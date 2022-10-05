Read full article on original website
‘Wednesday’ Spins Deliciously Dark Mystery in New Trailer (VIDEO)
Things are getting mysterious and spooky, and perhaps a little kooky in the newest trailer for Netflix‘s upcoming series Wednesday. Dropped during the Tim Burton-directed show’s New York Comic Con presentation on the Javits Center’s Empire Stage where stars Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough unveiled the latest sneak peek. Wednesday is set to fittingly arrive on Wednesday, November 23.
‘Manifest’ at NYCC: Ben’s Grief Beard, Love Triangle & More About Fourth & Final Season
After being brought back from the dead (cancellation), Manifest is preparing for its final descent with a fourth and final season on Netflix. Cast members Josh Dallas (Ben), Melissa Roxburgh (Michaela), J.R. Ramirez (Jared), Matt Long (Zeke), Parveen Kaur (Saanvi), Luna Blaise (Olive), Ty Doran (Cal), Holly Taylor (Angelina) and Daryl Edwards (Vance) and creator Jeff Rake were at New York Comic Con to tease what to expect in a panel moderated by Jim Halterman.
‘The Midnight Club’ Cast Talks Memes, Ships, On-Set Pranks & More (VIDEO)
Netflix‘s latest horror series from Haunting favorite Mike Flanagan has officially dropped and the stars stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to spill all their behind-the-scenes secrets. The spoiler-free conversation helmed by Emily Aslanian features many of the young...
‘Fire Country’: What Did You Think of Max Thieriot’s New CBS Drama? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Fire Country series premiere.]. When he can’t get parole, Bode (Max Thieriot) — who robbed an innocent man at gunpoint — chooses his only way out: Cal Fire, inmates fighting fires. Unfortunately for him, that takes him to the last place he wants to be in the Fire Country series premiere.
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Finale Trailer Teases Sauron’s Debut (VIDEO)
Evil doesn’t sleep, it waits… until the season finale. Sauron’s long-awaited arrival is teased in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale trailer, debuted during New York Comic-Con 2022. The nearly three-minute trailer is mostly packed with clips from adventures already seen this season,...
‘Wolf Pack’ Gets an Official Premiere Date & Additional Cast Announcement
Paramount+ announced that its upcoming original series Wolf Pack will have a premiere date of January 26, 2023, during a joint panel with Teen Wolf: The Movie at New York Comic Con. Additional cast members were also revealed during the panel, including Bailey Stender (iCarly), Chase Liefeld (Chang Can Dunk), Hollie Bahar (Westworld), Lanny Joon (Baby Driver), Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks), Stella Smith (Stargirl), Zack Nelson (Loot) and James Martinez (Love, Victor), slated to join in recurring roles. Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City), Bria Brimmer (Doom Patrol), John L. Adams (The Dead Zone), and Sean Philip Glasgow (Diary of a Future President) will also join the cast.
The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus gives a thumbs up to fans as he and co-stars make their way to promotional event in NYC for 11th and final season
The last eight episodes of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead premiered this past week on AMC. As part of the last promotional push for the post-apocalyptic horror series, some of the stars, and one of the creative minds behind-the-scenes, attended the 2022 PaleyFest NY at Paley Museum in New York City on Saturday.
