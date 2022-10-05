ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Village Living

Spartans blow past Parker

BIRMINGHAM -- Cole Gamble and the Mountain Brook High School running backs played with a purpose in Thursday’s 35-6 win at Parker. The No. 5 Spartans (6-1, 4-0 in Class 6A, Region 5) were coming off their first loss of the season two weeks ago to Class 7A Hoover. Coach Chris Yeager and the offense installed more two-back sets. That normally meant two of Gamble, Will Waldrop and Jack King were in the game.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Is Alabama still the favorite to land 5-Star DE Keon Keeley?

Keon Keeley will return to the University of Alabama this weekend for an official visit. The Crimson Tide were considered by many to be the favorite to land Keeley when he first de-committed from Notre Dame. With Florida and Ohio State equally pushing had for Keeley, Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided an updated look at Keeley’s recruitment ahead of his official visit during “The Process.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

3 reasons this recent UAB grad loves living in Parkside

With dozens of things to experience all within a short walk, it’s no wonder that Parkside has become one of the most popular places to live in Downtown Birmingham. We spoke with Cameron Cavenaugh, a resident at The Palmer, to learn about why she loves living in Parkside. Cameron...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chelsea, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
City
Calera, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Mountain Brook, AL
Football
City
Homewood, AL
City
Ensley, AL
City
Mountain Brook, AL
City
Pelham, AL
Mountain Brook, AL
Education
Mountain Brook, AL
Sports
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#American Football#Highschoolsports#Spartans#Mountain Brook Football#Apple#Spotify#Parker High School#Chilton County High
AL.com

5 restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area

We’ve said it before: hearing news about an upcoming restaurant is almost always welcome and refreshing. The industry is still adjusting to challenges, but restaurant owners are forging ahead in the Birmingham area. From coffee houses to new locations of Birmingham favorites, keep a lookout for these upcoming restaurants.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County

The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
95.3 The Bear

LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured

It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

North Avondale Neighborhood reacts to Stallworth conviction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For three years, residents of Tom Brown Village have worked to cope with the loss of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Now they have endured a weeklong trial ending in the conviction of Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, who was found guilty of kidnaping and conspiracy to kidnap. Neighborhood president Zachary Watkins tells CBS42 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

Gianmarco’s: Going on 20 Years in BHAM

Gianmarco’s may be best known for its food, but at its core, it’s really all about family. The Homewood institution has been family owned and operated since the doors first opened back in 2003, and we caught up with them to learn about their history, their culinary inspirations, and what’s next for Gianmarco’s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy