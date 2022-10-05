Read full article on original website
Free public school meals goes to Colorado voters in November
Voters will decide this November if Colorado should provide free meals to all public school students. Proposition FF asks voters to create the Healthy School Meals for All program, which would be paid for by increasing taxes paid by households with incomes over $300,000 along with maximizing additional federal funding. The ballot measure would also provide funding to purchase products grown, raised and processed in Colorado and increase wages for those who prepare and serve food.
Mini-MBA online course targets small business owners
Business owners have an opportunity to learn inside tricks to grow their business from the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, or ICIC, through its Inner City Capital Connections program, or ICCC. ICIC focuses on helping business owners in under-resourced areas build their businesses. Later this month, ICIC is hosting...
Bones in Our Backyard: 3 True Horrific Happenings in Colorado’s History
Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Yellow Scene Magazine and was shared via AP StoryShare. Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Our mountains stand proudly over us like great protectors, awe-inspiring in their majesty. There are fields of green that roll on forever. Waterfalls hide in evergreen forests and the birds seem to sing just a little sweeter. But under the beauty lies a darkness. Colorado is home to some of the strangest, most horrific occurrences in our nation’s history. Murders, hauntings, massacres, acts of pure depravity, these have all happened under the mountains’ gaze. These are three of the most horrific happenings in Colorado’s history to remind you why you should be afraid of the dark.
The Front Range Forecast: Quiet Fall Weather
Very calm and seasonable Fall weather. No excitement for a while. A dry cold front will make Friday a bit chilly but rain chances are low (Figure 1). Beyond that, we stay very close to seasonable temperatures for the next week (except Tuesday where we approach 80F). There are record high's in the 80s through October and we have broken 80F twice in November historically. We may not yet be done with temperatures that warm. You just won't notice the weather much this week as we have dry northwest flow aloft (with a distant low over the southern AZ and CA region) all week.
Daddy Skeleton croons Halloween hits
Born in Dec. 2018, Hendrix Fajans is now obsessed with Halloween, said his father Jeff Fajans. The love for the holiday has inspired Fajans to capture these spooky memories in a new six-song Halloween-themed album for both kids and adults. Colorado children's musician Jeff Fajans released the spooky-season soundtrack on...
