American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Legal System Abuse Is The Man-Made Catastrophe Impacting Florida's Insurance Affordability And Availability, Not Natural Catastrophes
(APCIA), released the following statement emphasizing that legal system abuse is the man-made catastrophe impacting. insurance affordability and availability, not natural catastrophes. "Right now, and for the foreseeable future, the efforts of the entire industry are focused on helping our policyholders recover from Hurricane Ian. The property casualty industry is...
An insurance company's response to hurricane
Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) Sitting in my office on Saturday morning watching it rain. Hurricane Ian made landfall in. described it as biblical event. The news claims it was a once in 500 years storm. Dozens have been found dead, mostly from drowning. I thought it might be interesting to explain...
Minnesotans will save on 2023 coverage with tax credits through MNsure
ST. PAUL — Starting Nov. 1 , Minnesotans looking for health coverage for 2023 can shop and compare plans and save money through MNsure,. health insurance marketplace. , MNsure has new estimates for how much Minnesotans will actually pay for health premiums in 2023 — and it's about 3.5 percentless than 2022. Eligible Minnesotans are poised to save big on their monthly premiums by taking advantage of tax credits only available through MNsure.
Unemployment fraud problem persists in Virginia with backlog topping 90K
CBS - 11 WJHL (Johnson City, TN) RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The Virginia Employment Commission is investigating another batch of suspected unemployment fraud as a daunting backlog continues to cause long waits for victims. When Governor. Glenn Youngkin's. administration took over in. January 2022. , VEC Commissioner. Carrie Roth. said...
Why what happens in Florida doesn't stay in Florida: What Ian means for NC insurance rates
Star-News (Wilmington, NC) mainland, waves fueled by high tide and Ian's storm surge had already overtopped bulkheads in. and sent ocean water cascading onto beach town roads from. Pleasure Island. in. New Hanover County. to. Ocean Isle Beach. in. Brunswick County. . The rising waters also caused. Sunset Beach. to...
Three big jobs for Florida after Hurricane Ian
FEMA's challenge, dealing with insurers and providing the basics. hurricane-hardened standards, the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian is agonizing — and the full extent of the damage has yet to be calculated. The immediate task, of course, was to reach survivors and to provide life-saving shelter and essentials. In...
Hurricane Ian deals blow to Florida’s shaky insurance sector
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) Daniel Kelly and his wife bought a 1977 doublewide mobile home in May for about $83,000 at Tropicana Sands, a community for people 55 and older in Fort Myers, Florida. But he ran into roadblocks when he tried to insure it. Managers at Tropicana Sands told him...
EDITORIAL: Money flows into hurricane relief funds
OUR POSITION: Money shouldn't be the biggest issue for people and businesses looking to recover from Hurricane Ian. The deadliest and costliest hurricane to come ashore in. in nearly 100 years presents a terrific challenge for those who lost homes, had homes damaged, were injured and/or who found themselves out of business, at least temporarily if not permanently.
Mike Morse Law Firm Wins $385K Verdict for Husband, Father Hit by Uninsured Drunk Driver
Jury Awards Accident Victim Nearly 4x the Insurance Company's Highest Offer. largest personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce a. verdict awarded on a client's auto accident case. The verdict is almost four times the highest settlement offered by the defendant — Homeowners Insurance. company, which is owned by...
Naples Florida Weekly (FL) With Hurricane Ian bringing massive storm surge and inland flooding, Floridians could have more than. in uninsured flood losses, according to an analysis by CoreLogic, a property-information and analytics firm. CoreLogic released a projection Thursday of. $10 billion. to. $16 billion. in uninsured flood losses in.
Former Tennessee politician sentenced for using COVID-19 funds on Bitcoin
CBS - 11 WJHL (Johnson City, TN) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay. after he used COVID-19 relief funds to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies while serving as the elected County Executive for. Rhea County. . George Thacker. , 59,...
The Baltimore Sun: Hurricane Ian and climate change: The link is undeniable
Times Daily (Florence, AL) The terrible devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian on Florida's southwest coast — among the most powerful hurricanes to hit. in a century — has been wrenching to watch even from afar: so many lives lost, homes shattered and livelihoods swept away by the storm surge, winds of up to 150 miles per hour and flooding rains. The single comfort has been seeing Floridians rise to the challenge working around the clock, united and determined to make things better for their neighbors.
Will insurance market mess hurt DeSantis? Voters may assign blame if reforms fail to work
Gov. Ron DeSantis said in May that luring new insurance companies to Florida would be the "telltale" signal for whether special session-approved property and casualty reforms were working. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian's crushing blow to. Southwest Florida. , pollsters, strategists and political rivals are looking for a different...
State charges garages, car dealers with 'title washing' fraud
WNEP-TV (Wilkes Barre, PA) LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office has announced charges against more than a dozen businesses and individuals in a car "title washing" scheme. The businesses include a title company, garages, and used car dealers in. Lackawanna. ,. Luzerne. , Carbon, and. Monroe.
Massachusetts cop pleads guilty to federal gun, bank fraud charges
TYNGSBORO — The former Tyngsboro police officer accused of illegally manufacturing and selling assault weapons, while conspiring to defraud local banks of over $9 million in loans for a shooting range admitted guilt in federal court on Thursday. Daniel Whitman, 37, of Salisbury, who resigned from his position with...
