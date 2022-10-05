ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Historical Marker dedicated to the Overmountain Men

MILL SPRING– On Oct 5th, North Carolina’s newest historical marker on Highway 108 & County Line Road in Mill Spring, NC, commemorates the Overmountain Men. Most fans of American history in this area know the story of the Overmountain Men, a band comprised of numerous volunteers from Polk and Rutherford Counties that helped win the Battle of King’s Mountain. Now everyone heading up and down Highway 108 from Polk County to Rutherford will be able to learn about the heroic volunteer band of Revolutionary War riflemen.
MILL SPRING, NC
unc.edu

‘Where I’m meant to be’

A native of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Alex Acosta ’24 had two main goals after high school: 1) Get a good education, and 2) Don’t go into debt for that education. The third of four children, Acosta had his heart set on Carolina after his oldest brother, Luis ’17, attended UNC.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Tryon Presbyterian Church presents Chamber Singers concert Oct. 16

Tryon Presbyterian Church invites the community to a performance by the Chamber Singers of Spartanburg’s First Presbyterian Church Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. The concert will take place in the TPC sanctuary, 430 Harmon Field Road in Tryon. The Chamber Singers is a 30-voice ensemble of singers from...
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

The Glorious Trees of Pearson’s Falls and Glen

The Tryon Garden Club is excited to announced a new tree identification project at. Pearson’s Falls! There are over 57 species of trees and woody shrubs within Pearson’s Falls. Glen. To help visitors learn to identify some of our trees, the Pearson’s Falls tree team has. added...
TRYON, NC
The Post and Courier

Clayton's Deli now open in Greenville alongside The Pound Cake Man bakery

GREENVILLE — "Sandwiches that will make you happy." That's the motto for Clayton's Deli, one of the Overbrook neighborhood's newest culinary additions. But it's not just a deli. Alongside Austin Bennett's concept is his father's bakery, The Pound Cake Man. The father-son collaborative is now open at 1628 E....
GREENVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away

Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like

Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
golaurens.com

One week later, it's finally Squealin' time

Squealin’ on the Square will return to downtown Laurens this weekend, one week after the event had to be postponed due to Hurricane Ian. There will be arts and crafts, food vendors, BBQ, classic cars, contests, music, farm experiences and more. All food and drink will be cash or credit card. Quepons are no longer used. Beer sales will be Friday from 4pm-9:30pm and Saturday from 11am-9:30pm. Wristbands are required.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

39th Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival takes place Oct. 8

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 39th Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival will return on Saturday, one week after it was originally scheduled to take place. “Ian presented us with some challenges, but we are so blessed to have a great working relationship with the city of Fountain Inn,” Heidi Hamrick, Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce board member, told FOX Carolina.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Airfield of dreams: Taking to the skies in Simpsonville

A love of flying created the Foothills Aerodrome neighborhood, but a sense of community keeps it grounded. Tucked into the rolling countryside southeast of Simpsonville, Foothills Aerodrome is an enclave of aviation, a place where those who’d rather be flying have made a lifestyle of it. Steve Barbour, president...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

The NC Foothills Farm Tour set to return next weekend

The NC Foothills Farm Tour is back with a fantastic lineup for Saturday, October 15.The tour is open to everyone and will feature four locations throughout Polk and Rutherford County. The October farm tour is an intensive educational session where visitors meet and learn from local food growers. Tours will...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
PhillyBite

North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
FOX Carolina

Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Church to launch new mental health group

Sports Director Beth Hoole and Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent speak with Gaffney cheerleading team ahead of competition season. He was a medical pioneer in a racially segregated Greenville well-known for prenatal care. If you still don’t know who he is. There’s a new partnership that says people living in 70 countries soon will.
GREENVILLE, SC

