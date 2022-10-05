Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVQ
Lexington city, community leaders to participate in National Faith and Blue Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lieutenant Brian Peterson of the Lexington Police Department, like many other officers, has grown increasingly frustrated with the city’s recent rise in violence. “Everybody out here is tired of the violence, us just as everyone else, people with families and kids,” Peterson told ABC 36. He...
WTVQ
Annual walk helps raise money for those impacted by spina bifida
WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- October is Spina Bifida Awareness Month. It’s the most common permanently disabling birth defect in the United States. It’s when the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly in the womb. To help raise awareness, dozens of kids and families participated in the 3rd annual “Walk and Roll” for Spina Bifida, which was held Saturday morning in Winchester.
WTVQ
Lexington Police speak on city violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For weeks, city and community officials have been speaking out about the recent rise in gun violence in the city of Lexington. Lexington Police say so far we’ve had around 103 shootings this year, consistent with the trend we’ve seen for the past few years: Lexington Police say 2021 had just a little over 100 shootings, and so did 2020.
fox56news.com
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
Two Lexington daycare workers arrested on criminal abuse charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington daycare workers have been arrested on criminal abuse charges. According to Lexington police, Jaylan D. Kavanaugh and Carisia A. Grieve were both arrested on Thursday at Tot’s Landing daycare in the 2200 block of Gulfstream Drive. Both were arrested on charges of criminal...
fox56news.com
3 arrested in Richmond for alleged assault, aggravated trafficking
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Richmond Police Department responded this week to a residence in reference to a physical domestic altercation and reports of shots fired, and arrested three individuals as a result. When Officers arrived at the home on Aqueduct Drive on Wednesday, they located several subjects...
fox56news.com
Malakai, 7, the boy blinded in Lexington drive-by shooting now a published author
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A young Lexington boy who was blinded by gunfire is now a published author. Malakai Roberts was just 5 years old when he was shot in the eye by a stray bullet while watching a movie inside his home back in 2020. Now he has written a new book called “Adventures with Malakai” with help from hip-hop artist Master P.
WTVQ
Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News. Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami. According to the arrest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
1 officer guilty of violating George Floyd’s rights to begin serving sentence in Lexington
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — More than two years after George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police, two of the officers involved in his murder will begin their federal prison terms. Tou Thao will spend three and a half years in prison in Lexington, Kentucky and J. Alexander Kueng...
kentuckytoday.com
8th defendant sentenced in fentanyl trafficking conspiracy
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – The eighth and final defendant in a large central Kentucky fentanyl trafficking conspiracy has been sentenced to 230 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves at U.S. District Court in Lexington. Bud Hembree, 49, of Richmond, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to...
clayconews.com
Richmond Kentucky Man, the last Defendant in Large Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy Sentenced to Federal Prison
LEXINGTON, KY (October 5, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Richmond, Ky., man, Bud Hembree, 49, was sentenced on Tuesday to 230 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
WTVQ
Shooting investigation underway on Sherard Circle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A shooting investigation is underway near the library on Tates Creek. Lexington police on scene told ABC 36 there were shots fired but not at the library; police believe the shots were fired on Sherard Circle. This is a developing story. Stick with us for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bccolonels.com
Is Lexington Safe?
“Breaking news! There has been another shooting in Lexington, Kentucky.” This announcement has been on the news more than once in the past few months. There have been thirty-seven homicides this year in Lexington. Thirty-two of the thirty-seven have been gun-related, which matches the record that was set a year ago.
WTVQ
Richmond man to serve nearly 20 years for fentanyl trafficking
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Richmond man has been sentenced for his involvement in a large fentanyl trafficking case. Court records show that 49-year-old Bud Hembree was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison Tuesday. He was arrested on drug charges in 2020. Investigators say while in jail, Hembree’s...
WTVQ
Winchester Fire Department educates community about fire safety
WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- Winchester and Clark County fire departments partnered together Saturday for a Winchester Safety Event. The event is part of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. The event was held on Depot Street. It featured fire safety tips and information, along with demonstrations on the life-saving equipment...
clayconews.com
Morehead, Kentucky: KSP Asks for Public's Help Locating a Morgan County Man
WEST LIBERTY, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police reported on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 that KSP, Post 8, Morehead is seeking the public’s help in locating a Morgan County man wanted on an active warrant of arrest. Danny Bolin (62) from West Liberty, KY is...
WTVQ
Woodford Humane Society to operate on waitlist basis for dogs as shelter swells to 170% capacity
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — After an influx in surrenders, the Woodford County Humane Society is now operating at 170% capacity with dogs and puppies — and shared a stark warning Friday: “There is no room left.”. The adoption center took to the Woodford Sun, a newspaper covering...
WKYT 27
Poll workers needed in Kentucky as midterm draws near
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over a month away from the November midterm elections. Secretary of State Michael Adams has warned of a poll worker shortage. Lexington-area county clerks tell us they’re getting quite busy between sending out absentee ballots and preparing for election day on November 8.
wdrb.com
72-year-old man returns to school at UK thanks to scholarship program for those 65 or older
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Enrolled in college at the young age of 72, one University of Kentucky student proved it's never too late to learn. According to a report by LEX18, Jeffrey Jones is living out his retirement in school. Jones has always had a passion for music and is back taking classes at UK. He started taking classes and is now doing an independent study on music composition.
WTVQ
Winchester man charged with assaulting TSA officers at Louisville airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 55-year-old Winchester man was charged Tuesday for allegedly assaulting two Transportation Security Administration officers at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. According to the indictment, Kelvin Portwood was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with interference with security screening personnel and two counts of...
Comments / 0