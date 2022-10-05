James Edward Rouch died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 80. Mr. Rouch was born November 20, 1941, in Kansas City, MO to the late Francis James and Ethel Mae Pickett Rouch. He graduated from Louisiana Polytechnical Institute (now Louisiana Tech) in 1965 and moved to Vicksburg, where he began his career at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He retired in 2006 as a Mechanical Engineer. He was a founding member of St. Michael Catholic Church.

