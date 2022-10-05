ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Legal System Abuse Is The Man-Made Catastrophe Impacting Florida's Insurance Affordability And Availability, Not Natural Catastrophes

(APCIA), released the following statement emphasizing that legal system abuse is the man-made catastrophe impacting. insurance affordability and availability, not natural catastrophes. "Right now, and for the foreseeable future, the efforts of the entire industry are focused on helping our policyholders recover from Hurricane Ian. The property casualty industry is...
An insurance company's response to hurricane

Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) Sitting in my office on Saturday morning watching it rain. Hurricane Ian made landfall in. described it as biblical event. The news claims it was a once in 500 years storm. Dozens have been found dead, mostly from drowning. I thought it might be interesting to explain...
Minnesotans will save on 2023 coverage with tax credits through MNsure

ST. PAUL — Starting Nov. 1 , Minnesotans looking for health coverage for 2023 can shop and compare plans and save money through MNsure,. health insurance marketplace. , MNsure has new estimates for how much Minnesotans will actually pay for health premiums in 2023 — and it's about 3.5 percentless than 2022. Eligible Minnesotans are poised to save big on their monthly premiums by taking advantage of tax credits only available through MNsure.
Three big jobs for Florida after Hurricane Ian

FEMA's challenge, dealing with insurers and providing the basics. hurricane-hardened standards, the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian is agonizing — and the full extent of the damage has yet to be calculated. The immediate task, of course, was to reach survivors and to provide life-saving shelter and essentials. In...
EDITORIAL: Money flows into hurricane relief funds

OUR POSITION: Money shouldn't be the biggest issue for people and businesses looking to recover from Hurricane Ian. The deadliest and costliest hurricane to come ashore in. in nearly 100 years presents a terrific challenge for those who lost homes, had homes damaged, were injured and/or who found themselves out of business, at least temporarily if not permanently.
No Headline Available

Naples Florida Weekly (FL) With Hurricane Ian bringing massive storm surge and inland flooding, Floridians could have more than. in uninsured flood losses, according to an analysis by CoreLogic, a property-information and analytics firm. CoreLogic released a projection Thursday of. $10 billion. to. $16 billion. in uninsured flood losses in.
The Baltimore Sun: Hurricane Ian and climate change: The link is undeniable

Times Daily (Florence, AL) The terrible devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian on Florida's southwest coast — among the most powerful hurricanes to hit. in a century — has been wrenching to watch even from afar: so many lives lost, homes shattered and livelihoods swept away by the storm surge, winds of up to 150 miles per hour and flooding rains. The single comfort has been seeing Floridians rise to the challenge working around the clock, united and determined to make things better for their neighbors.
