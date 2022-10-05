Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
FRAZIER: How one freaky Friday turned Halloween topsy-turvy
I am planning to visit my son at the end of the month, and because I didn’t want to miss out on being home for Halloween – knowing my grandsons would be ringing the doorbell for treats – I reached out to Sheriff Martin Pace. For me,...
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Oct. 7, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Mrs. Mary Bedford is...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: Avast Ye, River Pirates in Vicksburg
Did you know River Pirates were once in Vicksburg?. Long before Vicksburg was incorporated in 1825, the Vicksburg area was once settled by Spanish settlers. The Spanish settlers originally named this land Nogales due to the abundance of walnut trees along the bluffs. By 1776, the Spanish settlers began to call it Walnut Hills.
Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album. Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music. Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He […]
Vicksburg Post
Cedar Grove seeks resort status from state of Mississippi
The owners of Cedar Grove Mansion are seeking resort status. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday approved a resolution asking the Mississippi Department of Revenue to designate the business as a qualified resort area. The resolution lists the addresses of the main house and bar at 2200...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records Sept. 26 to Oct. 3
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Sept. 26 to Oct. 3. *Robert N. Armstrong and Marilyn G. Armstrong to Robyn Adair Armstrong Jennings, Lots 50, Lake Forest No. 1. *Scott Luke and Emily Barnette to Laurie Ann Bagby, Lots 117, Openwood Plantation No. 3. *Charles...
Vicksburg Post
Brelynn Beck receives Anna Cowden Bee Scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Among those recognized was Brelynn Beck of Vicksburg, who received the Anna Cowden Bee Scholarship. With her was Carol Warren of Madison, left,...
Vicksburg Post
Hailey Henderson recognized as Hinds CC Foundation scholarship recipient
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Among those recognized was Hailey Henderson of Vicksburg who received the Marie McKay Campbell Scholarship. With her was Cathy Cauthen of Madison, left,...
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal bailing out of Jackson contract over nonpayment, Mississippi Today reports
As one of two primary New Orleans garbage haulers was filing for bankruptcy protection this week, news broke that the other would cease operations in another major city because it hadn’t been paid. New Orleans-based Richard’s Disposal, Inc., which has been handling garbage pickup in Jackson, Mississippi, on an...
Vicksburg Post
James Edward Rouch
James Edward Rouch died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 80. Mr. Rouch was born November 20, 1941, in Kansas City, MO to the late Francis James and Ethel Mae Pickett Rouch. He graduated from Louisiana Polytechnical Institute (now Louisiana Tech) in 1965 and moved to Vicksburg, where he began his career at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He retired in 2006 as a Mechanical Engineer. He was a founding member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Jackson agrees on $4.8M settlement with Richard’s Disposal
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A temporary solution has been made in the ongoing Jackson garbage contract fight. According to Jackson City Council Attorney John Scanlon, the city council and Richard’s Disposal have agreed on a $4.8 million settlement that will allow for Richard’s Disposal to resume garbage pickup. This agreement allows for garbage collection to […]
WLBT
Jackson State president selected one of Mississippi’s most influential African Americans
TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., has been selected one of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our [Mississippi] magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” said President Hudson. “It’s an honor to...
Mississippi city with water woes also faces trash trouble
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is still grappling with a troubled water system, and it could soon see garbage piling up outside homes and businesses. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday garbage collection will cease after Saturday unless the city starts paying a company that has been doing the work without compensation since April.
Vicksburg Post
LaToya Williams receives Marguerite Prather Felder Memorial Nursing Scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Among those recognized LaToya Williams of Vicksburg, who received the Marguerite Prather Felder Memorial Nursing Scholarship. With her was Richard Henley of Brandon,...
Vicksburg Post
April Skipworth recognized as Hinds CC Foundation scholarship recipient
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Among those recognized was April Skipworth of Vicksburg, who received the Robert Wallace Hollingsworth Family Scholarship. With her was Jack Hollingsworth of Vicksburg,...
Vicksburg Post
McLaurin Truesdell recieves Jack and Angela Hite Hi-Stepper Scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Among those recognized was McLaurin Truesdell of Vicksburg, who received the Jack and Angela Hite Hi-Stepper Scholarship. With her was Jack Hite, left,...
Jackson neighbors express concerns about water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Medgar Evers Library was almost filled to capacity as Jackson residents in Ward 3 gathered to discuss their most recent water bills. Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday night to discuss water bills and how he plans to help. Stokes plans to begin helping people appeal their bills […]
WLBT
Byram man struggling without running water for nearly a month
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side received calls from Byram residents reporting no running water for weeks. This is even after the Jackson citywide notices and outages. One Byram homeowner who left Jackson has gone without running water for 28 days. “They put the little lid back on...
WAPT
Asylum Hill Project will exhume thousands of bodies buried on UMMC campus
JACKSON, Miss. — Bodies will be exhumed this month in an area of the University of Mississippi Medical Center that was once the State Hospital for the Insane. As part of the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archeologists will begin the exhumation process on a 4-acre section of land on the UMMC campus. Trees were cut down and now the area has been cleared and a fence is going up.
