AOL Corp
Justin Bieber Postpones Remainder of World Tour a Month After Announcing Break
The show won’t go on! Justin Bieber is officially postponing the remainder of his Justice World Tour. On Thursday, Bieber’s team confirmed that the remaining dates of the tour will be postponed until next year. The shows affected are all dates up to and including March 2023 date....
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are Poised for a Tiara Moment as King Charles Hosts First State Visit
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are set to dazzle in stunning headpieces as King Charles III hosts his first state visit as monarch next month. Buckingham Palace announced that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, will be in the U.K. between Nov. 22 and 24.
‘The Lady In the Yellow Dress’ Captures Millions of Hearts On TikTok While She Searches For Her Boo
The good samaritans of TikTok are rallying together using hashtags and videos to help a woman find her ex-bae — but it’s all in good fun. The lady in the yellow/green dress is what they call her and she is boldly determined and on a mission to find her boo and make us laugh along the way.
I went on a 10-day cruise with 4,000 other gay men. I cried for days after it ended, and I can't wait to go back.
The incredible "all-gay" Mediterranean Atlantis cruise helped me realize how much energy I spend being myself in a heteronormative world.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’
Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
Hilary Swank, 48, Announces She’s Expecting ‘Miracle’ Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
Two on the way! Hilary Swank announced that she and her husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. The Oscar winner, 48, revealed her pregnancy news during an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Alaska Daily star said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
TODAY.com
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince and Princess of Wales pose for new official photo
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were all smiles in a new photograph released by Buckingham Palace over the weekend. The picture, shared by the royal family on Instagram, was taken on Sept. 18 before a reception for heads of state...
Million-dollar babies: Hilary Swank reveals she is pregnant with twins
'This is something that I've been wanting for a long time,' Hilary Swank said while announcing she's pregnant with twins on 'Good Morning America.'
Charles Not Telling Harry About Queen Dying Before Public Was 'Cruel'
Prince Harry being left to find out Queen Elizabeth II had died from the TV news "speaks to King Charles' character," an author has told Newsweek. The queen's death certificate was released on September 29 and confirmed that she had died at 3.10 p.m. on September 8 at Balmoral Castle.
brides.com
The Fun Way Kate Middleton and Prince William Keep Their Marriage Fresh
A little competition never hurt anyone—not even the royals. Kate Middleton and Prince William are known to have quite the competitive edge, and the royal couple keeps their marriage exciting by regularly challenging one another. In the latest match of Kate vs. William, the duo put their cocktail-making skills to the test.
“Panicked” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Clashing With Netflix Over Upcoming Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having “second thoughts” about their upcoming Netflix docuseries — and no, it has nothing to do with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The two inked a multi-year deal with the streamer in September 2020, aiming to produce a diverse variety of content, and have yet to release a project, since Harry’s Rising Phoenix documentary premiered prior to the deal being announced. However, this may have nothing to do with the couple given that the streaming giant has made some major changes – and cuts – over the last year.
Harry, Meghan Royal Exit Prompted New Palace 'Code for Courtiers': Book
Buckingham Palace implemented a new "code" for staff members following the tumultuous period that saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step down from their working royal roles, according to a new biography. Prominent British royal correspondent Valentine Low has revealed the contents of the new set of guidelines as part...
Melinda French Gates Opens Up About 'Unbelievably Painful' Divorce: 'I Just Couldn't Stay in That Marriage'
Melinda French Gates says her divorce from ex-husband Bill Gates was "unbelievably painful." The philanthropist, 58, opened up about her split from the 66-year-old Microsoft co-founder in an interview with Fortune magazine published Monday, more than a year after their divorce was finalized in August 2021. The couple filed for...
Judy Tenuta, Comic Actress Best Known as 'Love Goddess,' Dead at 72
Judy Tenuta, who rose to fame in the late 1980s and 1990s with her unique brand of kooky comedy, has died. Tenuta's manager, Roger Paul, confirmed to The New York Times that her cause of death was ovarian cancer. She was 72. "She was a very funny, amazing performer," he...
ETOnline.com
Hilary Swank Is Pregnant With Twins! See Her Sweet Announcement
Hilary Swank's next role: motherhood! The 48-year-old actress announced on Wednesday that she's expecting twins. The joyous news first came during an appearance on Good Morning America. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom!" Swank beamed....
Beyoncé Finally Shares Photos From Her Club Renaissance Party In Paris And They’re Everything!
Beyoncé took to Instagram to share photos from inside her star-studded Club Renaissance Party and they're everything!
Legendary Illustrator and Artist Kim Jung Gi Has Sadly Died at 47
It's always a sad day in the entertainment world when a legend passes away suddenly. Acclaimed South Korean artist Kim Jung Gi, who is best known for his work creating the manhwa TLT and creating art for Marvel Comics, died at the age of 47 on Oct. 3, 2022. Fans were immediately devastated at the news, especially when the artist was expected to attend New York Comic Con a few days later.
seventeen.com
King Charles Has Hired a Full-Time Piper to Wake Him Up Every Morning
Today in the royals being extra beyond belief, it appears as though King Charles, man who hates pens with a passion, has hired a piper to wake him up by playing bagpipes outside his window at 9 a.m. every day. Because apparently hitting snooze on an iPhone alarm Just! Won't! Do!
CNET
Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Reveals Season 3 Cast
A fresh batch of singles is poised for the Love Is Blind pods. In a video out Wednesday, Netflix introduced the new cast members for its upcoming season of the dating reality show, which asks whether people can fall in love with and get engaged to people they've never laid eyes on.
Footage of Extremely Rare Whale With Two Dorsal Fins Poses Mystery
Marine biologist Vadim Pavlov told Newsweek that he has not seen this before. "This case has one clear distinction," he said.
CNN
