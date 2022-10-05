Read full article on original website
Ian insurance claims up to 375,000
Naples Florida Weekly (FL) The number of insurance claims linked to Hurricane Ian reached 375,293 on Thursday, with estimated insured losses of about. website. The numbers of claims and estimates of insured losses are expected to continue steadily climbing as residents and businesses assess damage from the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall last week in.
Hurricane Ian floods leave mess, insurance questions behind
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Christine Barrett was inside her family’s North Port home during Hurricane Ian when one of her children started yelling that water was coming up from the shower. Then it started coming in from outside the house. Eventually the family was forced to climb...
Congressional Research Service Issues Insight White Paper on National Flood Insurance Program Borrowing Authority
WASHINGTON , Oct. 7 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following Insight white paper on the implications of the National Flood Insurance Program borrowing authority (No. IN10784) on. Oct. 6, 2022. , by. Diane P. Horn. , flood insurance and emergency management specialist. Here are excerpts:. * *...
An insurance company's response to hurricane
Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) Sitting in my office on Saturday morning watching it rain. Hurricane Ian made landfall in. described it as biblical event. The news claims it was a once in 500 years storm. Dozens have been found dead, mostly from drowning. I thought it might be interesting to explain...
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Legal System Abuse Is The Man-Made Catastrophe Impacting Florida's Insurance Affordability And Availability, Not Natural Catastrophes
(APCIA), released the following statement emphasizing that legal system abuse is the man-made catastrophe impacting. insurance affordability and availability, not natural catastrophes. "Right now, and for the foreseeable future, the efforts of the entire industry are focused on helping our policyholders recover from Hurricane Ian. The property casualty industry is...
Treasury's Federal Insurance Office Releases Annual Report On The Insurance Industry And Request For Information On Potential Federal Insurance Response To Catastrophic Cyber Incidents
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Federal Insurance Office (FIO) last week released its Annual Report on the Insurance Industry. Under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank Act), FIO must report annually to the President and. Congress. on the state of...
Minnesotans will save on 2023 coverage with tax credits through MNsure
ST. PAUL — Starting Nov. 1 , Minnesotans looking for health coverage for 2023 can shop and compare plans and save money through MNsure,. health insurance marketplace. , MNsure has new estimates for how much Minnesotans will actually pay for health premiums in 2023 — and it's about 3.5 percentless than 2022. Eligible Minnesotans are poised to save big on their monthly premiums by taking advantage of tax credits only available through MNsure.
Unemployment fraud problem persists in Virginia with backlog topping 90K
CBS - 11 WJHL (Johnson City, TN) RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The Virginia Employment Commission is investigating another batch of suspected unemployment fraud as a daunting backlog continues to cause long waits for victims. When Governor. Glenn Youngkin's. administration took over in. January 2022. , VEC Commissioner. Carrie Roth. said...
Hurricane Ian deals blow to Florida’s shaky insurance sector
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) Daniel Kelly and his wife bought a 1977 doublewide mobile home in May for about $83,000 at Tropicana Sands, a community for people 55 and older in Fort Myers, Florida. But he ran into roadblocks when he tried to insure it. Managers at Tropicana Sands told him...
Hallmark Announces Sale of its Excess and Surplus Lines Operations to Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc.
DALLAS, Texas , Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “Hallmark”; NASDAQ: HALL), a property and casualty insurance company, today announced the sale of its excess and surplus (“E&S”) lines operations to. Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“Core...
EDITORIAL: Money flows into hurricane relief funds
OUR POSITION: Money shouldn't be the biggest issue for people and businesses looking to recover from Hurricane Ian. The deadliest and costliest hurricane to come ashore in. in nearly 100 years presents a terrific challenge for those who lost homes, had homes damaged, were injured and/or who found themselves out of business, at least temporarily if not permanently.
Patent Issued for Data processing systems with machine learning engines for dynamically generating risk index dashboards (USPTO 11449950): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Chintakindi, Sunil ( Menlo Park, CA , US), Hayes , Howard (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Insurance policies are generally purchased by customers from various insurance providers. Conventional policies generally provide coverage to the user for a term of the policy based on payment of a premium associated with the policy. Such term based policies might not account for factors such as customer behaviors, environmental conditions, biometric information, or the like. Rather, coverage may be provided for the term, regardless of such factors.
Medical Mutual Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO Plans Achieve CMS’ Highest Rating
Health insurer achieves 5 Stars for PPO for second consecutive year. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Medical Mutual’s Medicare Advantage preferred provider organization (PPO) and health maintenance organization (HMO) plans both achieved the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) top rating, 5 out of 5 Stars, for 2023. This is...
LIMRA: Workplace Life, Disability And Supplemental Health Premium Rebounds In Second Quarter 2022
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) New annualized premium for workplace life insurance, disability insurance and supplemental health products increased in the second quarter, according to LIMRA's workplace benefits sales surveys. "After a sluggish first quarter, sales for workplace life and disability insurance products experienced solid growth in the second quarter,"...
Oakbridge Insurance Named 2023 Best Practices Agency
ATLANTA , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, has once again been named a 2023 Best Practices Agency by. Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America. and Reagan Consulting. First...
More businesses should add health care coverage
Daily Herald, The (Everett, WA) We are in odd times when it comes to the job market. We are simultaneously living through rapid inflation as there is a labor shortage. Because of these inconsistent and confusing times, now more than ever, jobs cannot just be measured by their gross pay, but by the other benefits they offer.
Why what happens in Florida doesn't stay in Florida: What Ian means for NC insurance rates
Star-News (Wilmington, NC) mainland, waves fueled by high tide and Ian's storm surge had already overtopped bulkheads in. and sent ocean water cascading onto beach town roads from. Pleasure Island. in. New Hanover County. to. Ocean Isle Beach. in. Brunswick County. . The rising waters also caused. Sunset Beach. to...
Don't miss last set of money-saving ideas
Here is the conclusion of our list of 27 tips for ways to save money at home. 22. Check your home insurance for savings – Your homeowner's insurance should change as your life changes. For example, installing home security devices – including smoke detectors, burglar and fire alarm systems, or dead-bolt locks – could reduce your premiums.
An Unusual Home Insurer Request
Eagle Times (Claremont, NH) Over the summer I received a letter from our home insurance provider. It was titled "Home Inspection Request." We've been here more than a decade, and out of the blue, for reasons not specified, an inspection was desired. I carefully read the letter. It included this...
Insurance adjuster charged with stealing from gas disaster victims
Oct. 4—A Mississippi woman who worked as an insurance adjuster has been charged with stealing more than. on four counts of identity fraud and two counts of larceny over. Victims of the gas disaster include residents and business owners in. Andover. ,. Lawrence. and. North Andover. . Between. October...
