatively small contributor to overall climate-changing emissions, but its share is expected to grow as more people travel. Environmentalists say Friday’s decision by the UN group could encourage more production of so-called sustainable aviation fuel.
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYT
Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy
President Joe Biden has signed an executive order designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. Friday’s order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a bid to end a yearslong battle over the safety of EU citizens data that tech companies store in the U.S. The order narrows the scope of intelligence gathering to “validated intelligence priorities” and will create an independent court to review complaints. It’s now up to the 27-member EU to assess.
KEYT
Biden finalizes new rules for US drone strikes
President Joe Biden has signed a long-awaited classified policy tightening the rules for the CIA and the Pentagon to carry out deadly drone strikes and commando raids conducted outside of traditional war zones, US officials said on Friday. With only Iraq and Syria still considered by the US to be...
KEYT
Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire mysteriously shows up in Hong Kong
A megayacht linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch has dropped anchor in Hong Kong, amid efforts by the West to seize the luxury assets of Russian elites in allied ports as the war in Ukraine drags on. The Nord, a nearly 142-meter (466-foot) yacht that is said to be one...
KEYT
Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders
BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Europe praised the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, but authorities in Belarus are scorning the move. The peace prize this year went to Belarusian rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian rights group Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the prize ”pays homage to unwavering defenders of human rights in Europe.” Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said the award was “recognition of all the people who are sacrificing their freedom and lives for the sake of (Belarus).” But authorities in Belarus called the award “politicized.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills
South Korea says North Korea has fired two ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests in recent days
KEYT
Nigeria’s Buhari proposes record $47.3B budget for 2023
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is making a big bet to revive the West African nation’s economy and end its security woes with a record 20.5 trillion naira ($47.3 billion) proposed expenditure plan presented lawmakers in the capital city of Abuja on Friday. Buhari told lawmakers on Friday that the proposed budget contains “key reforms” needed to address Nigeria’s biggest challenges. He said the 2023 budget was prepared amid a very challenging world economy that is weakened by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation, high crude oil prices resulting in the huge cost of a subsidy on gasoline and the negative impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.” Buhari is to leave office next year after general elections.
KEYT
New Biden counterterror strategy puts limits on drone use
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday formally issued new guidance curtailing the use of armed drones outside of war zones as part of a new counterterrorism strategy that places a greater priority on protecting civilian lives. The new policies require presidential approval before a suspected terrorist is added to the U.S. government’s target list for potential lethal action such as drone strikes or special raids. That’s according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the classified memoranda. The new guidance returns U.S. policies to where they were at the end of the Obama administration. It reverses former President Donald Trump’s more permissive rules that allowed lower-level officials more leeway when launching deadly strikes.
KEYT
Peace talks in Ethiopian conflict are delayed, diplomats say
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Diplomatic sources say African Union-sponsored peace talks to resolve Ethiopia’s two year-long Tigray conflict will not take place as planned this weekend. They say logistical issues are partly to blame, and the format of the talks is not agreed upon. And a key facilitator, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, says he can’t attend. No new date has been set. It’s a further sign of the challenges in bringing the deeply suspicious warring sides to the table. Ethiopia’s government had accepted the invitation to talks in South Africa. The Tigray authorities said they were ready to send negotiators but sought clarity on the structure of the talks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT
6 European nations agree to step up anti-drug cooperation
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Six European countries have pledged to beef up cross-border cooperation and work more closely with Latin America in the fight against organized crime. They warn that crime gangs are undermining society as they battle for control of the lucrative drug market. The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy and Spain made the commitment at a meeting Friday in Amsterdam. The Dutch capital has seen organized hits and other drug-related violence in recent years. Among the officials attending the meeting was Belgium’s justice minister. He was put under protection last month after four people suspected of taking part in a plot by alleged drug criminals to kidnap him were arrested in the Netherlands.
KEYT
Austria’s president likely to be re-elected as ‘safe’ choice
VIENNA (AP) — Austrian voters will head to the polls Sunday in the first round of the country’s presidential election. The race is widely expected to hand incumbent President Alexander Van der Bellen a second term. The main question is whether his victory will come when the country holds the first round of its presidential election on Sunday or if the election will go to a November runoff. Van der Bellen has held the Austrian presidency through a period of domestic political instability, a global pandemic and the war in Ukraine. He has pitched himself to voters as the stable option at a time of instability and has the implicit or explicit backing of most major parties.
KEYT
Federal judge faults Postmaster General DeJoy in mail delays
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has set limits on one of the Postal Service’s cost-cutting practices that contributed to a slowdown of mail deliveries ahead of the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s actions slowed deliveries without obtaining an advisory opinion from the Postal Regulatory Commission. The judge’s ruling was issued a day before the Postal Service on Friday announced plans to increase rates in 2023. Under the proposal, the cost of a forever stamp would increase by 3 cents.
KEYT
UN passes resolution urging support for flooded Pakistan
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has passed a resolution expressing solidarity with flood-battered Pakistan and calling on the international community to scale up aid. The measure that passed Friday also urges the world to keep up the political will to support the country’s recovery long-term, and it nudges the U.N. to step up efforts to mobilize effective, immediate and adequate international assistance. Record-breaking floods in the developing South Asian country have affected 33 million people and killed 1,700 or more since mid-June. Nearly 8 million people were displaced, and hundreds of thousands are still living in tents and makeshift homes.
US officials meet with Taliban in person for first time since drone strike killed Al Qaeda chief in Kabul
United States officials met with leaders of the Taliban on Saturday for the first time since Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Kabul.
KEYT
Latest in string of strikes brings most UK trains to a halt
LONDON (AP) — Most train services across Britain have been canceled as thousands of rail workers staged the latest in a string of strikes over jobs, pay and working conditions. Saturday’s 24-hour walkout by 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff was the third in a week. The action is part of a surging wave of strikes from workers seeking pay raises to keep up with inflation that is running at almost 10%. Only about 20% of train services are expected to run with disruption spilling over into Sunday morning. Unions accuse the government of preventing train companies from making a deal to end the dispute. The government denies that and has urged unions to work with employers and “not against them.”
KEYT
Russia adds popular rapper, writer to “foreign agent” list
Russian authorities on Friday declared a popular rapper and writer, as well as one of Russia’s most prominent feminists, to be “foreign agents”, a legal designation widely seen as part of the Kremlin’s efforts to stifle critical voices. Oxxxymiron, a dual Russian-British national whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to the register alongside science-fiction author Dmitry Glukhovsky and Alyona Popova, who has headed the Russian campaign for legislation to protect victims of domestic violence. Both Fyodorov and Glyukhovsky have voiced strong opposition to Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine, with a Moscow court in June ordering Glukhovsky’s arrest in absentia on the charge of “discrediting the Russian army.”
KEYT
Malaysia plans smaller 2023 budget, goodies ahead of polls
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia plans record development spending in 2023 despite a proposed smaller national budget. The budget unveiled Friday is laden with the usual cash handouts, tax cuts and other goodies ahead of impending general elections. Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz proposed a budget of $80 billion, down from estimated spending of $85 billion in the current year. He said the budget aims to balance economic needs with fiscal consolidation as growth is expected to moderate next year. An opposition lawmaker and economist said the budget appeared geared toward elections. Elections are due in September next year, but the biggest party in the ruling coalition has been clamoring for early polls.
ASIA・
Comments / 0