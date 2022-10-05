Times Daily (Florence, AL) The terrible devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian on Florida's southwest coast — among the most powerful hurricanes to hit. in a century — has been wrenching to watch even from afar: so many lives lost, homes shattered and livelihoods swept away by the storm surge, winds of up to 150 miles per hour and flooding rains. The single comfort has been seeing Floridians rise to the challenge working around the clock, united and determined to make things better for their neighbors.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO