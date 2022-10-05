LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For weeks, city and community officials have been speaking out about the recent rise in gun violence in the city of Lexington. Lexington Police say so far we’ve had around 103 shootings this year, consistent with the trend we’ve seen for the past few years: Lexington Police say 2021 had just a little over 100 shootings, and so did 2020.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO