Chris Martin
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: 'I'm Really, Really Excited'

Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. "I mean, he's told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'" the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. "But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank, 48, Announces She's Expecting 'Miracle' Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

Two on the way! Hilary Swank announced that she and her husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. The Oscar winner, 48, revealed her pregnancy news during an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, October 5. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," the Alaska Daily star said. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cnn Com
brides.com

The Fun Way Kate Middleton and Prince William Keep Their Marriage Fresh

A little competition never hurt anyone—not even the royals. Kate Middleton and Prince William are known to have quite the competitive edge, and the royal couple keeps their marriage exciting by regularly challenging one another. In the latest match of Kate vs. William, the duo put their cocktail-making skills to the test.
RELATIONSHIPS
Decider.com

"Panicked" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Clashing With Netflix Over Upcoming Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having "second thoughts" about their upcoming Netflix docuseries — and no, it has nothing to do with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The two inked a multi-year deal with the streamer in September 2020, aiming to produce a diverse variety of content, and have yet to release a project, since Harry's Rising Phoenix documentary premiered prior to the deal being announced. However, this may have nothing to do with the couple given that the streaming giant has made some major changes – and cuts – over the last year.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Hilary Swank Is Pregnant With Twins! See Her Sweet Announcement

Hilary Swank's next role: motherhood! The 48-year-old actress announced on Wednesday that she's expecting twins. The joyous news first came during an appearance on Good Morning America. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom!" Swank beamed....
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Legendary Illustrator and Artist Kim Jung Gi Has Sadly Died at 47

It's always a sad day in the entertainment world when a legend passes away suddenly. Acclaimed South Korean artist Kim Jung Gi, who is best known for his work creating the manhwa TLT and creating art for Marvel Comics, died at the age of 47 on Oct. 3, 2022. Fans were immediately devastated at the news, especially when the artist was expected to attend New York Comic Con a few days later.
CELEBRITIES
seventeen.com

King Charles Has Hired a Full-Time Piper to Wake Him Up Every Morning

Today in the royals being extra beyond belief, it appears as though King Charles, man who hates pens with a passion, has hired a piper to wake him up by playing bagpipes outside his window at 9 a.m. every day. Because apparently hitting snooze on an iPhone alarm Just! Won't! Do!
WORLD
CNET

Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Reveals Season 3 Cast

A fresh batch of singles is poised for the Love Is Blind pods. In a video out Wednesday, Netflix introduced the new cast members for its upcoming season of the dating reality show, which asks whether people can fall in love with and get engaged to people they've never laid eyes on.
TV SERIES
