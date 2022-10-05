ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Ian insurance claims up to 375,000

Naples Florida Weekly (FL) The number of insurance claims linked to Hurricane Ian reached 375,293 on Thursday, with estimated insured losses of about. website. The numbers of claims and estimates of insured losses are expected to continue steadily climbing as residents and businesses assess damage from the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall last week in.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

An insurance company's response to hurricane

Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) Sitting in my office on Saturday morning watching it rain. Hurricane Ian made landfall in. described it as biblical event. The news claims it was a once in 500 years storm. Dozens have been found dead, mostly from drowning. I thought it might be interesting to explain...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Legal System Abuse Is The Man-Made Catastrophe Impacting Florida's Insurance Affordability And Availability, Not Natural Catastrophes

(APCIA), released the following statement emphasizing that legal system abuse is the man-made catastrophe impacting. insurance affordability and availability, not natural catastrophes. "Right now, and for the foreseeable future, the efforts of the entire industry are focused on helping our policyholders recover from Hurricane Ian. The property casualty industry is...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Treasury's Federal Insurance Office Releases Annual Report On The Insurance Industry And Request For Information On Potential Federal Insurance Response To Catastrophic Cyber Incidents

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Federal Insurance Office (FIO) last week released its Annual Report on the Insurance Industry. Under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank Act), FIO must report annually to the President and. Congress. on the state of...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Minnesotans will save on 2023 coverage with tax credits through MNsure

ST. PAUL — Starting Nov. 1 , Minnesotans looking for health coverage for 2023 can shop and compare plans and save money through MNsure,. health insurance marketplace. , MNsure has new estimates for how much Minnesotans will actually pay for health premiums in 2023 — and it's about 3.5 percentless than 2022. Eligible Minnesotans are poised to save big on their monthly premiums by taking advantage of tax credits only available through MNsure.
MINNESOTA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

EDITORIAL: Money flows into hurricane relief funds

OUR POSITION: Money shouldn't be the biggest issue for people and businesses looking to recover from Hurricane Ian. The deadliest and costliest hurricane to come ashore in. in nearly 100 years presents a terrific challenge for those who lost homes, had homes damaged, were injured and/or who found themselves out of business, at least temporarily if not permanently.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Data processing systems with machine learning engines for dynamically generating risk index dashboards (USPTO 11449950): Allstate Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Chintakindi, Sunil ( Menlo Park, CA , US), Hayes , Howard (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Insurance policies are generally purchased by customers from various insurance providers. Conventional policies generally provide coverage to the user for a term of the policy based on payment of a premium associated with the policy. Such term based policies might not account for factors such as customer behaviors, environmental conditions, biometric information, or the like. Rather, coverage may be provided for the term, regardless of such factors.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Economy
InsuranceNewsNet

LIMRA: Workplace Life, Disability And Supplemental Health Premium Rebounds In Second Quarter 2022

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) New annualized premium for workplace life insurance, disability insurance and supplemental health products increased in the second quarter, according to LIMRA's workplace benefits sales surveys. "After a sluggish first quarter, sales for workplace life and disability insurance products experienced solid growth in the second quarter,"...
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Oakbridge Insurance Named 2023 Best Practices Agency

ATLANTA , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, has once again been named a 2023 Best Practices Agency by. Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America. and Reagan Consulting. First...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

More businesses should add health care coverage

Daily Herald, The (Everett, WA) We are in odd times when it comes to the job market. We are simultaneously living through rapid inflation as there is a labor shortage. Because of these inconsistent and confusing times, now more than ever, jobs cannot just be measured by their gross pay, but by the other benefits they offer.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Don't miss last set of money-saving ideas

Here is the conclusion of our list of 27 tips for ways to save money at home. 22. Check your home insurance for savings – Your homeowner's insurance should change as your life changes. For example, installing home security devices – including smoke detectors, burglar and fire alarm systems, or dead-bolt locks – could reduce your premiums.
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

An Unusual Home Insurer Request

Eagle Times (Claremont, NH) Over the summer I received a letter from our home insurance provider. It was titled "Home Inspection Request." We've been here more than a decade, and out of the blue, for reasons not specified, an inspection was desired. I carefully read the letter. It included this...
CLAREMONT, NH
