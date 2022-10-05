Read full article on original website
SALEM RUNS OUT IF BULLETS IN SHOOTOUT
In series that’s been decided by a total of five points over the last three meetings, the Quakers and Warriors did not disappoint on Friday night, with the Warriors winning a shootout 39-34 over the Quakers at Sebo Stadium. For Carrollton, the game plan was Chase Ohlstrom early, Chase...
WARRIORS REFUSE TO LOSE
ALLIANCE, OH- The West Branch Warriors have been red hot coming into Friday’s game, but were still looking for that signature win on the season. West Branch secured a signature 42-35 win over a very tough Alliance Aviators team on the road. West Branch got on the board first...
GIRARD PUTS THEIR FOOT DOWN
GIRARD, Ohio – Stephen Sims accounted for 368 total yards and five touchdowns as the Girard Indians (6-2) dominated the Hubbard Eagles (5-3) in a 42-14 routing at Arrowhead. Michael Palmer added a touchdown himself and over 100 total yards of offense. Girard used their speed to score touchdowns...
WILDCATS CREATE PROBLEMS FOR NILES
NILES OH- Playoffs are on the horizon and for these teams a win can save your season, but a loss can make you go packing. Niles needs just two wins in order to make the playoffs, while a Struthers win could get them some more points and get a lock in. That action took place at Bo Rein Stadium, the Eastwood Mall Field on Friday as the Jim Parry led Niles McKinley Red Dragons (2-5) hosted the NE8 conference rivals John Bayuk and Struthers Wildcats (3-4). Niles has a record against Struthers in the 2000s with it being 10-8 but would that happen Friday?
MOONEY COMPLETES MEMORABLE COMEBACK
WARREN, OH- Mollenkopf stadium was the stage for a heavy bout in week 8 between Mooney and Warren Harding Friday night. It was a heavy hearted game for the Cardinals, dealing with adversity on and off the field. A not so good first half turned into an unbelievable comeback in the 2nd half. The Raiders raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, and went into halftime with that lead. Mooney found a second gear in the second half and exploded with 26 unanswered points and did not allow Harding to find the endzone again to come away with a huge 26-17 victory.
THE DYNAMIC DILLON MONROY
SALEM OH- Salem Senior Dillon Monroy met with us this week to talk about his growth as a player on both sides of the ball, his goals for the rest of the way, and having the opportunity to share the field with his younger brother. Catch the latest Salem Football...
ROCKETS DON’T WAIVER ONE BIT
MCDONALD, OH- With Lowellville still unbeaten and almost no one to stop them, they’re sitting comfortably up at the top heading into the last few weeks of the regular season. But, they did have a tall task in front of them in McDonald Friday night as the Blue Devils hosted the Rockets in week 8 action. Lowellville came into Friday night’s matchup looking for their first win at McDonald since 2002. McDonald made the opening portion of the passing game tough for Lowellville by keeping that in check. But just like any other great balanced team does, the Rockets found success in their running game to roll past McDonald with a 36-13 victory.
Spaite gets career win 200 in Columbiana win
East Palestine (1-6) will visit Southern Local in week nine. Columbiana (0-7) will travel to Leetonia.
MOONEY SWINGS A STATE BIRTH
ALLIANCE OH- Cardinal Mooney golf has put their heads down and worked all season long. They’ve felt like underdogs, and they’ve bitten back every time they step foot on the course. On Thursday the Cardinals reached an ultimate goal as they locked in their spot to the State Tournament. The finished third in the district with a team score of 347.
BOARDMAN IS FINDING A RHYTHM
AUSTINTOWN OH- Preserving a 2-0 lead at Falcon Stadium, an unexpected cross by the Fitch attack was misdirected by the Spartan defense for an own goal; halving the score to 2-1 with 9 minutes remaining …. Boardman junior Charlie Young led the Spartan response with two goals at the 5...
LYTLE HITS 1000 AS BULLDOGS STAND ALONE ATOP NE8
CORTLAND OH- There was a ton on the line on Thursday in Lakeview as the Bulldogs hosted South Range. No only was it Lakeview’s chance to claim sole possession of the NE8 crown, but senior Tara Lytle was staring down the barrel of her 1000th career kill. Lakeview got the win, and Lytle got the milestone. (25-15 25-11 25-9)
SOUTHERN CLIPS THE EAGLES
SALINEVILLE OH- It was a terrific night for Southern volleyball as they battled one of the scrappiest teams in the EOAC, and came out on top. It was a fight like it always is with United, but Southern took it in four sets. (28-26 25-23 25-21 25-18) Ashley Shroades led...
RIDGE TAKES SENIOR NIGHT VICTORY
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Tonight was Senior Night in Mineral Ridge and Lordstown was the visiting team hoping to spoil the Senior Night festivities. Lordstown would score the early first goal not quite 3 minutes in, the result of a very poor drop kick by the Rams keeper. But the Rams would not be undone by the early mistake, taking control of the game and scoring 5 goals to end the game 5-1.
FITCH THE LAST ONES STANDING IN FOUR OVERTIME MARATHON
WADSWORTH OH- An early October Friday night brought plenty of interesting matchups to the forefront of YSN. `With a brisk football breeze filling the air, the one-loss Fitch Falcons traveled to Art Wright Stadium for the first time to battle a two-loss Wadsworth Grizzlies football team! With a ton of computer points on the line, with Fitch sitting at 4th place (Division 2, Region 5) and Wadsworth at 3rd place (Division 1, Region 1) heading into Friday night. Being the third meeting all-time between the two programs, Fitch has staked claim to victory in the previous two matchups. The first one came all the way back on November 18th, 2014 with Wadsworth traveling to Fitch and dropping a playoff game to The Falcons 15-3. The most recent game between the two squads came in the 2021 campaign, when Wadsworth again visited Austintown, this time it was the first regular season matchup between the teams.
ZINES SOARS TO COLUMBUS
HARTVILLE OH- United’s Mati Zines made the trip to the Division II Northeast District Girls Golf Tournament at Sable Creek Golf Course in Hartville looking to continue her momentum this postseason. The Eagles junior did more than maintain momentum as she took home medalist honors for the second consecutive...
CAMPBELL TAKES A SWEEP OVER THE TIGERS
CAMPBELL OH- The Red Devils added another win inside the MVAC to their belt on Thursday night as they welcomed in Newton Falls. They weren’t the kindest of hosts, as they made quick work of the Tigers in three sets. (25-21 25-16 25-18) Kendall Brunn was as impressive as...
WILCOX HAS THE WILL TO ACHIEVE GREATNESS
HUBBARD OH- Coming in to 2022 a lot of the football “experts” around the area weren’t giving Hubbard too much of a chance to do much. They graduated TC Caffey who accounted for about 85% of the offense from a year ago. However senior Ben Wilcox would not let his teammates listen to the noise. This Eagles team just went to work despite what people were saying. To no one’s surprise inside the building, and to many’s surprise outside the building the Eagles have put together a fine season to this point. They’ve done it with lock down defense, and clutch offense. Ben Wilcox has been a fantastic leader for his team. He has been in the thick of the program and understands the standards of success it has. He has been able to mirror that to his teammates. His senior leadership has been a rock to the locker room, and his importance to the team’s success goes way beyond the numbers he puts up.
HOWLAND ABLE TO HOLD OFF IRISH
HOWLAND OH-The state ranked Howland soccer team was able to keep Ursuline back and pull off the victory 3-1 over the Irish. The Tigers initially fell behind 1-0 before storming back. The Tigers got goals from Vasili Gentis, Pasquale Carannante, and Jak Kenney. Tigers assists were grabbed by Kenney, Caleb...
LOUISVILLE RECOGNIZES BURICK FOR MILESTONE
LOUISVILLE OH- On Thursday night Louisville took time to recognize Addison Burick on reaching 1000 career assists in the week before. The Leopards used the momentum to jump out to a 2-0 lead, but couldn’t keep the Crusaders at bay and fell in 5. (25-18 25-23 23-25 25-27 10-15)
QUAKERS GET BACK ON TRACK
SALEM OH/ Salem Boys Soccer was able to get back on track Thursday night by beating a good Beaver Local team in a thriller 3-2. Sxoring for goals for Salem were Tim Stephens, AR Berlin and Cade Pasco. Assisting those goals on the night was Lance Bailey. Colin Reisen had...
