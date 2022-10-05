ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Most Maryland Voters in Favor of Legalized Marijuana, New Poll Shows

BALTIMORE (CBS) - A new survey finds the majority of Marylanders are in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana. According to a Washington Post/University of Maryland poll, nearly 3 in 4 registered voters are in favor. If the ballot measure passes in November, it would legalize recreational marijuana for adults over...
Johnson, Barnes clash in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
Where Do Maryland Governor Candidates Stand on Ag Issues?

Maryland voters will choose the replacement for term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan this November. The Republican candidate is Dan Cox, a state lawmaker who represents Carroll and Frederick counties in the House of Delegates. The Democratic candidate is Wes Moore, the former CEO of a large anti-poverty organization. He lives in...
Voting for Maryland's next Governor

In the coming weeks Marylanders will head to the polls to decide many local races, including who will be the state's next Governor. A September 2022 Goucher Poll showed Democratic candidate Wes Moore with a sizeable lead over his Republican challenger, Dan Cox. WMAR-2 News anchors Jamie Costello and Kelly...
Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons

SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
3 in 4 Maryland voters support marijuana legalization, poll says

The November general election is just over a month away, and Maryland voters will weigh in on a variety of ballot measures — including marijuana legalization. A new poll conducted by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland suggests the majority of registered Maryland voters support the legalization of marijuana.
Governor Hogan announces Maryland exceeds energy efficiency targets for state-owned facilities years ahead of schedule

ANNAPOLIS, MD—In honor of National Energy Efficiency Day, Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland has reached and exceeded its goals for reducing energy use in state-owned facilities years ahead of schedule. As of October 2022, Maryland state government has surpassed the 10% savings goal and reduced its energy use in state-owned facilities by more than 12% over the 2018 baseline.
Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces Applications Open Today for $95 Million to Further Expand Broadband Access

Internet Service Providers, Local Jurisdictions Can Apply for Grants to Connect Unserved and Underserved Areas. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
‘We need to fight for our rights’: Why voting matters to these members of Maryland’s immigrant community

Midterm elections are just around the corner, and voters in Maryland will decide on a new governor, a referendum on cannabis legalization, and a number of races throughout the state. In Prince George’s County, 24% of the population was born outside of the U.S., and the number is even higher, 33%, in Montgomery County. Some immigrants say now is the time for their voices to be heard.
“Now the object is finding an outfit”

ANNAPOLIS — Former Maryland Del. Carmen Amedori says when she gets to Mar-a-Lago for a fundraiser for Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, one of the people she hopes to meet is Kyle Rittenhouse, the 19-year-old who was acquitted of fatally shooting two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 during a protest.
Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more

Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland Man Uses Ham Radio To Rescue 10 From FL Island

A firefighter and ham radio hobbyist in Maryland was able to help Florida residents stranded after Hurricane Ian. According to FOX News, Baltimore firefighter Dale Klonin is an amateur ham radio operator with an interest in news and weather events. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the 46-year-old from Hampstead, Maryland, had been monitoring information about rescue efforts.
Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Maryland

  The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Programs Becoming More Prevalent In Our Area appeared first on 92 Q.
