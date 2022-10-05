Read full article on original website
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
Village Living
Spartans blow past Parker
BIRMINGHAM -- Cole Gamble and the Mountain Brook High School running backs played with a purpose in Thursday’s 35-6 win at Parker. The No. 5 Spartans (6-1, 4-0 in Class 6A, Region 5) were coming off their first loss of the season two weeks ago to Class 7A Hoover. Coach Chris Yeager and the offense installed more two-back sets. That normally meant two of Gamble, Will Waldrop and Jack King were in the game.
Video from Texas A&M’s famous trash-talking yell practice before Alabama game
Between a Chuy’s and a Lululemon on Friday night in suburban Birmingham was part of college football’s rich tapestry of traditions. The Texas A&M Yell Practice hit the road before Saturday night’s visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium with 100-plus fans jammed into a plaza at The Summit off US-280.
tdalabamamag.com
Is Alabama still the favorite to land 5-Star DE Keon Keeley?
Keon Keeley will return to the University of Alabama this weekend for an official visit. The Crimson Tide were considered by many to be the favorite to land Keeley when he first de-committed from Notre Dame. With Florida and Ohio State equally pushing had for Keeley, Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided an updated look at Keeley’s recruitment ahead of his official visit during “The Process.”
Bham Now
3 reasons this recent UAB grad loves living in Parkside
With dozens of things to experience all within a short walk, it’s no wonder that Parkside has become one of the most popular places to live in Downtown Birmingham. We spoke with Cameron Cavenaugh, a resident at The Palmer, to learn about why she loves living in Parkside. Cameron...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gene Stallings, former coach of Alabama, Texas A&M, shares thought on Saturday showdown
One of the hottest topics of the preseason was the conflict and harsh words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that took center stage in the national media. Former Texas A&M and Alabama head coach Gene Stallings had some thoughts on that ahead of the showdown between the two squads.
wbrc.com
A Jasper cheerleader gives a long-time photographer the picture-perfect gift
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) -A run in with a ref shattered Ron Harris’s camera during a Jasper football game. “You know I was not hurt when I got hit, but to look down and see all my camera gear destroyed, that hurt,” Harris said. A picture is worth a...
Former Tuscaloosa High School Students Giving Back To Alma Mater
It's homecoming season in West Alabama and Paul W Bryant High School's campus has been electric all week for their homecoming. Two of our interns here at Townsquare Media are proud alumni of Paul W Bryant High School. Dayton Frierson, stage name (D5), and JoshuaEric Taylor, stage name (KA$H) went...
Alabama charter school Legacy Prep needed $250,000 to keep running, state says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Prior to an audit that discovered Birmingham charter school Legacy Prep misspent as much as $311,000 of funds over a two-year period, state education officials were at the table with school officials because of money trouble.
5 restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area
We’ve said it before: hearing news about an upcoming restaurant is almost always welcome and refreshing. The industry is still adjusting to challenges, but restaurant owners are forging ahead in the Birmingham area. From coffee houses to new locations of Birmingham favorites, keep a lookout for these upcoming restaurants.
wvtm13.com
University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
Landing laying off 110 nationally, but still ‘committed to growing’ in Alabama
Landing today announced a reorganization of its operations, laying off 110 employees nationally, with some out of its Birmingham headquarters. At the same time, the company said it was reshuffling another 70 positions, moving them to different locations around the country. According to Landing, the reorganization happened over the last...
University of Alabama homecoming queen candidates expected after delay
University of Alabama homecoming queen candidates are expected to be announced Friday following an unexpected delay. According to reporting by The Crimson White, the five names were supposed to be announced on Sept. 27, but the process was reopened after only four candidates were produced. “The preliminary phase of the...
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Person shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood
The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Georgia Road near Georgia Road Fish and Wings.
North Avondale Neighborhood reacts to Stallworth conviction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For three years, residents of Tom Brown Village have worked to cope with the loss of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Now they have endured a weeklong trial ending in the conviction of Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, who was found guilty of kidnaping and conspiracy to kidnap. Neighborhood president Zachary Watkins tells CBS42 […]
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City identified
A man killed in a drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community Thursday morning has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said on Friday Tarik Juwan Hawkins, 20, died following the shooting in the 7500 block of Georgia Road just after 10:30 a.m. Another person was also...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
birminghamtimes.com
The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
styleblueprint.com
Gianmarco’s: Going on 20 Years in BHAM
Gianmarco’s may be best known for its food, but at its core, it’s really all about family. The Homewood institution has been family owned and operated since the doors first opened back in 2003, and we caught up with them to learn about their history, their culinary inspirations, and what’s next for Gianmarco’s.
