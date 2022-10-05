Read full article on original website
This South Dakota Pheasant Hunting Video Has 2 Million Views
The South Dakota pheasant hunting season is right around the corner and people from all over the United States ascend on our great state for the festivities. Over the years, many TV shows and national hunting experts have also made the South Dakota pheasant hunting season a part of their traditions as well.
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
YouTuber Says Travelers Should Avoid Doing This In South Dakota
South Dakota is full of beauty and wonder. People from all over the country and even different parts of the world travel to the Black Hills, Mount Rushmore, and Sioux Falls throughout the year. When you're packing your suitcase in preparation for your visit to the lovely sites of South...
Beware! Plant Native to Minnesota Could Leave you “Itching” to Know More.
Literally, yesterday I was driving home and admiring the fall colors and I was looking at the smaller vibrant red plant on the side of the road and thinking, "seriously, what is that plant, I see it ALL the time"? Glad to see I am not the only one who has been wondering, because someone asked my question on reddit and I got more answers than I was expecting and have learned a lot. Maybe you will too.
Free Online Tutoring Now Available for South Dakota Kids
In the past, individual tutoring has been something that has been tough to come by for a lot of school-aged children due to cost and availability. But all of that is about to change in South Dakota. The state's Board of Regents and Department of Education are rolling out the...
Stay in One of Three Airbnb Castles in Minnesota
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness for the season, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
Is Legal Recreational Cannabis In Minnesota On The Horizon?
Come on Minnesota, just legalize it, already! What do we currently have,19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? More are bound to legalize soon. Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November. President Biden is pardoning all federally convicted for possession.
See Minnesota Fall Colors While Riding The Train
Up north is one of the better ways to see the colors of fall as the hardwoods are putting on a spectacular show. You may like to take a specific route through Minnesota, but hopping on a train for a leisure ride is one of the better tours. Throughout Minnesota,...
10 Delicious Iowa Cheese Curds That Drive Wisconsin Crazy
When you live in the Midwest, it's really hard to pass up mouth-watering cheese curds. Cheese curds are basically a meal in itself. You really cannot go wrong with cheese curds from any Midwestern state. Sure Wisconsin is known for its tasty cheese curds. But other states like Iowa actually have pretty cheesy cheese curds to enjoy. Iowans swear by it!
You’ve Never Seen A South Dakota Bridge Demolition Like This
Most of us don't think twice when we drive over a bridge. But here is a sobering statistic; 45,000 bridges in the US have been deemed “Structurally Deficient” and in Poor Condition, according to a recent report. I'm not sure if the 60th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls,...
Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community
A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
Hello Kitty Mobile Cafe Truck Coming to Minnesota October 8th
Hello Kitty is saying "hello" to Minnesota on October 8th! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in our state on Saturday, October 8th at the Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. Hello #Minneapolis! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is coming to Ridgedale Center on Saturday, 10/8! Find us near the Cheesecake Factory...
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Car In Minnesota?
We've all been there. It's after sunset and another vehicle flashes its headlights in your direction. This could mean anything from a speed trap nearby, bad road conditions ahead, or even crashed cars on the roadway ahead. Sometimes it can be helpful, other times, downright annoying. But the question is:...
The Boxelder Bugs Shouldn’t Be as Bad as They Were Last Fall in Minnesota
Fall is in the air, and bugs are starting to find places to hunker down fo the winter. These past warm sunny days you may have noticed some boxelder bugs congregating on the sides of your home. I know I have. The cool weather draws them from the places where...
This City in Iowa Is among the Most Educated in America
If you're looking to surround yourself with a bunch of smart people, one city in Iowa is one of the best places in the country to head to. 24/7 Wall St., using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, zeroed in on the most educated cities in the country, with the highest percentage of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota
They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota and South Dakota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Midwest, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
Mysterious Iowa Murder the Subject of New Movie
It's been nearly a decade since an Iowa woman went missing. Now, audiences will be revisiting the case when the movie about the tragic death of Cari Lea Farver premieres this month. November 13th, 2012 was the last day that the 37 year old Macedonia native was seen alive. Farver's...
2022 Coolest Halloween Costumes For Kids, Adults, & Pets
Halloween time in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota means if you are thinking of a costume idea for grownups, kids, and pets you have to keep in mind it could be worn in a snow storm. If you need ideas for Halloween costumes this year Market Watch has come out...
Two Teens Fall Out of Third-Story School Window During Snapchat-Fueled Fight Over Girl
A brawl between two students in Ohio could have been deadly after the teens fell through a third-story window and hit the ground. The incident took place at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School in St. Bernard, Ohio. Luckily, the two students walked away with non-life threatening injuries. The school district...
