Tryon Daily Bulletin
Historical Marker dedicated to the Overmountain Men
MILL SPRING– On Oct 5th, North Carolina’s newest historical marker on Highway 108 & County Line Road in Mill Spring, NC, commemorates the Overmountain Men. Most fans of American history in this area know the story of the Overmountain Men, a band comprised of numerous volunteers from Polk and Rutherford Counties that helped win the Battle of King’s Mountain. Now everyone heading up and down Highway 108 from Polk County to Rutherford will be able to learn about the heroic volunteer band of Revolutionary War riflemen.
unc.edu
‘Where I’m meant to be’
A native of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Alex Acosta ’24 had two main goals after high school: 1) Get a good education, and 2) Don’t go into debt for that education. The third of four children, Acosta had his heart set on Carolina after his oldest brother, Luis ’17, attended UNC.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Tryon Presbyterian Church presents Chamber Singers concert Oct. 16
Tryon Presbyterian Church invites the community to a performance by the Chamber Singers of Spartanburg’s First Presbyterian Church Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. The concert will take place in the TPC sanctuary, 430 Harmon Field Road in Tryon. The Chamber Singers is a 30-voice ensemble of singers from...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The Glorious Trees of Pearson’s Falls and Glen
The Tryon Garden Club is excited to announced a new tree identification project at. Pearson’s Falls! There are over 57 species of trees and woody shrubs within Pearson’s Falls. Glen. To help visitors learn to identify some of our trees, the Pearson’s Falls tree team has. added...
The Post and Courier
Clayton's Deli now open in Greenville alongside The Pound Cake Man bakery
GREENVILLE — "Sandwiches that will make you happy." That's the motto for Clayton's Deli, one of the Overbrook neighborhood's newest culinary additions. But it's not just a deli. Alongside Austin Bennett's concept is his father's bakery, The Pound Cake Man. The father-son collaborative is now open at 1628 E....
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away
Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
kiss951.com
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
FOX Carolina
‘Enemies of free speech:’ Furman professor addresses Unite the Right attendance
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A civil liberties nonprofit is calling for a Furman University professor to be reinstated to the classroom after the university launched an investigation when they learned about his attendance of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression...
greenvillejournal.com
Warbird Adventures to bring historic planes to Greenville Downtown Airport
Aviation fans and history buffs will get a chance to see World War II planes up close as Warbird Adventures Aviation Event comes to Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29-30. The airport will host this free event at the Community Corridor and will be...
my40.tv
This weekend's WNC Parade of Homes to feature 32 Asheville-area homes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you want to see some of the best homes in Western North Carolina, you will have the chance this weekend. The Western North Carolina Parade of Homes is set for Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 15-16. The event is a chance for builders to show off their best work in the area.
WBTV
The 'Cleveland County Fair Kid' Talks About His New Celebrity Status
Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women across our area. The Cleveland County Fair is now underway. Updated: 3 hours ago. The event has become the single-largest agricultural fair in...
golaurens.com
One week later, it's finally Squealin' time
Squealin’ on the Square will return to downtown Laurens this weekend, one week after the event had to be postponed due to Hurricane Ian. There will be arts and crafts, food vendors, BBQ, classic cars, contests, music, farm experiences and more. All food and drink will be cash or credit card. Quepons are no longer used. Beer sales will be Friday from 4pm-9:30pm and Saturday from 11am-9:30pm. Wristbands are required.
FOX Carolina
39th Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival takes place Oct. 8
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 39th Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival will return on Saturday, one week after it was originally scheduled to take place. “Ian presented us with some challenges, but we are so blessed to have a great working relationship with the city of Fountain Inn,” Heidi Hamrick, Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce board member, told FOX Carolina.
greenvillejournal.com
Airfield of dreams: Taking to the skies in Simpsonville
A love of flying created the Foothills Aerodrome neighborhood, but a sense of community keeps it grounded. Tucked into the rolling countryside southeast of Simpsonville, Foothills Aerodrome is an enclave of aviation, a place where those who’d rather be flying have made a lifestyle of it. Steve Barbour, president...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The NC Foothills Farm Tour set to return next weekend
The NC Foothills Farm Tour is back with a fantastic lineup for Saturday, October 15.The tour is open to everyone and will feature four locations throughout Polk and Rutherford County. The October farm tour is an intensive educational session where visitors meet and learn from local food growers. Tours will...
my40.tv
'We wanted to be involved': Construction begins on BeLoved Asheville's tiny home village
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than a year of planning and preparations, hammers are pounding and saws are buzzing in East Asheville. That was the sight Friday, Oct. 7 -- of a new project for extremely affordable housing. BeLoved Asheville is behind the 12 tiny home village off...
WYFF4.com
Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
PhillyBite
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
FOX Carolina
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
FOX Carolina
Church to launch new mental health group
Sports Director Beth Hoole and Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent speak with Gaffney cheerleading team ahead of competition season. He was a medical pioneer in a racially segregated Greenville well-known for prenatal care. If you still don’t know who he is. There’s a new partnership that says people living in 70 countries soon will.
