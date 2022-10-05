ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

Buffett has overseen a greater-than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since becoming CEO in 1965. Although Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in around four dozen securities, more than half of invested assets are tied up in just two stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy BNY Mellon High Yield Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon High Yield DHF. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.85 cents per share. On Tuesday, BNY Mellon High Yield will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.85 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CNBC

Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
WDBO

Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise

Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day...
Motley Fool

My Top Energy Stock to Buy in October

The energy sector tends to be volatile. Being able to handle the ups and downs is key to survival. The future of energy looks increasingly like cleaner alternatives will displace dirtier ones. TotalEnergies is deftly riding the energy waves in front of it and preparing the clean energy ride that...
Motley Fool

3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October

Eli Lilly, Shopify, and Costco are growing businesses with more potential ahead. All three of these companies could deliver great returns in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Reuters

Citi expects global equities to rally 18% by end-2023

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup is expecting global equities to rise about 18% from now through the end of 2023, saying beaten down valuations from a relentless selloff this year may attract investors, although it warned of "considerable risks" of an economic slowdown.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
