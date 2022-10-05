Read full article on original website
Maplewood Man Charged with Murder in Rochester Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maplewood man has been charged with third-degree murder in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Rochester last year. Olmsted County prosecutors filed the charge against 44-year-old Sean Alexander Friday. The criminal complaint accuses him of selling the female victim heroin on the night of June 5, 2021 at the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park in southeast Rochester.
Owatonna Man Arrested in 125 MPH Police Chase
Menominee, WI (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western Wisconsin arrested an Owatonna man and a St. Paul man following a chase that reached speeds of 125 mph. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began as a theft-in progress around 3:40 Wednesday morning in Menominee. Police officers conveyed the suspect vehicle’s description to the Dunn County deputies, who attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled south out of Menominee.
Investigation Underway in Albert Lea Shooting
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Albert Lea are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening. An Albert Lea Police Department news release indicates emergency dispatch received multiple calls regarding a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 200 block of Broadway Ave. North.
Reward Offered For Maserati Stolen Near Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A $1000 reward is being offered in a local stolen vehicle case. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is a 1984 Maserati Biturbo coupe that was apparently stolen from a rural property south of Pine Island in the early morning hours of September 27th. The Italian-made car was loaded onto the back of a 1987 Ford flatbed tow truck, which was also stolen from the same property. The Sheriff's office says the Maserati had been loaded onto the truck for storage.
Faribault Pedestrian Seriously Injured Monday Evening
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, confirmed for KDHL a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8:03 p.m. at 4th Street NW and Lyndale Avenue. The pedestrian was identified as James Gerald Brandenburg, 59, of Faribault. Sherwin says, "He suffered significant trauma and was a priority patient. North Ambulance transported him to the airport where he was then airlifted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester."
Faribault Pedestrian Accident Driver Identified
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, updated KDHL with more information concerning a car vs pedestrian accident last evening in Faribault. Sherwin identified the pedestrian as James Gerald Brandenburg, 59, of Faribault. "He suffered significant trauma and was a priority patient. North Ambulance transported him to the airport and he was airlifted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester."
Hwy. 52 Project North of Rochester Progressing
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Work is progressing on a project meant to improve the southbound lanes of Hwy. 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. An update from MnDOT says crews will begin paving an over six mile stretch of the highway between County Roads 1 and 50 in Goodhue County. Officials are advising motorists to prepare for a steady flow of dump trucks in the work zone.
Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
Faribault Fire Fundraiser Will Be a Rockin’ Good Time
Help support your Faribault Fire Department and rock out to some of your favorite hits from the 80s and 90s at the paradise Center for the Arts on Saturday, October 15th. Local favorite 'Street Talk' will some of the biggest hits from the eighties, nineties, and 2000s -- showcasing their decades of experience, accomplished musicianship, and five lead singers, performing hits from artists like Prince, Heart, Queen, Journey, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, and more.
Faribault Fire Department Open House is Saturday
Dustin Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief joins KDHL AM Minnesota Tuesday to talk about this weekend's Open House at the Faribault Fire Station. National Fire Prevention Week is next week with this year's theme: "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape." This year marks the 100th Fire Prevention Week. According to information...
New Mayo Clinic Scanner is First of its Kind in North America
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic is touting a high-tech upgrade to its imaging capabilities in Rochester. A news release says the Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use in North America. It's described as the most sensitive PET/CT scanner available for clinical use.
Faribault Fall Festival Another Success
Faribault Main Street announced the winners of the annual downtown Fall Festival Chili Cook-Off which was held Saturday, October 1, 2022. First place for the second consecutive year was Nancy Greer. Second place went to Crooked Pint #1 Angel Chili. Third place Mother and Son duo Jennifer and Ethan Wisdo.
New Mac and Cheese Restaurant About an Hour from Owatonna!
Are you a die-hard fan of mac and cheese? Well, your prayers may have been answered because there is a Mac and Cheese Restaurant called “I Heart Mac & Cheese and more” that just opened up in Woodbury, and you need to go check it out!. From Different...
Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota
They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
