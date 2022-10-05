MILL SPRING– On Oct 5th, North Carolina’s newest historical marker on Highway 108 & County Line Road in Mill Spring, NC, commemorates the Overmountain Men. Most fans of American history in this area know the story of the Overmountain Men, a band comprised of numerous volunteers from Polk and Rutherford Counties that helped win the Battle of King’s Mountain. Now everyone heading up and down Highway 108 from Polk County to Rutherford will be able to learn about the heroic volunteer band of Revolutionary War riflemen.

