ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

Old Post Files Oct. 7, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Mrs. Mary Bedford is...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG FACTS: Avast Ye, River Pirates in Vicksburg

Did you know River Pirates were once in Vicksburg?. Long before Vicksburg was incorporated in 1825, the Vicksburg area was once settled by Spanish settlers. The Spanish settlers originally named this land Nogales due to the abundance of walnut trees along the bluffs. By 1776, the Spanish settlers began to call it Walnut Hills.
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
Vicksburg, MS
Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album. Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music. Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He […]
FLOWOOD, MS
Vicksburg Post

Cedar Grove seeks resort status from state of Mississippi

The owners of Cedar Grove Mansion are seeking resort status. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday approved a resolution asking the Mississippi Department of Revenue to designate the business as a qualified resort area. The resolution lists the addresses of the main house and bar at 2200...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Land Records Sept. 26 to Oct. 3

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Sept. 26 to Oct. 3. *Robert N. Armstrong and Marilyn G. Armstrong to Robyn Adair Armstrong Jennings, Lots 50, Lake Forest No. 1. *Scott Luke and Emily Barnette to Laurie Ann Bagby, Lots 117, Openwood Plantation No. 3. *Charles...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Brelynn Beck receives Anna Cowden Bee Scholarship

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Among those recognized was Brelynn Beck of Vicksburg, who received the Anna Cowden Bee Scholarship. With her was Carol Warren of Madison, left,...
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Port City#Catholic Church#Ameristar Casino#Warehouse
Vicksburg Post

Hailey Henderson recognized as Hinds CC Foundation scholarship recipient

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Among those recognized was Hailey Henderson of Vicksburg who received the Marie McKay Campbell Scholarship. With her was Cathy Cauthen of Madison, left,...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

James Edward Rouch

James Edward Rouch died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 80. Mr. Rouch was born November 20, 1941, in Kansas City, MO to the late Francis James and Ethel Mae Pickett Rouch. He graduated from Louisiana Polytechnical Institute (now Louisiana Tech) in 1965 and moved to Vicksburg, where he began his career at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He retired in 2006 as a Mechanical Engineer. He was a founding member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson agrees on $4.8M settlement with Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A temporary solution has been made in the ongoing Jackson garbage contract fight. According to Jackson City Council Attorney John Scanlon, the city council and Richard’s Disposal have agreed on a $4.8 million settlement that will allow for Richard’s Disposal to resume garbage pickup. This agreement allows for garbage collection to […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Associated Press

Mississippi city with water woes also faces trash trouble

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is still grappling with a troubled water system, and it could soon see garbage piling up outside homes and businesses. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday garbage collection will cease after Saturday unless the city starts paying a company that has been doing the work without compensation since April.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

LaToya Williams receives Marguerite Prather Felder Memorial Nursing Scholarship

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Among those recognized LaToya Williams of Vicksburg, who received the Marguerite Prather Felder Memorial Nursing Scholarship. With her was Richard Henley of Brandon,...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

April Skipworth recognized as Hinds CC Foundation scholarship recipient

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Among those recognized was April Skipworth of Vicksburg, who received the Robert Wallace Hollingsworth Family Scholarship. With her was Jack Hollingsworth of Vicksburg,...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

McLaurin Truesdell recieves Jack and Angela Hite Hi-Stepper Scholarship

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Among those recognized was McLaurin Truesdell of Vicksburg, who received the Jack and Angela Hite Hi-Stepper Scholarship. With her was Jack Hite, left,...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors express concerns about water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Medgar Evers Library was almost filled to capacity as Jackson residents in Ward 3 gathered to discuss their most recent water bills. Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday night to discuss water bills and how he plans to help. Stokes plans to begin helping people appeal their bills […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Byram man struggling without running water for nearly a month

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side received calls from Byram residents reporting no running water for weeks. This is even after the Jackson citywide notices and outages. One Byram homeowner who left Jackson has gone without running water for 28 days. “They put the little lid back on...
BYRAM, MS
WAPT

Asylum Hill Project will exhume thousands of bodies buried on UMMC campus

JACKSON, Miss. — Bodies will be exhumed this month in an area of the University of Mississippi Medical Center that was once the State Hospital for the Insane. As part of the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archeologists will begin the exhumation process on a 4-acre section of land on the UMMC campus. Trees were cut down and now the area has been cleared and a fence is going up.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy