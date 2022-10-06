ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches 'Glam' Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive

Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
CNN

Away luggage just got a stylish makeover courtesy of these 3 fashion designers

Away’s collaborations are headline-makers when they happen — the brand’s teamed up with some huge names like Serena Williams in the past — and the newest capsule comes courtesy of a trio of global fashion designers. They’ve created a collection of some of Away’s bestselling luggage outfitted in their designs, and the results are available to shop starting today.
livingetc.com

Abigail Ahern’s new collection of window dressings with Hillarys is just how we want to decorate now

Whether your scheme is maximalist, minimalist, colourful or pared-back, there’s nothing like finding the perfect window attire to give a space that sense of completeness. Picking the right blinds or curtains can pull your look together or provide a jump-off point to guide the entire design direction of your room. Just ask influential tastemaker and pioneer of the dark inky palette, Abigail Ahern.
Tracey Folly

Man demands young female employee unlock the doors to a closed convenience store and then won't leave

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working the late shift at a convenience store that closed at 11 p.m. One night, I locked the doors at 10:55 p.m., five minutes before we were supposed to close. A regular customer tried to get inside the store at 10:59 p.m. He pounded on the door and gestured at the clock, indicating that we were supposed to be open for another minute. Against my better judgment, I relented and let him in.
Daily Mail

Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief

Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
SheKnows

Target Shoppers Love This $15 Lululemon Bag Dupe That Carries All Your Essentials ‘Hands-Free’

Belt bags are back in style, and we swear they’re anything but embarrassing nowadays. Whether you call it a fanny pack, crossbody or waist bag, you can’t say “no” to a good 90s trend that makes life incredibly easy. Today, there are many more chic options that even designer brands are taking advantage of, and people other than tourists love to wear them. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian to Sarah Jessica Parker have been spotted wearing this new streetwear fashion must-have. But sometimes luxury goods aren’t always in the budget, so we’ve found a super low-priced bag that’s still cute to...
HOLAUSA

Princess introduces family’s newest addition

Princess Madeleine of Sweden’s family has a new furry member. The mom of three took to her personal Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 5, to introduce her family’s four-legged addition. “Please meet Oreo! He is a 3-yr old Havanese, who we recently adopted from a great shelter in Miami....
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Stephanie Danan and Justin Kern’s LA brand CO just turned 10-years-old, and as a cadeau d’anniversaire it took an overseas trip to Paris, where its spring collection was presented in an airy showroom in the chic 1er arrondissement. CO is an independent brand whose unfussy, minimalist style belies...
CNN

CNN

